Is Chevron's Dividend Aristocrat Status In Jeopardy?

With oil going to be lower for longer, Chevron will at least be stingier with its dividend payout.

source: Stock Photo

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has increased its dividend for 29 straight years, but the ongoing weakness in the price of oil is testing its ability to add to its dividend in a meaningful manner.

As has been the case over the last couple of years, the disruption from the U.S. shale industry continues to be the key factor, and contrary to recent reports, it isn't close to easing up on boosting production, as confirmed by the EIA, which sees shale production rising by another 113 barrels per day in August.

Coupled with the upcoming slowdown in demand for U.S. gasoline as the majority of American children head back to school in early August, it's going to be hard for overall global demand to offset the robust supply and support oil beyond where it is now, which means it's likely to continue to move in the current range it has been - from $45 to $50 per barrel for WTI.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly said it will significantly reduce exports, but it remains to be seen at what level and if it will have much impact on the price of oil. At this time if it is a deep cut in exports, it'll for the most part make up for the declining adherence to the terms of the production cut and rising global supply.

It can do this because warmer weather is increasing domestic demand, so it can transition its supply to its own market and keep to its promised production level.

Covering its dividend

For now the days of double-digit dividend hikes are over for Chevron, as recent earnings haven't been enough to cover the dividend, which is why the payout ratio has soared to a little under 300 percent.

The company has had to write down assets and report GAAP losses for a number of quarters. It did so even after the price of oil leveled off. With oil not able to find support, and not likely to over the year or two, Chevron will find it harder to continue its streak of consecutive dividend increases.

This was evident in 2016 when the company boosted the dividend by less than 1 percent for the year. That's far below what shareholders have enjoyed in the past.

At this time the market sees the company earnings reaching over $4 per share in 2017 and surpassing $5.25 per share in 2018.

The company will either have to further cut costs or require the price of oil to find sustainable support for earnings to produce the free cash flow to continue to cover and increase its dividend.

If neither happens, it could have to increase debt or capital expenditures, or both, to support dividend growth. That could in turn reduce its long-term growth trajectory because of higher costs and a weaker project pipeline.

U.S. shale supply continues to climb

Some recent reports from the financial media attempted to create the picture that U.S. shale producers were feeling the pressure from low oil prices and were cutting back on production. That's far from the truth, and it isn't going to happen unless the bottom completely fall out with oil prices.

Even if it does, the increased efficiencies of shale producers has lowered costs to the point they can generate a profit at much lower prices than a couple of years ago.

source: EIA

So when the EIA projected shale producers would add another 113,000 barrels per day in August, it wasn't at all surprising. That number will continue to grow over through 2018, and longer.

Unsurprisingly, the Permian led the EIA's estimates, with expectations that it will increase production by 64,000 barrels per day. That was followed by Eagle Ford with 27,000, and Niobrara with 15,000.

The EIA accumulates data from the seven most prolific regions in the U.S., which account for 92 percent of overall U.S. oil production growth. For natural gas they account for 100 percent of the growth.

source: EIA

OPEC's commitment to production cuts crumbling

It isn't surprising to see the adherence to the production cuts by OPEC countries starting to crumble. Compliance has dropped from over 90 percent to under 80 percent recently, with Ecuador being the first to abandon the deal.

Ecuador, in and of itself, isn't much of an issue, as it was only a small player in the deal and was never close to being in full compliance. The importance for Ecuador is that it could trigger an exodus by other countries in the deal, which could cause it to quickly collapse.

With Libya increasing production at a rapid pace and Nigeria taking better control of its assets, they have been putting a lot of pressure on oil, offsetting much of what the deal was meant to accomplish.

The issues above are among the key reasons Saudi Arabia allegedly cutting exports.

Where the problem lies is that the longer the deal goes on the less serious it'll be considered as viable and important by the market, as compliance continues to slip and questions as to how long Saudi Arabia will bear the brunt of the cuts.

Conclusion

The bottom line is the outlook for oil supply and demand is tenuous for the next couple of years at least, and while I don't think Chevron is going to stop raising its dividend in the near future, it will certainly keep it subdued.

If oil in fact does remain range bound for longer, the company will have to revisit the dividend and make tough decisions on whether or not to significantly reduce capital expenditures while possibly adding further to its debt load.

Under the scenario of oil prices plummeting, that time frame will accelerate and the company will have to figure out how to balance its future growth versus dividend growth.

I don't see the company cutting the dividend unless the price of oil were to go devastatingly low for a prolonged period of time. But I do see the company being forced to put dividend increases on hold under that scenario, and the same if oil stays close to where it is for the next five years or so, as the management of BP believes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.