Immunogen Finally Moving 'FORWARD'?

Immunogen (IMGN) is a biotechnology focused on developing antibody drug conjugate (ADC) immunotherapies for improving treatment of cancer. IMGN scientists have specialized expertise in target selection, including assessment of appropriate levels on tumor vs. normal tissue and rate of internalization. This makes ADC technology potentially superior to classic chemotherapies. The company outlicensed marketing approval for Kadcyla, indicated for use in treatment of second line Her+ breast cancer. Mirvertuximab soravtansine is in late-stage development for treatment of ovarian cancer, Coltuximab ravtansine in B-cell malignancies, and Isatuximab is in late clinical stage development for treatment of multiple myeloma. It has an impressive profile of clinical studies currently ongoing. The company stock is up about 100% over the past year, with a significant rise coming after releasing ASCO abstracts in May 2017 regarding its work in ovarian cancer. IMGN pipeline from the website includes a growing early-stage list of candidates with some promise and nice partnerships. The market for ovarian cancer is expected to quadruple by 2025 to $5.2 billion, with nearly $10 billion expected for Her+ breast cancer, according to globaldata.

Immunogen and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) signed a $200 million non-dilutive royalty agreement on Kadcyla in 2015. The deal used an intermediary to fund the company with $194 million, and gives Roche marketing rights, and this money has propelled the company through its recent profile of mid-stage trials. Kadcyla consists of IMGN's DM1 cell-killing agent plus Roche’s HER2-targeting antibody ADC, trastuzumab, using a proprietary SMCC linker. Roche is running other label-expanding phase 3 studies for Kadcyla in other Her+ cancers.

Mirvertuximab soravtansine is an ADC targeting folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive cancers including ovarian, endometrial, and other solid tumors. It can be considered IMGN's lead candidate. It is being studied in phase 3 pivotal study since enrolling patients in January 2017 as a monotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The 333 patient clinical trial is called FORWARD, with PFS as the primary endpoint. Encouraging pooled phase 1 data examining mirvetuximab soravtansine as a monotherapy and combination with other oncology drugs (including checkpoint inhibitor) in platinum-resistant (and platinum-sensitive) epithelial ovarian cancer was announced at ASCO 2017. A 47% response rate in 36 patients that had failed one to three previous treatments was reported, slightly double the normal response rate for current drugs (15-20%). In all 46 patients a 26% objective response rate was recorded. The monotherapy approach is the shortest pathway to approval/label expansion. In combination with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin 29% response rate was reported, 65% response rate for combination with carboplatin (median of three prior treatments), and a lackluster 13% response rate for combination with J&J (JNJ) Doxil. Most common adverse events were diarrhea (44%), blurred vision (41%), nausea (37%), and fatigue (30%), all of which were generally mild. Neither monotherapy nor combination therapy studies had a control group, so further study is needed, however given there are no unexpected confounding variables the ADC candidate does look quite promising. Endometrial cancer market is expected to reach $27 billion by 2023.

Isatuximab (SAR650984), a non-ADC anti-CD38 antibody in phase 3 development for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, is being developed in collaboration with an amended 2003 Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) $30 million partnership. IMGN management commented that this deal can take advantage of Sanofi's resources to complete the project. The deal also includes an ADC targeting CA6 (SAR566658) in phase 2 development for triple negative breast cancer, an anti-CEACAM5 ADC for solid tumors, and another ADC directed to a confidential target. An additional 2013 licensing deal grants Sanofi exclusive development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for SAR428926, an anti-LAMP1 ADC being studied for the treatment of solid tumors. Coltuximab ravtansine (formerly SAR3419) is a CD19-targeting ADC created by ImmunoGen to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other B-cell malignancies. ImmunoGen resurrected its contractual rights to this ADC from Sanofi in April 2015. Coltuximab ravtansine demonstrated evidence of anticancer activity in the treatment of relapsed/refractory DLBCL in the STARLYTE Phase 2 trial. Multiple myeloma market is expected to reach $37 billion by 2014, $10 billion market for B-cell malignancies expected by 2022.

In a collaboration with Bayer Healthcare, enrollment was completed in Q1 for a registration-enabling Phase 2 study of anetumab ravtansine, a mesothelin-targeting ADC, in mesothelioma. The market for malignant mesothelioma is expected to reach $600 million by 2025.

In early-stage clinical studies, candidate IMGN779 is a novel ADC that is a potential treatment for cancers that express CD33, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The candidate utilizes the company's novel IGN payload. Phase 1 key readout for IMGN779 in AML is expected in mid-2017. IMGN779 selectively targets cancer cells that express CD33 in order to drop off its DNA-alkylating payload agent DGN462 to mediate cytotoxic effects. Preclinical data examining combinatory therapy with PARP inhibitor Olaparib was presented at the 58th ASH, which resulted in enhanced anti-tumor activity in AML models. AML market will exceed $1 billion dollars by 2019.

Candidate IMGN632 is a new CD123-targeting preclinical stage ADC that is a potential treatment for AML, myelodysplastic syndrome, B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia and other CD123+ malignancies. IMGN632 utilizes ImmunoGen's new family of indolino-benzodiazepine cancer-killing agents, called IGNs, and in preclinical models has demonstrated an impressive effect window against CD123-positive malignancies. In addition, the IGN showed approximately 50% less toxicity than DNA cross-linking ADCs. In preclinical findings reported at the 21st Congress of the EHA, IMGN632 demonstrated potent activity against AML cell lines including those with poor molecular prognosis. IMGN632 was found to be active against AML cells with FLT-3 mutations, P53 mutations, and in cells with established multi-drug resistance. IMGN plans to submit an IND application and initiate clinical testing of IMGN632 in 3Q 2017.



Takeda initiated preclinical development in Q1 2017 with the first ADC using ImmunoGen's IGN platform directed to a solid tumor. LY3076226 is an FGFR3-targeting ADC in collaboration with Lilly (LLY). Additionally, collaborations with CytomX, Amgen (AMGN), and Novartis (NVS) are under development in 2017.

Revenues for 1Q 2017 were $28.5 million, compared to $19.7 million in 1Q 2016 primarily from milestone payments, non-cash royalties, and research and development support fees. Operating expenses for 1Q 2017 were $41.4 million, compared to $47.3 million in Q1 2016 primarily due to workforce reduction. IMGN's net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.20 per share decreased from $31.9 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, Q1 2016. The company had approximately $126 million cash on hand end Q1, with $100 million in convertible debt. The company's financial guidance expects 2017 revenues of $70 million, expenses of $180 million, end of year cash position of $35 million. IMGN expects its cash plus revenues from partners to fund operations until 2Q 2018.



Risks specific to investment in IMGN include a number of common things. First, the company has been around a long time and hasn't seemed to be able to get a functional pipeline going until recently, when it was able to raise $200 million from Roche with Kadcyla. This is more or less a wash to gain leverage on other pipeline candidates, but its not regarded as a bad move when the prospects are strong. Furthermore, there are still many FDA compliance issues including regulatory approval and large scale manufacturing obstacles to overcome. IMGN is going to have to raise money to push its pipeline forward, perhaps more than one time, and this probably (but not always) means dilution. Although the company is attacking some rich markets, they are also market spaces that are very competitive. It will require high quality advantages in efficacy or adverse effects to break into these markets. Luckily the stock price has pushed upwards and the company might be able to get an investor-friendly offering or non-dilutive funding as well. The company has nice partnerships to bear some of the cost of development as well, and its collaborators are heavy hitters, with nice manufacturing expertise.

Having tracked IMGN for a couple of decades, Strong Bio is growing more comfortable with its chances of success. Clearly the market reaction indicates that there is growing positive sentiment for the company. The company has made obvious attempts to examine its business development options, and it seems to be paying off. It looks like the company truly has a nice portfolio of impact-capable candidates entering mid-stage trials, and large pharma agrees. Six analysts consensus target is $7.67 per share. It is added to the watchlist with potential entry positions targeting the $5 per share range.

