Highpower International Cleans Up With Battery Contracts For Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

The YTD chart price pattern is reminiscent of 2014 - a year in which the stock nearly doubled. Highpower is still vastly undervalued and I reiterate my $7/share year-end PT.

Meantime, the expected negative affect of higher commodity prices may end up being shunted by the falling U.S. dollar, which will have a positive currency affect for the company.

The stock is up nearly 20% since last week's announcement of two agreements to provide batteries for robotic vacuum cleaners.

After a post-Q1 EPS report hangover (despite the excellent financials it displayed), Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) is back in rally mode after last week's announcement of two partnership agreements to supply rechargeable Li-ion batteries to a European and a U.S. manufacturer of high-end robotic vacuum cleaners. The two agreements are expected to provide HPJ with top-line revenues of $4 million in 2017 and $15 million in 2018.

This agreement is positive in that the battery form factor for robotic vacuums is larger than the typical form factor for most mobile electronic devices such as cell phones, cell-phone battery back-up products (like these HPJ powered Mophie "juice" products offered by Verizon), and lap-tops. Larger batteries typically have higher margins.

The agreements may also increase Highpower's non-Asian revenue base - something management has been anxious to do considering the drag on earnings the strong U.S. dollar has had over the past few years.

Sales in Asia represented over 75% of total revenue last year. But since HPJ is a U.S. company (incorporated in Delaware), it must report EPS results in U.S. dollars. So the strong U.S. dollar has been a significant headwind for HPJ. However, YTD the broad U.S. dollar index is down 8% YTD:

Source: MarketWatch

Against the Chinese Renminbi, the U.S. dollar has fallen only 3% YTD. Still, it has certainly been moving in the right direction for HPJ during the current quarter:

Source: xe.com

Taking a look at HPJ's chart (see below), the stock certainly took a dive following the excellent Q1 EPS report (see: Highpower's Q1 Was A Slam Dunk). Apparently there are concerns that higher commodity prices are going to have a significant and negative effect on margins going forward (yet note that Q1 gross margins actually increased significantly to 23.7% from 20.2% in the prior year period). This concern was explained in a recent article by Seeking Alpha contributor Alex Henrik, who believes Highpower is a "compelling short". Henrik also points out management's awful handling of a recent management shuffle and some insider sales.

However, at the end of the day HPJ's stock price performance will be determined by earnings. And on that front, Q1 results were excellent and the future looks quite bright. In fact, the YTD stock price chart is very reminiscent of 2014 - when the stock doubled:

But of course the main difference between then and now is that HPJ earned as much net income in Q1 of this year ($0.17/share) as it did in all of 2014 ($0.18/share). Yet the stock is trading at roughly the same level it was 3 years ago. The stock is very undervalued with a current P/E=7.0. Stodgy old battery maker Energizer Holdings (ENR) has a P/E=15.6 - more than double that of Highpower. That despite the fact that in ENR's most recent quarter (Q2), sales grew only 7.5% yoy as compared to HPJ's 44% sales growth in its Q1. Granted ENR pays a $1.10 annual dividend (2.5%), but still it would appear to me that the market has the valuation of these two battery makers completely backwards. [NOTE: Energizer is a Highpower customer, i.e. HPJ supplies batteries for Energizer.]

Last year HPJ reported its Q2 EPS report ($0.14/share) on August 12th, so we've got about a month to go before the next quarterly earnings released. It will be very interesting to see how much commodity price inflation affects HPJ's margins. We may find out that the falling U.S. dollar shunts some of that impact. We may also find out that China's recent GDP report indicating 6.9% growth continues to be powered by manufacturing - much of which supplies the global electronics market with the cell phones, lap-tops, and other mobile gadgets that the world craves. All of those have lithium-ion batteries in them, providing a healthy growth market for HPJ's Chinese-based manufacturing operations to tap in the years ahead:

Source: May Presentation

Summary & Conclusion

I reiterate my $7 year-end PT on shares of HPJ. That would be up 60%+ from today's $4.20 close. If a large battery manufacturer were to buy Highpower for its high-tech manufacturing capacity, the shares could go out at $9-$10. I make that estimate based on the fact that HPJ says its new state-of-the-art automated Li-ion manufacturing "Giga Factory" has the capacity for up to $400 million in annual sales (~10X Q1's total sales):

As undervalued as HPJ is at the current time, it could be bought for a song. Note the entire market cap is only $66 million. That is less than half of 2016's full-year revenue of $174 million. Seems to me, Energizer should be looking at HPJ to re-charge its sales growth.

