CenturyLink: Earnings Prediction

Thesis

CenturyLink (CTL) will be missing earnings expectations for the third time in a row this upcoming quarter. The reason is simple: sell-side expectation implies meaningful growth while conference call conversations reveal that to be a long shot, at best.



Earnings date

August 2, 2017, AMC



Note: This article is part of my subscription service Forecasting Earnings with which I aim to provide reliable earnings estimate so that investors and traders can profit and protect themselves.

Introduction - A tour down Sell-Side Avenue

CenturyLink is clearly out of favor with the sell side. Contrary to popular belief, it is analysts who determine meets or beats and not company performance. After all, analysts can set the bar as high or as low as they want. Preferably, they like to remain within company guidance. There are multiple reasons for that:



1) Hedge and institutional funds are more likely to do business with investment banks which have good ties with company management. This is perceived as an edge.

2) If the sell-side is too critical of management, they might get “frozen out,” potentially harming investment banking revenues.



Don’t confuse this with management owning the sell side. Management needs sell side goodwill as well. It is widely understood that an earnings beat typically produces a rise in share price. Consistent beats will create a sustainable higher share price and share price is often tied to management compensation.



This is how it is possible that the vast majority of sell-side recommendations are buy ratings. In 2015, just 6.7% of 12,122 were sell ratings, half were buy ratings and another half was hold. However, if you speak sell-side, “hold” means sell. Perhaps the biggest reason for this huge imbalance is the fact that investment banks make money when clients buy shares through them.



Handing out sell ratings isn’t a profitable business. If you were ever wondering why the sell side is named “sell-side,” it is because they are in the business of “selling share purchases.” If you think logically about those weighings, it should be obvious to deduce that something is off:

1) half of all the stocks are buy ratings, meaning they will outperform their respective index

2) A bit less than half of the stocks are hold ratings, meaning they will perform in line with their respective index

3) An incredible minority will underperform



So the average is “better than average?" This is quite an obvious contradiction in terms. The definition of outperform is better than average, so it is not possible for half the stocks to perform better than average, while another huge part performs inline - i.e. average.

Guidance

Remember when I said that CTL is currently out of favor with sell-side analysts? Well, look at this analyst coming out swinging (bolds are my own):



“I guess, we went through this math exercise last quarter where the guidance implied that all the rest of the quarters of the year are going to grow. And now we have the first quarter come in pretty much inline but now, the second quarter isn't growing. It's actually down quite a bit. And the guidance still implies that now from the second quarter midpoint, third quarter and fourth quarter both have to be up $25 million to get to the very low end of the guidance range that you put out there.

So last quarter, 53 days ago, you had that conviction and then it didn't kind of pan out. So kind of what kind of vetting process and visibility do you think you have to say that you think that now, EBITDA is going to grow quarterly from the second quarter into the back part of the year. And thank you, Glen, for the details, but we heard that last quarter too. So, can you kind of tell a different story now about why we think it's actually going to grow?”



I guess it sounded better when you actually listen to it. This analyst’s wording is pretty impatient. Usually, analysts try to make sure to not sound too critical.

Sales need to pick up meaningfully

To whom it may concern, management answered that network sales started off slower than expected and that they are now seeing it pick up:



“January started off a little bit slow, a little bit slower than we had thought it would be, but it picked up somewhat in February, March we closed more sales than we did in February and, again, in April, it looks like that's going to be a good month as well.”



But let’s get back to that analyst’s comment for momentum. It isn’t all drama. In fact, he is implying that even the reduced guidance is going to be hard to hit. I happen to agree. In fact, I think that they will not hit on their guidance.



If we read carefully, we can deduce that CTL needs momentum to pick up meaningfully to hit the low end of their guidance of $0.46. Let’s now get back to what sets the bar: sell-side consensus.



Sell-side EPS consensus sits at $0.49 a share and management has implied that it’s going to take growth to get to the lower end of the guidance. Since the guidance sits at $0.46 - $0.52, this would imply $0.48 in a best case scenario.



So why did the sell side peg it a penny above their best case scenario? I don’t have anything besides a speculative answer. Then again, the answer is also irrelevant. But if you care, my best guess would be that institutional investors couldn’t care less about CTL. These are not the type of folks that like to speculate on a turnaround.



Of course, I also have a much better argument than some pseudo psychology and body language for my earnings miss assumption. Sales have been in a declining trend. It is completely unlikely that the company now magically returns to growth given that now significant initiatives have been announced for this particular quarter.

Conclusion

I expect CTL to report $0.47 a share in earnings with revenue coming in at $4B, slightly below Wall Street consensus of $4.09B. CenturyLink is in the sell-side dog house and until business improves meaningfully, they will remain out of favor.



