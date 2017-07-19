An Irrational Reaction To TherapeuticsMD's News Release

I wrote earlier article on the catalytic event (receiving of FDA minutes) that occurred July 18 for TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD), and had projected a positive outcome would lead to a 20%-30% increase in share price. As expected, the company issued a press release, but it did not mention anything regarding a re-submission pathway for approval, which I and the market had expected.

The lack of details in the press release led to uncertainty about the path forward for TX-004HR. This was viewed as slightly negative news by the markets, and the stock fell by 6.57%, ending the trading day at $5.26.

In order to find out more about the path ahead for TX-004HR, I spoke with the head of investor relations, David DeLucia. The following are my findings based on the interview.

Reason behind the FDA's request for a 52-week study

Initially, the company was worried that the need for the long-term safety data was a result of a safety signal from existing estrogen products. However, in the Type A meeting, the FDA confirmed that there were no broader safety issues with the use of low-dose vaginal estrogen products on the market today. They also confirmed that there were no safety issues with TX-004HR in the 12-week Rejoice Trial.

The FDA admitted that the actual reason for requesting a 52-week study was due to an unfortunate oversight in the trial design discussion. They had originally wanted a 52-week study from the start, but made a mistake in failing to communicate this. This is in spite of them acknowledging their own guidance, which was written in 2003: A 12-week study for an estrogen-only product targeting a vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) indication (Source: FDA's industry guidance for estrogen products to treat VVA).

At present, the company remains unsure why the FDA requested a 52-week trial prior to approval, especially when the company had submitted a 505(NYSE:B)(2) application with the ability to reference all the medical literature regarding the safety of estradiol. With the submission of new information, the company is optimistic that a 52-week study is not required for the path forward.

Details on the 'new information' being submitted

The company submitted three pieces of new information to the FDA on July, 5: 1) a study on the first uterine pass effect, 2) an unpublished observational study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and 3) a Phase 4 post marketing study proposal.

The first study on first uterine pass effect (Source: “First uterine pass effect” is observed when estradiol is placed in the upper but not lower third of the vagina) demonstrated a lower risk of endometrial hyperplasia when the hormone is applied to the lower third of the vagina. The lower third of the vagina is exactly where TX-004HR will be applied, thus reinforcing its safety profile.

The second study is an unpublished observational study conducted by the NIH. This study enrolled over 90,000 women and studied these women over an average period of 8 years to understand the long-term effect of hormone therapy use. While this study will only be published in the next 4 to 6 weeks, the authors of the publication had kindly submitted the unpublished data to the FDA on the company's behalf. The company had not seen the data, but according to the experts involved in the study, there was no evidence of safety signal for years with vaginal estrogen products. Thus, reinforcing once again the strong safety profile of vaginal estrogen based products like TX-004HR.

Lastly, a Phase 4 post marketing study proposal was submitted to reassure the FDA of the safety profile of TX-004HR without the need to conduct a 52 weeks study. This is a sign of good faith by the company and is theoretically not required when there is no safety signal observed as per FDA's guidance (Source: FDA's industry guidance for post-marketing studies).

The additional studies were viewed as new information by the FDA, and they felt these studies could positively impact the NDA for TX-004HR. Thus, the FDA requested some time to review the new information. The company expects the FDA to respond within the next 1 to 2 weeks.

What will happen now?

The FDA is projected to get back to the company within 1 to 2 weeks with updates regarding the path forward for approval. There are a couple of possible scenarios:

Scenario 1

The FDA can potentially approve TX-004HR in light of the new information submitted, since there is no scientific basis to require a 52-week study. This case is strengthened by the large-scale, long-term NIH study. However, the company feels this is an aggressive assumption and unlikely to happen. I expect a short squeeze with strong upward price movement if this scenario plays out.

Scenario 2

The FDA requests the company resubmit a new NDA. This new NDA will include the proposed changes the company mentioned in their presentation: conducting a post-marketing study, dropping of the 25mcg dose, and adopting a black box label. However, in light of the new information submitted, the FDA could request a resubmission without the need for a black box label.

The company expects the resubmission to be categorized as a Class 1 resubmission. The timeline for approval is about 3 months from the date of resubmission. The 3-month timeframe includes a 30-day period for the FDA to issue an acknowledgment letter that they had received the new NDA (Source: FDA's guidance for re-submission with regards to CRLs) and an additional 2 months to review the NDA for a final decision. So expect an approval date by mid-November.

And mid-November might be a pessimistic outcome, since the crucial change in resubmission will be the post-marketing proposal, which is currently being reviewed by the FDA. As such, the company feels the approval process could be much shorter.

According to the company, the base-case scenario is for a resubmission with the black box label. I expect a modest increase in stock price if this scenario plays out and a more significant price jump if the FDA is willing to drop the black box label.

Scenario 3

The FDA delays their decision regarding the path forward to a much later date in September/October or insists on a 52-week study. The company has stated that, should this occur, they will utilize the dispute resolution pathway.

The FDA consultants hired by the company advised against this pathway, since it has a historical low chance of success (Source: An FDA Analysis of Formal Dispute Resolution in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research: 2003 Through 2014). However, the company feels they have a strong case for approval through the dispute resolution pathway. Their belief is backed by 1) written correspondence with the FDA throughout the phase 3 trial, which did not mention the need to conduct a 52-week study; 2) admission of a mistake by the FDA recorded in the Type A meeting minutes; and 3) strong safety data of low-dose vaginal hormone therapy.

There is essentially no scientific basis for a 52-week safety study, which will be a waste of resources and contradicts the reason the 505(B)(2) pathway was introduced. With the current political climate advocating eliminating unnecessary studies, the company is confident of a successful approval through the dispute resolution pathway. The company expects a 60- to 90-day timeframe for approval after submission of the appeal. So expect approval by early- to mid-Q4 2017.

Despite the strong case for approval, the markets will most likely view the use of the dispute resolution pathway as a negative due to a historically low success rate. If this scenario plays out, be prepared for the stock price to take a hit. Still, investors should remain positive, as history is not necessarily a good gauge of future outcome. The company has a strong case for an approval without an additional 52-week study.

Scenario 4

The most bearish scenario will be the FDA insisting on a 52-week study with the appeal through the dispute resolution pathway being rejected. The company feels this scenario is unlikely to happen, as the company has a strong scientific backing for approval without the need of a 52- week study.

In this scenario, shorts will be right in their investment thesis. Investors will most likely face dilution to raise capital to conduct the 52-week study. If this scenario plays out, the stock will dive to a new all-time low, possibly even below $3.50. However, I have to emphasize this is a very unlikely outcome.

Dilution possibility

At present, the company is comfortable with its cash balance of $113 million as of Q1 17. The company expects to raise more cash to prepare for the launch of their new products, TX-004HR and TX-001HR. With approval expected by the end of the year, the company has conveyed that a stock dilution will only be done as a last resort. They will be favoring other sources of capital, like ex-US partnerships and debt capital markets, for additional cash.

Conclusion

The shorts are playing on investors' unfounded fear that TX-004HR will not be approved without a long-term study, thus leading to a dilution in the near term. This is clearly an unlikely outcome, with science on the company's side to get an approval by the end of the year. Once again, do not let fear and price movement dictate your investment decisions. The investment thesis for the company remains intact.

Additional source:

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.