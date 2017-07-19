Boeing's Earnings Bust

As a result of POTUS Donald Trump’s rhetoric, the defense industry has been getting increased attention from investors. Since Trump has been elected President for the past two earning reports, Boeing (BA) has beat earnings by $0.13, and $0.10, respectively, which has contributed to the BA stock price being at its highest price ever with just two weeks until they release 2017 quarter two earnings. In 2017, BA has been the golden egg of many investor’s portfolio’s and is currently leading the DJIA with an YTD return of 33.93%.

However, what many people do not realize, is that this is not a new trend for Boeing to beat their earnings estimate. They have outperformed their targets for twenty four quarters out of the previous twenty five, which is a trend that dates back six years to 2011. Interestingly, these desirable earnings reports do not always result in an increase in a drastic increase in stock price that is typical when a company beats their estimate. The chart below shows Boeing’s last 10 earnings reports, the surprise percentage, and the resulting one day change in stock price. Taking an average of the stock price percentage change on earnings day results in a 0.94% increase, while the average surprise percentage is 16.68% higher than estimates. This is clearly not the huge gains that are often heard of when investors make earnings plays.

Source: Zacks.com

The main takeaway from this figure is that investors have become accustomed to Boeing beating their earnings by a high percentage because there are not large price swings on earnings day. This leaves the question of what happens when BA does not meet their estimate, because there is not a significant amount of data that tells a story about these scenarios. The facts of BA being at its most valuable price point in history along with the expectation for them to beat earnings may put their stock price at a significant risk if they are unable to continue the trend of beating earnings.

Fundamentally, BA has been rock solid for a long time. However, there is a question mark surrounding the 787 Dreamliner’s continual production problems, recently about the aircrafts engine, will further delay BA from being able to recoup ROI until they are able to scale production. Since BA works mainly on a fixed fee contract type with their clients, these issues have a significant impact on their bottom line if they have to continually take on additional maintenance fees to fix the aircrafts. In addition to the recent engine issues that have grounded Thai Airways fleet, the 787 Dreamliner have been affected by scheduling delays. Until the Dreamliner issues are sorted out, their top line may be decreasing, while costs are increasing, which could lead to earnings risk.

With an earnings release merely two weeks away, beginning to sell may be a wise idea. With incredible YTD and one year price appreciation, now is not the time for BA investors to become greedy. Until there is more certainty around the success of the Dreamliner, the increased potential for an entire market correction, and possible shaky earnings, watching BA from the sideline is the smart move. Although there are many more factors that contribute to pricing changes of a stock, these ones should be given consideration. Surrendering the typical earnings gain of 1% is worth avoiding the potential price fall.

