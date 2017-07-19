Buy The Dip In Tile Shop Holdings

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) tanked yesterday after the company reported numbers that were well short of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 6.2% to $89.5 million, but the Street was looking for $93 million. Earnings per share came in at $0.15, also up year-over-year, but still short of the $0.16 consensus estimate. Such a sharp drop in an otherwise normally stable stock begs the question: is this a "buy the dip" opportunity?

We think so.

TTS has all the qualities we like in a "buy the dip" candidate. The valuation is highly cyclical. According to YCharts, since 2014, the stock's LTM P/E multiple has cycled from ~35x to ~70x. Valuation peaks have been good selling points, and valuation troughs have been good buying points.

At 36.8x trailing earnings, TTS stock is now entering a valuation trough. It looks like this valuation trough can and will last for a little while, but such valuation troughs have always corrected themselves in the past.

Most importantly, the fundamental growth story remains intact. Comparable sales were much weaker than normal, coming in at up merely 0.5% versus 4.9% last quarter. But the weakness in comps is due to a weak April, which can be attributed to Easter timing issues. The last 2 months of the quarter saw a mid single-digit rise in comps, which is consistent with the previous quarter's performance.

Meanwhile, the unit growth story remains on track as TTS continues to open new stores at a reduced cost and drive revenue growth with both positive comps and new store openings. Gross margins are high and stable as the company has reported 8 straight quarters of gross margins at 69.6% or better. Bank debt is at its lowest level in 5 years and the balance sheet looks as strong as it has in some time with $19 million in debt against $12 million in cash.

And the full-year guide didn't get cut that much (revenue reduced by $5 million and EPS by a cent), most likely because April isn't that important of a month in the bigger scope. The company has a ton of new product launches in the back-half of 2017, more so than last year, and that sets up the company to put up some pretty good comp numbers in 2H17.

All in all, this sell-off looks like a gross overreaction to one bad month. With comps set to recover in 2H17 and TTS stock in a big valuation trough, the stock looks like a compelling "buy the dip" opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.