Celadon Group - A Changing Narrative

Celadon Group (CGI) may be a battered and forgotten stock, but the company is certainly not beaten yet. Operating primarily as a transportation and logistics company, CGI has been devastated by cyclical industry downturns in trucking as well as a highly effective short campaign and legal accounting scandals that have rocked the company's stock.

However, a few bright lights have recently turned on that lead me to believe this company may be an excellent contrarian play.

The Short Narrative in Short

Corrupt Management engaged in illegal accounting practices to cover up shady accounting practices and significantly overvalued equipment on their balance sheet. The companies Q2 17 statements are currently being audited for financial correctness. Shorts implied the stock would fall into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

While I must admit the analysis was very good, personal interest may have influenced the short narrative as the identity and integrity of the source have been called into question by many.

Paul Svinland - Passing the Torch

On July 13th, 2017, CGI announced that their old CEO, Paul Will was retiring and would be succeeded by Paul Svindland. Mr. Svindland has an extensive background in shipping and logistics and I believe that he will be a boon for CGI moving forward.

Past trangressions by a company are rarely quickly forgotten as well as those most heavily tied to them. While Svindland comes to CGI as an incredibly capable leader, I am also hopeful that the rhetoric associated with accounting scandals under the watch of Mr. Will will also follow him out the door and CGI will be one step closer to starting over with a cleaner slate.

Refinanced Credit Facility

The recent amendment of their credit facility is also fantastic news that I think pays ode to the fact that the company may pull through after all.

According to a recent press release at the end of June:

The maximum outstanding amount available under the facility was increased by approximately $26 million to provide additional operating flexibility, with specific sub-limits on letters of credit and borrowing.

Financial covenants were reset based on expected cash needs and asset coverage, and testing of certain covenants was waived until September 30.

The Company may access additional liquidity through sales or financings involving Canadian assets, without a permanent reduction in availability under the credit facility for the proceeds received.

The value of the amendment to the credit facility is that it buys CGI the time they need to resolve the audit while also providing necessary availability of capital to continue operations and aid in a turnaround. Mr. Svinland will now have until September 30th to refinance existing lease agreements and keep the company in financial solvency.

Why Even Bother? Strong Valuation is Hidden

The primary thesis of the short case was that CGI made manipulations to their balance sheet and income statements that overstated their assets. However, the authors of the short report may have had special interest in spinning such a negative rhetoric and if the financial statements for CGI end up being cleared completely or experience only minor adjustments, The strong TBV of the company will be preserved.

Total Assets $981.72 M Intangible Assets $69.03 M Tangible Assets $912.69 M Liabilities $721.25 M Tangible Book $191.44 M Shares Outstanding 28.715 M TBV/Share $6.66

According to 8K

2016 Sales Numbers were also $1.06 B up from $742.21 M in 2014 and $900.75 M in 2015. Using 2016 Annual Sales Numbers and the current market cap we can deduce that the stock has a current P/S ratio of .10, implying incredible value if cost cutting measures are used by management to improve margins as Mr. Svinland has outlined in his vision for the company moving forward.

Technical Strength in a Reversal

CGI has surged recently on the news aforementioned. CGI crossed its 20DMA in a bullish retracement on high relative volume implying the stock may have finally found a floor and bounced as shorts cover. Strong reversal momentum should continue if the qualitative state of the stock's narrative is preserved.

Conclusion - Is A Turnaround Coming?

While I cannot definitively say that I am comfortable recommending that investors buy this stock, if the short thesis turns out to be unwarranted the upside in this highly levered contrarian play is significant. With the new CEO planning to focus on cost cutting in the current core trucking business, CGI could be the contrarian call of the year if the audit worries end up being unwarranted and the company can refinance their current debt. Shorts seem to have exited most of their positions and a continued correction may be in the near future.

I will keep a close watch on the stock and update the bullish narrative as things change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have initiated a small starter position only.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.