2 Banks Doing Well Right Now

First Commonwealth is a smaller bank with big possibilities. It grows slowly and conservatively; and that's not a bad thing in this day and age.

Whereas big boys like Bank of America (BAC) are taking flak over lower trading income/net interest income, here are some smaller, but strong choices in the banking sector.

PNC Financial

If you'd bought PNC Financial Services (PNC) back when I first suggested the stock, you'd have a 45.6% return on your investment (not counting dividends); beating the S&P 500 by roughly 17%. Since August of 2015, PNC has climbed to $127 a share on rising rates, loan growth, and a management team that streamlined costs at a time when it needed done.

PNC reported its quarterly results growing total revenue by 5% to $4.1 billion. On a year over year basis, the bank grew consolidated revenue by 7%. The breakdown between interest and non-interest based income yielded good results on both ends of the spectrum. PNC's interest based revenue grew by 9% yoy to $2.3 billion, while non-interest income also grew by 4% to $1.8 billion. Of course, none of this matters if it doesn't result in some solid earnings.

PNC's net income was $1.097 billion for the second quarter. That's a 10.9% increase year over year. The bank grew its loan portfolio by over $5 billion, while also completing stock buybacks of $3.4 billion. This came in the form of $2.3 billion in common shares repurchased, and $1.1 billion in dividends paid. The 2.4% dividend isn’t the highest in the world, but if you bought in a few months ago your yield is much better.

PNC’s stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) has been a slam dunk in the past three months as Blackrock’s stock has climbed to all time highs. Owning roughly 34.6 million shares, PNC benefits from large dividend payments on top of the accruing higher value of its stake. I’ve spoken about PNC’s involvement with Blackrock in the past, and I think it will continue to benefit the bank moving forward. The investment group has produced rising revenues with solid earnings (despite a disappointment on earnings estimates in Q2).

PNC’s valuation of 15 times earnings is still decent compared to ridiculous valuations like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX); and while the best buy in point is certainly six months ago, PNC seems to have upside ahead assuming the Fed doesn’t pull back on interest rates.

First Commonwealth

First Commonwealth (FCF) is a small bank that has delivered on stock price growth (38% growth over the last year), while offering lower risk in the portfolio. The small town bank is growing, with careful acquisitions in the Ohio market. Moreover, their interest income is finally starting to gain traction off of interest rates. This, combined with well managed expenses drove the banks earnings up 27% to $15.89 million. That resulted in a 28% climb in earnings per share to $0.18 for the first quarter.

Owned FCF many years ago, and I got out of my position way before the big climb this fall. It was a mistake. With around a 2.5% dividend yield, strong cash position, and good cash flow, I like First Commonwealth’s odds moving forward. Things I would look for that would entice me back into owning the bank are more “selective” acquisitions. The small strategy seems to be working well for First Commonwealth as they increase their loan portfolio without making large one time commitments.

The last three years have produced profit gains of 7%, 13% and 19% consecutively; and considering First Commonwealth’s strong start to 2017 I think the improving trend can continue. The 2.5% yield is good; and the P/E of 18 is pretty standard for the industry. Blackrock (BLK) has increased its position in the bank, signaling I’m not the only one who likes its chances. FCF has good equity, and a promising performance considering its size. Who knows, maybe this puppy will get a merger offer some day.

