Salesforce Continues Active Investment Pace In Technology Startups

Salesforce is one of the most active corporate investors in tech startups, as the venture arm's mission is to provide funding and platform access.

Appiphony has created tools that make it easier for developers to integrate their applications with the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce has completed investments in two more technology startups - Privitar and Appiphony.

Quick Take

Database platform company Salesforce (CRM) has participated in two more investment rounds, a $16 million funding round for UK-based Privitar and an undisclosed amount for Chicago-based Appiphony.

Privitar is developing software that enables companies to share and analyze sensitive data safely. Appiphony has created tools that make it easier for developers to integrate their applications with the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce is one of the most active corporate investors in technology startups, which serves to add capabilities to its platform and provide Salesforce with ongoing insight into the latest enterprise IT trends.

Investee Companies

London, UK-based Privitar was founded in 2014 by Jason Du Preez and colleagues to provide advanced data masking and privacy capabilities to enterprises that want to more effectively derive insights and value from sensitive data.

Below is a brief video on Privitar’s approach:

(Source: Privitar)

Privitar’s algorithms promise to provide organizations with a more sophisticated approach to segregating personally identifiable data from data that can be legally used.

Investors in the current $16 million funding round were led by Partech Ventures of France and included CME Ventures of the CME market, IQ Capital, 24Haymarket and Illuminate Financial.

Chicago, Illinois-based Appiphony, which received an undisclosed amount of investment from Salesforce, calls itself a PDO – Product Development Outsourcer and has developed ‘an open source set of components and tools to speed up Salesforce Lightening development’ that it calls Strike.

This toolset is ideal for software developers that have little experience integrating applications with the Salesforce App Cloud.

Appiphony said that it is the first PDO to have obtained investment from Salesforce Ventures.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Valuations for the investments were not disclosed by the participants.

Salesforce has been a very active strategic investor in recent years, as the Excel sheet shows below,

(Source: VentureDeal)

In fact, there are few corporate investors that are more active than Salesforce – perhaps Intel (INTC) would be one example of that.

Despite its high activity level, Salesforce has stayed focused on investments in companies that serve the enterprise, whether in the industries of IT, Storage, FinTech, Mobile or Communications.

In addition to making investments in technology startups, Salesforce has also been an active acquirer of startups in the last four years, as the list shows below,

(Source: CrunchBase)

As its venture group states,

Salesforce Ventures—the company’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives.

While Salesforce Ventures’ performance as an investment group is unknown, it’s main mission is to support companies that are enterprise-focused and can either directly add value to its platform or provide outside-of-platform capabilities to enterprises.

Priviatar and Appiphony fit either or both of these imperatives, as Salesforce continues to feed its growing business platform.

