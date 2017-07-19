Paychex Provides A Dividend Paycheck

Is PAYX a good investment partner?

When I am first looking at a company to decide if it will make a good investment for me as a dividend growth investor, I have a list of characteristics I want the company to have. I want a well-supported and growing dividend, and in order for a company to have the ability to do that over the long term, it needs to have growing markets and revenues, growing profits and well-managed debt. Also having a history of regular increases to the dividend tends to indicate a culture at the company that will continue that practice. I like to have the company tell me it has these characteristics (although I will look elsewhere if I have to do so), so first I go to the company’s website and annual report

One source I have for new companies to look at is comments on my articles, which is how I found Paychex (PAYX). Paychex describes itself as provider of integrated human capital management solutions. That means they provide solutions for human resources, payroll and benefit management. I like that they have focused on provided mobile and cloud based solutions. So, I first went and looked at the latest annual report on the company website.

Right on the second page of the report I find a slide that actually address each of the four characteristics I want in a good investment partner. At the bottom on the right, we see revenues since 2012. $800 million in additional revenue over a five-year period on a base of just $2.2 billion is pretty solid. As pointed out that is a 7% CAGR. The increase in operating income was also pretty solid. In fact I very much like it that the percentage of operating income to revenue increased from about 28% in 2012 to 37% in 2016.

Next looking at how PAYX manages debt, I see that it has none. Ordinarily I would think not having any long-term debt might not be the best practice, but given how revenue and profit are increasing I would have to say that I am wrong. Also, although I often don’t look at this metric, I see that ROE is pretty good at 40%. Its sounds to me like the management team is doing a pretty good job of growing the company without taking on debt, so I won’t second guess them.

Next I see that the payout ratio is 80%. For most companies I would think that is a bit high. But again, the company is growing at a good clip, so I see no reason to second guess the management on this either.

Looking through the rest of the annual report, I see they added three new modules to the Paychex Flex platform. Also added was support for new regulations. PAYX also is focusing on supporting companies that provide temporary staffing solutions. PAYX thinks that trends in regulations and business conditions will result in a lot of growth for those businesses. From reading what PAYX had done and what it plans to do, it looks to me like they are investing in the technology and services that their customers are likely to need in the future. And given past history, it looks like management will be able to take advantage of these new opportunities profitably.

Looking for a little more history, I have this display of revenue, EPS, and dividends from YCharts®. I see a small slump in revenue and EPS during the Great Recession, but that is to be expected. The quarterly EPS numbers bound around a bit, but are on a general uptrend.

Looking at the TTM EPS, other than a slump during 2009, there is a very nice uptrend in the EPS. Based on these data, I see enough to convince me that PAYX has increasing markets and revenue, increasing profits, is managing its debt well, and has a history of raising the dividend every year.

On July 13, PAYX announced it was increasing the quarter dividend to $0.50, a 9.1% increase. I will use this latest data in calculating a buy price with DDM below.

What does the latest earnings report say?

On June 28, PAYX announced its Q4 earnings results. The EPS was $0.54, which beat expectations by a penny and was 5 cents higher than a year ago. Revenue came in at $798.6 million which beat expectations by just under a million dollars and was 5.9% higher than a year ago. Based on the presentation given, the Paychex Flex platform has had two new modules added and many feature upgrades during the 2017 fiscal year.

The slide above indicates that profits, either by net income or EPS, have increased by 8.3%, which is faster than the 7% increase in total revenues.

So, it looks to me like 2017 and especially its Q4 were pretty good for PAYX. The performance in this quarter doesn’t change my assessment of the company.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel- based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years) I see six years of annual dividend increases.

I will use the currently declared dividend of $2 in my calculation. Even though PAYX is growing earnings by more than 8% and the latest dividend increase was just over 9%, I will use the rate that revenues have been expanding, 7%, as a conservative estimate for the dividend growth rate. With a yield below 4%, I will use 3% as my terminal dividend growth rate value.

Using these parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted future dividend payments will be $72.49. That sets my buy price at anything below $73. Since PAYX is trading at around $56, I want to look at another valuation metric.

Looking at its four-year average yield, I see that this is 3.17%. With the current yield at 3.52%, that looks to me like PAYX is undervalued. Using the current dividend and the average yield gives me a price of $63.10. Averaging the two dividend valuation methods together gives me $67.79, which I will round up for a buy price of anything below $68. That makes PAYX a buy at the current market price.

Can options help?

With my buy price so much higher than the market price, I don’t expect to find any calls with a reasonable strike price and premium worth writing.

Given where the stock is currently trading, it’s a good price to just buy outright. However, the August expiration date does offer a reasonable put to write.

Using a limit order, an investor should be able to write a put and get a premium of $1.70 using the $57.50 strike price. With a Delta of -0.54 it's worth the price and wait to see if it will give you the shares.

Conclusion

PAYX is in a growing market of employee services to small- and mid-sized companies. It has been growing its revenues and profits at an attractive rate that also allows for a nicely growing dividend. At current market prices it is selling for a lot less than the NPV of its future dividends, offering a very good opportunity for a dividend growth investors.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.