Will The Expansion End With A Fizzle Or A Bang?

The fundamental problem is that there is too much investment in the financial sector and too little in the real economy, and interest rates cannot correct that.

The fundamental problem is that interest rates aren't a very effective policy tool and cannot serve two masters, the real and financial sectors.

But, as it turns out, the risks of accelerating inflation is remote and an asset crash isn't likely to bring the economy down.

So if they act, the economy goes out either with a fizzle or a bang.

The Fed could very well raise rates because they fear the prospect of higher inflation and imploding asset bubbles bringing down the economy.

Tim Duy, one of the most respected Fed watchers in the business, is worried. According to him, the Fed is liable to make a horrible mistake:

The Fed is growing increasingly concerned that this expansion will end like the last two, with a collapse in asset prices that brings down the economy. That concern will lead the central bank down the path of excessive tightening. Worse, that logic misses a key point. In both of the last two cycles, there was a sizable imbalance in the economy that extended beyond financial assets themselves. So far, the current environment lacks such an imbalance. That suggests the expansion ends with more of a fizzle than a bang.

His argument is that in the previous two periods of high asset prices, the dot.com bubble and the housing bubble, these filtered through into the real economy with excessive debt financed investments in ICT (dot.com bubble) and real estate (housing bubble).

Since we have neither one nor the other, nor any other debt financed investment bubble filtering through to the real economy, there isn't much risk of a big crash:

The central point is this: High asset prices alone do not imply that a fall in those prices will bring the economy down. Those asset prices need to be linked in a very tangible way to a fairly significant and widespread imbalance in the economy for their decline to bring about a broader economy collapse.

While we could very well experience some sharp asset market correction, this isn't going to throw the economy off course simply because the real economy hasn't experienced anywhere near the same excesses as in the previous two bubble periods.

That is, any asset price crash is likely to be more like 1987, when there wasn't much real economy excess either, and as a consequence there wasn't any economic crisis after that market crash.

Austrian economics

Observers that are inspired by the Austrian economics tradition, which remains remarkably popular in financial circles, would do well to read Duy's analysis.

The likes of Peter Schiff, David Stockman and Jim Rogers routinely warn for a big crash, and all of them (in good Austrian tradition) are highly critical of the Fed's low interest rate policy (let alone QE, which is totally unacceptable to them).

In the Austrian perspective, these super low interest rates should lead to over-investment, companies binge on cheap debt to build out white cathedrals that have to be liquidated subsequently in a great cleansing process.

But that great over-investment hasn't materialized, despite years of zero interest rate policy and three asset buying binges by the Fed. From an Austrian perspective, that's really curious and something they struggle to explain.

We have seen one explanation, from ZeroHedge, which basically argues that the low interest rates have shifted investment to financial assets, but we fail to see the rationale here. Why would low rates stimulate investment in financial assets as opposed to real assets, like capital goods?

We have another, much simpler explanation. Investment is actually not all that interest rate sensitive. Citing an economic study, here is The Economist:

Using data stretching back to 1952, the paper concludes that market interest rates, which central banks aim to influence when they set their policy rates, play some role in how much firms invest, but not much. Other factors-most notably how profitable a firm is and how well its shares do-are far more important (see chart).

The BIS

There is another hard money institution that disagrees with Tim Duy though, and that's the Bank of International Settlements, the BIS.

The BIS argues that debt has simply kept on growing after the financial crisis and this is highly sensitive to a rise in interest rates, from Business Insider (our emphasis):

Barring a redux of the financial crisis, BIS economists foresee another possible risk to expansions in the United States and other developed nations, one that also does not involve inflation: a collapse in consumer demand cause by excessive household debt. "Short of serious financial stress, consumption might weaken under the weight of debt, and investment might fail to take over as the main growth engine," the report says.

Inflation risk key

The trigger for this is supposed to be higher interest rates, and the trigger for that is increasing inflationary risk. But what if that inflation risk isn't materializing?

Well, even the BIS argues that "A substantial and lasting flare-up of inflation does not seem likely." And indeed, it hasn't for numerous years and look for instance what is happening to import prices in the US:

So we're getting in the fairly uncomfortable situation in which the economy could crash because of the high debt levels, but this only happens if the Fed tightens monetary policy considerable.

But the Fed is only going to do that if they see a serious inflationary risk, which, while not yet Godot, is the character that keeps on failing to show up.

But in the meantime, the low rates keep on increasing the debt levels, so the crash could ultimately be bigger.

Is there anything we could do about this? Well, the BIS has a suggestion, from The Telegraph:

The BIS says only the way for the world to dig itself out of this hole is to raise productivity growth from current stagnant levels.

But that requires investments shifting into capital goods and would get those Austrians very uncomfortable and, as it happens, perhaps also Tim Duy who argued that so far the financial excesses have caused little in the way of imbalances in the real economy.

And as you might recall from the beginning of this article, Tim Duy is also worried that the Fed will preemptively raise rates not because it's afraid inflation will accelerate out of control, but because it sees financial risks.

Apart from the possibility that raising rates might very well be the trigger that brings that risk into play and produce a collapse in asset prices, we think there are two fundamental problems here:

There is too little investment in the real economy.

There is too much investment in the financial sector.

And as it turns out, interest rate policy isn't the best way to deal with these, apart from the fact that there exists such a thing as Tinbergen's law that argues that you cannot pursue two policy goals with one instrument.

While space prevents us to go deeper into possible solutions, those that are familiar with our writings might recognize themes like:

To counteract over-financialization of the economy and the risk of financial bubbles, we don't need higher interest rates, we need better regulation of financial markets.

To counteract the lack of investment in the real economy we don't need lower interest rates (which aren't that effective), we need companies to ween off the shareholder value above everything model and better growth prospects.

