Hancock's (HBHC) CEO John Hairston on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 19, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Trisha Carlson - Investor Relations Manager

John Hairston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Achary - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Kendricks - Chief Credit Risk Officer

Analysts

Katherine Miller - KBW

Emlen Harmon - JMP Securities

Matt Sealy - Stephens Inc.

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Hancock Holding Company’s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Trisha Carlson, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.

Trisha Carlson

Thank you and good morning. During today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to review the Safe Harbor language that was published with yesterday’s release and presentation and in the company’s most recent 10-K, including the risk and uncertainties identified therein. Hancock’s ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies or predict market or economic development is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. Hancock undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The presentation slides included in our 8-K are also posted with the conference call webcast link on the Investor Relations website. We will reference some of these slides in today’s call.

Participating in today’s call are John Hairston, President and CEO; Mike Achary, CFO; and Sam Kendricks, Chief Credit Risk Officer. I will now turn the call over to John Hairston.

John Hairston

Thanks, Trisha and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your interest and for joining us for the second quarter call. As I mentioned yesterday’s release, I am extremely pleased to report another quarter of progress. The core fundamentals of our business are becoming more evident. Reported at core earnings are improved. The balance sheet is stronger. Margin fee income continues to move in the right direction. And asset quality is stable.

For the quarter, we reported $52.3 million in net income or $0.60 per share. And while at first glance that may seem relatively flat to recent quarters upon closer review, it’s a much improved story. And you can see the value, the first – our first NBC transactions have already added. As a reminder over the first half of 2017, we acquired approximately $2.6 billion in assets and liabilities to unrelated transactions which we refer to as FNBC 1 and FNBC 2. These end market low risk transactions have positively impacted our franchise from the first day and we expect to generate additional value as we move into the second half of 2017. The two transactions also added some short-term noise to our results and we did include information in the deck to help investors get a clearer picture of the quarter.

For example in the second quarter, there were about $4 million or $0.03 per share of FNBC 1 and 2 merger costs in our non-operating expenses. We expect to see more of these costs in the third quarter. Additionally, there are about $7 million or a $0.01 per share of nonpermanent expenses in our operating numbers for second quarter. These are expenses such as operating the 29 branches FNBC had when closed by the regulators in addition to processing work for the FDIC to keep operations going and customers served. These expenses have been elevated as we work through the conversion of FNBC 2 that we expect them to decreased through third quarter ‘17 and be eliminated by the fourth quarter of the year.

As a side note, this past weekend we executed the final systems conversion for FNBC 2. Here at midweek, it appears we have another smooth conversion event with minimal disruption. Alongside that conversion, we were able to consolidate the final 25 overlapping FNBC locations into Hancock and Whitney offices. So, between the two FNBC transactions, we are in that plus 3 in the number of branches across our footprint. Our board management are exceedingly proud of the team members who executed two excellent systems conversions over a span of just 62 days. The successful conclusion of two quick integration exercises should provide confidence in the organization’s ability to manage operational risk associated with future acquisitions.

In the quarter, we also reached a settlement with the FDIC to terminate the loss share agreement from our 2009 People’s First acquisition. This settlement was fully accounted for in the second quarter results. The settlement from the FDIC was $3.2 million and we wrote off $6.6 million of the indemnification asset. This $6.6 million or $0.05 per share is included in our non-operating items for the quarter.

Moving on to our best fee income quarter-to-date with hard-fought wins in every category with such a high level of performance in a few lumpy categories may be hard to sustain. We have worked hard to attain a position where we can harvest opportunistic fee revenue impossible and for second quarter, performance was very strong. I am going to let Mike walk you through some of the successes we had in fee income for the quarter before adding back a full $0.13 to our operating results for these three items. Our core PPNR improved again totally just under $102 million this quarter. This is a 9% improvement linked quarter and a 19% improvement from the same quarter a year ago. And when looking back on Slide 7 to when we started this new journey in early 2015, we are up over 50%. That’s progress we are very proud of, but we are not yet satisfied and we continue to relentlessly pursue attainment of our corporate strategic objectives.

So with that, I will now turn the call over to Mike Achary, our Chief Financial Officer for few additional comments.

Mike Achary

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. It has been a busy quarter for us, but also a very successful one. So beside the highlights we just covered in the news about terminating our loss share agreement with the FDIC, we also just this past weekend as John mentioned convertible loans and deposits acquired in the First NBC 2 transaction. And then we also announced a few weeks ago, some significant changes to our pension plan. So, again it has been a busy quarter with many positive items impacting our company. As John mentioned earlier, there are a few unusual items in our numbers this quarter. So we have already talked a bit about First NBC and the termination of our loss share agreement, but we also had a few seasonal and potentially unsustainable items. We would like to call out in a bit more detail. Doing so we think gives you a better understanding as to how we view these businesses in future results.

So on Slide 5, you will see from left to right first the termination of the loss share agreement which was $0.05 per share. And then the merger costs we have incurred so far for both of the first NBC transactions, so $0.03 per share. The next item of note is the nonpermanent expenses associated with the First NBC 2 transaction. Those expenses which we expect to eliminate in the back half of the year totaled $6.7 million or another $0.05 per share. We also had some seasonal items that positively impacted our second quarter results. The first is a $1.4 million tax benefit related to option exercises and the vesting of restricted shares in May.

As you probably remember from last quarter, the accounting treatment of these items changed effective January 1 and instead of impacting capital any benefit from a change between the grant investing price of stock awards now impacts tax expense. We do expect future impacts from vestings to occur primarily in the first and fourth quarters of each calendar year. The activity this quarter was a one-off grant dating back to the Whitney merger. The amount impacting tax expense will vary depending on the difference in our stock price between grant and vesting dates.

The remaining items on Slide 5 are things we are noting as potentially unsustainable going forward. We are really not calling them out as one-time, because they are part of business model, but they could be unpredictable as the future timing and amount. But this quarter these items include additional derivative income of about $1 million above normal run-rate levels. Additional SBIC income of $700,000 above normal quarterly distributions and a $1 million co-arranger fee, our healthcare team in Nashville earned on the new business loan. While these items are all normal items earned by the company, as I mentioned before, the future timing and amounts will vary. Adjusting for all of these items, you can see EPS goes from our reported $0.60 per share to an adjusted $0.69 per share for the quarter.

So a few other positive items related to the quarter include the continued expansion in our net interest margin. For the quarter, the reported NIM was 3.43% and was up 6 basis points from last quarter. We do expect to see another 3 to 5 basis points expansion next quarter absent any additional Fed rate hikes. We also reported growth in loans of $269 million for the quarter. This included a $160 million and mainly performing residential mortgages from the First NBC 2 transaction. While we did not meet our original guidance for loan growth this quarter, we did have $60 million in net energy loan pay-offs and pay-downs and $48 million drop in our outstanding non-energy SNC loans. Deposits for the company were up $1.5 billion from March, of course mainly related to the First NBC 2 transaction. We did use some of the excess liquidity from that transaction to pay down $800 million of home loan debt. We also used the remainder of the excess liquidity to buy securities during the quarter and then finally also reinvested First NBC securities portfolio of $220 million that we acquired back in April. So before I would turn the call back to John, I would like to make a few comments about First NBC 1 and 2. Last quarter we provided specific information on EPS for First NBC 1 along with our expectations for the impact on the second quarter. At Gulf South we provided guidance for both First NBC transactions combined for 2018, so now that we have converted both transactions, it is becoming harder to differentiate the impact separately as they have kind of become co-mingled. Having said that, we still feel very good about the EPS guidance for 2018 of $0.56 per share, this means we will achieve the 90% cost savings for both transactions by the end of this calendar year.

I will now turn the call back over to John.

John Hairston

Thanks Mike. And Liana [ph], let’s just go straight to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Katherine Miller with KBW. Your line is open.

John Hairston

Good Morning. Katherine, are you there?

Operator

And your next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Your line is open.

John Hairston

We may be having some technical trouble there with the questions.

Operator

One moment, Jennifer Demba your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, this is actually Kevin on for Jennie this morning.

John Hairston

Hi Kevin, good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Maybe start off with could you talk about the biggest hurdles you see to reaching that $0.70 to $0.80 EPS run rate you lined out as the long-term goal?

John Hairston

Do you want to start with that Mike, I will followup.

Mike Achary

Well, Kevin, hi this is Mike. I think that in terms of achieving those goals, certainly the hurdles that we probably encounter include getting the end of period loan growth that would be necessary to leverage our balance sheet a bit to hit those levels. The other thing I think that represents a little bit of a challenge is to ensure that we are able to control our deposit cost and don’t let those get too far ahead of us. Finally with the – on a controlling or not controlling but managing the runoff related to both First NBC transactions to levels that help us achieve those kind of targets. Those would be the main things I think I would kind of point out or callout as the big challenges.

John Hairston

And Kevin this is John, I am sorry to stepped on. This is John, I would just add to that those are the same challenges that we face every quarter is ensuring that we grow an incrementally more profitable balance sheet growth section every quarter as time goes by. And that’s a little bit more challenging simply because we have done two transactions recently. The only real lumpy caveat I think I would add is energy continues to be a challenge and while we may have no charge-offs in one quarter and little more charge-offs in another that could make the overall EPS complement a little higher or lower. We feel like we adequately reserved for the remaining damage in the energy cycle at least based on what we know right now. And we anticipate continuing the relentless pursuit of the overall objectives. So I feel very confident that we will obtain that 70 to 80 plus range and perhaps a deep fourth quarter ‘18 timeline for doing that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then may be two kind of small ones related to that, upon deposit costs, have you seen any up-tick in competition there, any issues with controlling those and then off of the energy MCOs and there are none this quarter maybe so haven’t change your guidance for 65 to 95 for this cycle, just wondering if we are looking maybe more at the lower end or the higher end or when you think the cycle is going to end with that?

Mike Achary

Kevin, this is Mike again. So again we have talked a lot about this notion of deposit betas and how and when they may normalize. I think that’s really probably the crux of your question. So certainly we have had four rate hikes so far. And again pretty safe to say through three rate hikes at least there really hasn’t been any kind of material change whatsoever on deposit betas. With the rate hike that we saw in the middle of June, I think that’s beginning to change just a little bit. And again future rate hikes I think will change even a little bit more in terms of our ability to kind of control those deposit betas. So it is becoming I think a little bit more of challenge and suddenly will become I think a bigger challenge as we are trying to experience additional rate hikes down the road. And then the second part of your question was related to energy…

John Hairston

Due to cycle guidance and as you picked up we didn’t have any energy charge-offs for the quarter. And we are not at the low end of the guidance of roughly $65 million cycle to-date. At this point, we think the guidance remains appropriate given what we are hearing from our clients, what we are seeing in the industry and the weighted portfolio is performing. We think that we will guide the potential both for some level of recoveries over the next few quarters as well as the potential prospect for some additional losses, but we have already provided those – for those in the loan loss reserves. We will continue to monitor the portfolio and the market and assist the environment for additional loss potential. But at this point we think the guidance remains appropriate. Having said that, we offer that guidance back in the first quarter of 2016 and we feel like we did a pretty darn good job with that. If things change we will continue to assess. But at this point we think that the guidance remains appropriate, but we are at the low end of that guidance at this stage of the cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thanks so much.

John Hairston

You bet.

Operator

Your next question is from Katherine Miller with KBW. Your line is open.

Katherine Miller

Hi. Thanks. Good morning everyone.

John Hairston

Good morning Kathrine. Sorry about the technical issue earlier.

Katherine Miller

I jumped on late. I really apologize if this question has already been asked, I wanted to ask about fees, you stated in your side deck that you expect modest growth in your fee income, are you talking about that from second quarter level or are you more looking at the upside from fee growth as we look at kind of 2017 as a whole versus 2016?

Mike Achary

Katherine, this is Mike. I think really from both of those contacts. So as John mentioned in kind of the opening remarks, we had an absolute tremendous quarter in the second quarter related to fee income growth. And certainly immediately a couple of those items kind of fall into the category that we are calling potentially unsustainable. But when we look at the second half of the year what we are not saying is that all of those potentially unsustainable items won’t occur at some point during the back half of the year. The context of really kind of catching it that way is around the challenges on predicting the exact timing of when some of these additional or some of these items may reoccur. So having said that, again, we are very pleased with the growth that we experienced in all of our non-interest income categories and again there is slide in the deck that kind of highlights those categories and every single category was up quarter-over-quarter. And we certainly would expect to be able to continue that kind of momentum going forward in that overall income statement category.

Katherine Miller

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Mike Achary

Katherine – I am sorry, go ahead.

Katherine Miller

Go ahead.

John Hairston

I was just going to add a little bit more color to the fee income dialogue. There is a slide in the investor deck, Slide 5, they calls out the fee income categories that we view as lumpy. Those are the ones that had a more impactful opportunistic revenue performance for the quarter. The remaining fee income categories you will see on this slide, I believe appendix slide which one?

Mike Achary

Slide 17.

John Hairston

Slide 17 and that shows all the fee income categories. So the ones not called out on Slide 5 are the ones we expect to see continuing improvement throughout the rest of the year and end of 2018. The ones that are in the Slide 5 of the deck are the ones that we considered lumpy. And so as Mike said I mean the second quarter fee income number just was superb and we were – I mean, every category outperformed first quarter. The work our teams have done for the past couple of years made that sort of outcome possible; and there really was very little gifted revenue, if I call it that, to the impressive $8 million increase quarter to quarter. If you remember, we had a handicap ready-made because of the gains we had on the sale of the Hancock Horizon mutual funds that were sold in the first quarter. So it really was a great performance. So we are sincere in our efforts to be transparent, so we decided to quantify the outperformance portions of those lumpy fee income categories to set a more fair expectation going forward. So when we say modest fee income improvement, the rest of the year, we are talking about the categories that were not called out on Slide 5; although, as opportunities arise, we will certainly be in position and vigorously pursue those in the third fourth quarter. Does that help?

Katherine Miller

It helps. Yes, perfect. Thank you so much. And then one follow-up on expenses, and again, if this was asked, I apologize. But if we think back to the slide you out at Gulf South Bank Conference, you talked a little bit about the outlook for 2017 expenses to be in the 4% to 5% range with FNBC. And then if you look at this quarter’s expense run rate and granted there is a lot of nonpermanent expenses in there as you work through the FNBC branch footprint, but if you look at – even if you strip those out and you look at your expense branch in the back half of the year, it looks like you are closer to about a 8% expense growth rate for this year. So can you talk a little bit about the different there? And were there additional branches that you added on that you didn’t expect to or are there more expenses that could come out of the run rate as we move into next year?

Mike Achary

Yes, Katherine. This is Mike again. So, no, no change in the number of our branches that we are consolidating related to the transaction. Again, for the First NBC, one transaction required 9 branches, and we consolidated 10. For First NBC 2, we brought on 29, and we are consolidating 25. So the net increase in branches between the two transactions is, we are up three. So no change in terms of what we have already kind of done in that particular item. So again, if we look at expenses total and as best we can, again, we kind of talked about with the transactions being converted how difficult it’s become really to kind of parse out one from two, and there are certainly some aspects of the two together that are hard to kind of parse out from everything else going on. But as best we can, if you kind go back and look at what we are looking at for 2017 and back out as much as we can First NBC transaction, then we are looking at expenses up year-over-year probably about 6% to 6.5%. And previous guidance before, either the First NBC transactions was expenses up around 4% or so. So the question really is, what’s the difference between that 6.5% or 6.5% or so and 4%? And a couple of items that are impacting that in the second half of the year include: a higher level of incentives that we are looking at, again, mainly related to overall performance; we are also looking at overall lower vacancy rate in the second half of 2017. Certainly, some of that is at least somewhat related the First NBC as we are using some of those folks that were acquired in that transaction to fill vacancies that we have elsewhere in the company. And then finally, and this is not an insignificant item, but we are looking at increased staffing in our call center, again, in the second half of the year, partly related to First NBC 1 and 2, but then also related to the rollout of a new online banking platform primarily in the August-September timeframe. So having said all of that, gain, related to First NBC, certainly, we are reconfirming our overall guidance of $0.56 per share and certainly believe that our expense levels will pare down as we go through the second half of the year, as we are committing to removing the nonpermanent expenses; but then also some of these other items that I have mentioned I will pare down as we head into the first quarter of ‘18.

John Hairston

Katherine, this is John. To be clear, the bubble-staffing Mike mentioned in the call center tied to the digital banking improvements that were relates to August to September that begins to draw back down in the fourth quarter. That is not permanent expenses. It is just a bubble of expense for the support of that conversion.

Mike Achary

So hopefully, that makes sense.

Katherine Miller

It does. It helps a lot. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Emlen Harmon with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Emlen Harmon

Hey, good morning, guys. To ask the question on expenses a different way, how does the 90% cost saves tied the $4.6 million permanent FNBC expenses kind of relative to 1Q? Because, I guess, that implies kind of $188 million to $200 million starting point on the expenses, so just trying to understand like other, in there kind of non-FNBC stuff in that? Or is that bubble expense that you were just talking about included in it? Just trying to understand kind of how you get to that $4.6 million kind of permanent expense number?

Mike Achary

So again, combining the two transactions and kind of looking forward to 2018, what we were looking at for 2018 in a way or the context of permanent First NBC expenses is somewhere between $20 million and $22 million. And gain, that’s both transactions combined, and as best we can, everything associated with both of those transactions. What is not included in those numbers are things like a temporary reduction in our vacancy rate, which I just mentioned, and then also, what we are kind of referring to is, the up-staffing or the bubble staffing in places like our call center. So that’s kind of separate and apart from what we kind classifying and call out as First NBC-related expenses. So again, the $20 million to $22 million kind of relates back to First NBC’s run rate of expenses in 2016 as kind of an independent company. So that’s where the 90% comes from.

Emlen Harmon

Okay, alright. And then just on the interest income trajectory, could you give the NIM improvement that you are expecting in the second half? Could you maybe help us think – help us – talk through how we should think about the NII? Because there were just a couple of moving pieces in the quarter with the – pay-downs and we have invested that in security investments near the end of the quarter as well. Thanks.

John Hairston

Alright. Sure. So two big items that will impact net interest income in the back half of the year: the first is we will have a full quarter’s impact in the third quarter as well as the fourth quarter related to the most recent fed rate hike that happened on June 15. So that is number one. And number two, with the full quarter’s impact of a deployment of the excess liquidity we acquired in the First NBC 2 transaction. So again, we acquired about $1.2 billion, $1.3 billion of excess liquidity that by the time we got to the end of June have been kind of fully deployed either paying down home loan debt, as we mentioned, or deployment in the bond portfolio. So we really don’t see the full quarter’s impact of that item in the second quarter, which you will see that in the second half of the year, of course. So overall, between those two items, we are looking at an expansion in our net interest margin of around 3 to 5 basis points. And certainly, if we are able to control deposit costs, we might have an opportunity to outperform that number a little bit.

Emlen Harmon

Okay. But I guess the other moving part to that will just be the earning asset, the average earning asset balance this quarter-over-quarter, could you just help us out, I guess, directionally there? Because there are a bunch of moving – again, a bunch of moving parts.

John Hairston

Yes. So, that is going to be certainly related to the loan guidance that we shared in the deck. So that would be the primary delta or driver on increase in earning assets, aside from the carryover of averages from the second quarter.

Emlen Harmon

Thank you.

John Hairston

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Olney with Stephens, Inc. Your line is open.

Matt Sealy

Hey, good morning, guys. This is Matt Sealy on for Olney. You mentioned controlling FNBC loan runoff as one of the challenges, curious if you could share with us the run-off you have seen thus far versus initial expectations and maybe thoughts going forward here.

Mike Achary

Yes, Matt. This is Mike. I am not going to share specific numbers related to that, but the loan runoff so far has been above what we expected that would occur. And on the deposit side, the other runoff also had been about expected, but then was largely kind of offset by our ability to win some of the CD money that was released into the market, again, related to the FDIC paying off the CDs from that company. So overall, deposit runoff and loan runoff has been really within the parameters of what we expected.

Matt Sealy

Okay, great. And saw your expectations for the second half of ‘17 tax rate, but any insight on the 2018 effective tax rate?

John Hairston

Not at this point other than absent the noise related to the stock compensation, it will probably be somewhere in the 25% to 26% range. But again we will kind of clarify that or give some more color when we talk about expectations and goals for 2018 in a little bit more specific detail later.

Matt Sealy

Okay, great. And I didn’t see a table on purchase accounting expectations that I think you previously published, how should we be thinking about accretion outlook going forward?

John Hairston

It should be fairly stable, so the loan discount and the way we are looking at the accretion projection related to first NBC is that loan portfolio is a little bit longer in duration than what we acquired with previous acquisitions. So it should be fairly stable for the next three quarters or four quarters. One other item that’s out there certainly related to the termination of our loss share agreement is that we won’t have the amortization of the IA going forward. I think we kind of call that out in the deck as well as some of the comments, that was about $1.3 million a quarter.

Matt Sealy

Okay. And then circling back on expenses, just based on circling back on the outlook being down $3 million to $5 million in linked quarter and 3Q, what’s assumed for OREO gains, I think these were positive in 2Q?

John Hairston

Yes. We are not making any assumptions right now related to any additional OREO gains in the back half of ‘17.

Matt Sealy

Okay. And just one more if I could, on the fee income line item, it sounds like 2Q had some items that we are really showing may not be sustainable, what’s the good run rate and how should we think about this for 3Q certainly considering the expected decrease in the IA amortization?

John Hairston

Well as a take to quantify a run rate number, because again if you look at those four items on Slide 5, that we kind of called out is potentially unsustainable. What we are not saying is those items won’t ever reoccur it really is just a little bit of uncertainty around the predictability of which quarter we might get another core range or fee income item in or have similar regains. So certainly, we need to be – I would caution folks to be to have that in your mind, so when they look at our numbers that these four items again a little bit unpredictable around when they will occur in future quarters. But again they are part of our business model and we are not saying that they won’t never reoccur.

Matt Sealy

Right. Okay, that’s fair. And I am sorry, just one last one if I could slip in on the FHLB pay-down, I think you called out $800 million paid off in the quarter? What was the rate on that and when during the quarter was that paid down?

John Hairston

Most of those pay-downs were completed toward the end of the quarter, so the first part of June and in the rate that they were paid down at was a little bit less than 80 basis points.

Matt Sealy

Okay. Thanks, guys. That’s it from me.

John Hairston

Thank you.

Mike Achary

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Christopher Marinac with FIG Partners. Your line is open.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning. Just want to ask a credit quality question or two. When you look at the non-energy criticized, the small increase we saw that quarter is that likely to continue edging higher or is there a reason that, that would back off in future quarters?

Sam Kendricks

Hi, Chris. This is Sam. There is nothing specific or systemic in that increase. It’s – I would expect just a normal economic circumstances try to really drive that. So I don’t have an expectation it’s going to go higher, but I can’t tell you that I have an expectation it’s going to go lower either. It’s just sort of the nature of sort of what we see in the normal cycle of things. So no single credit driving that, it’s just sort of the normal sort of bumps you see as you manage an active portfolio.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. And then Sam as we look at Slide 13 about the reserves, is there a mark from FNBC that we should be adding back to kind of look at the whole picture beyond just what you have in the allowance or how should we think about?

Sam Kendricks

I don’t have that number on the tip of my tongue, but we do have markets….

John Hairston

Yes, Chris on Slide 20 in the investor deck, you will see in that lower right hand corner, we have some information about the specifics related to the two transactions. So the loan mark between the two is about $58 million.

Christopher Marinac

Got it. So, if we think that both of those combined that really is a broader coverage on the 80 basis points or even high 80s that you are showing there.

John Hairston

That’s right.

Christopher Marinac

Okay, great. Just want to clarify. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

John Hairston

You bet.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to John Hairston for any further remarks.

John Hairston

Okay. Well, thanks Lianne and thanks everyone for attending the call. And we look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

