Innovation Pharmaceuticals Stock May Be A Triple-Crown Winner With Brilacidin By Year End

For those unfamiliar with Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:IPIX), formerly known as Cellceutix, the company is based in Beverly, MA. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a portfolio of three drugs in ongoing or completed phase 2 trials for five different indications.

Brilacidin ph2b ABSSSI and Brilacidin ph2a UP/UPS are complete and results for Prurisol ph2b in psoriasis are expected this quarter. The Kevetrin ph2 ovarian cancer trial and the Brilacidin ph2 oral mucositis (OM) trial should have results by the end of the year.

The three drugs in trial are being tested in dermatology, oncology, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic. Reading my Interview with Dr Bertolino done last year will give an excellent overview and understanding of the strategy the company has taken with deciding which trials to move forward first.

The July 2017 corporate overview will give you more information on Prurisol and Kevetrin. For the sake of brevity I’m only covering Brilacidin now. As part of the defensin-mimetics platform, Brilacidin may ultimately show the widest range of usage as evidenced by the indications it’s been in trial for thus far.

Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI)

Based on the successful ph2b ABSSSI trial results as evidenced by the presentation given at the 25th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Brilacidin might be considered a lock for FDA approval as an antibiotic. It was shown to be a superior choice when matched in a ph2b clinical trial against Daptomycin. It will likely enter the ph3 ABSSSI trial as the first new class of antibiotic to enter a ph3 trial in more than two decades. It’s method of action may reduce the risk of bacterial resistance. Being effective as a single dose also removes patient non-compliance as a contributing factor in causing resistance. It’s already been dosed in over 300 patients for ABSSSI.

The following is a quote from my above linked interview with Dr Bertolino explaining why other trials have been moved ahead of the ph3 ABSSSI. Click on it for Dr Bertolino’s full thoughts.

That said, I believe that it is best for us to focus on the other more cost-effective trials at present and wait for upcoming milestones that can assist in recovery of CTIX share value so as to minimize dilution when raising capital for the ABSSSI trial. We already know that Brilacidin compares favorably to daptomycin in treating ABSSSI and have two other trials, oral mucositis and ulcerative proctitis, ongoing with the compound to further prove its merit in treating other indications. In my view, it is most prudent to circle back around to ABSSSI when we can draw upon available capital at a more shareholder-friendly valuation. Because of all the prep work, we can then squeeze that trigger and move forward expeditiously.

Ulcerative Proctitis/Proctosigmoiditis UP/UPS

The Brilacidin ph2a is a proof of concept trial testing 17 subjects with active mild to moderate UP/UPS. The majority of patients achieved clinical remission at day 42 as per the following chart presented at the Drug Discovery & Therapy World Congress DDTWC in Boston on July 13, 2017. The full slide deck presented can be seen by clicking on this link. UP/UPS is a sub category of ulcerative colitis, which is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The dosing hasn’t been optimized and Brilacidin was given in water. Now that the company has seen that this concept appears to work , they’ll be creating a foam formulation for future use in trials. A foam/gel formulation should coat the tissue for a longer period of time and may give even better results. The following slide breaks down the results of the three cohorts.

Improvement in Quality-of-Life was reported by 16 of the 17 patients.

The Rectal Bleeding subscore improved for all patients in all cohorts. 83% in cohort A had no bleeding by week 6, 100% of patients in both cohort B and C had no bleeding by week 6.

Treatment is a Brilacidin retention enema taken once daily for 42 days at bedtime. The dosage increases with each cohort, starting at 50 mg/60ml for cohort A. Cohort B increased to 100 mg/60ml and cohort C increased to 200 mg/60ml. Endoscopic evaluation was done at screening and end of treatment. 2 patients refused endoscopy at end of trial. Even so, the data is great per all of the slides.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words I’ll include slide 15 to give a before and after. Healthy form is back. The rectum isn’t looking red and inflamed anymore. What a relief that must be for those suffering from this.

The bottom line can be seen in the above photos. They clearly show remission beyond a doubt. Some may discount the results since the trial is small and without a placebo. Dr Bertolino had the following to say regarding that in the June 2017 conference call:

We understand that without a placebo control arm in the study, one may question the quite impressive results released to date. However, in balance, interim results of our other trial, the Phase 2 Oral Mucositis study which has a placebo control and uses the same active drug serve to anchor our results in inflammatory bowel disease.

When looking at competition in UP/UPS treatments, one should compare Pfizer’s Xeljanz to Brilacidin. Brilacidin remission rates were over 50%, while Xeljanz were 18%. Most would go with Brilacidin.

Oral Mucositis

Severe OM is a frequent complication of chemoradiation, especially, for head and neck cancer. It’s painful and has debilitating inflammation and ulceration, which increases incidence of bacterial infections. It’s common for patients to have difficulty speaking or eating. It’s painful enough that it can be dose limiting for some patients to the point they cease treatment. I personally know of cases where this has happened. There is no currently approved treatment to prevent severe OM.

Brilacidin for is taken as an oral rinse three times a day for 49 days approximately 6 hours apart. A simple swish and spit which is an easy method of delivery. The interim results showed 70% of those on placebo experienced severe OM, while only 22.2% of those on Brilacidin experienced severe OM. If these interim results carry through to the end of the trial it is likely that Brilacidin becomes the standard of care for those seeking to prevent severe OM.

The following chart giving interim analysis is from the slide presentation from DDTWC on July 13, 2017. View the slide presentation linked above for full details.

Brilacidin has been generally well tolerated.

It’s clear that Brilacidin is a viable drug with great promise when you look at the results thus far for ph2b ABSSSI, ph2 UP/UPS a type of IBD and the interim results thus far for prevention of severe OM. I expect a large pharma will want to pick up the Brilacidin platform if the end results of the OM trial match the interim results reported thus far.

Prurisol ph2b interim results will be coming up any day now. It could be tomorrow, or in a couple of months. That is soon. If it reports good results there’s another drug the company can partner/sell off.

If Prurisol results don’t meet their target the stock may sell down, although, it is likely to only be temporary since Brilacidin is proving out to be a hit in a wide range of diseases. Brilacidin alone is looking like a blockbuster franchise.

At this point, I view Prurisol and Kevetrin to be a bonus if they come in with positive results. We’ll get Kevetrin ovarian cancer results by year end.

If they don’t have a large pharma deal by year end they’ll likely have to do a capital raise in first quarter 2018. With five completed ph2’s between three drugs in five indications, terms should be good if it comes to that. Here’s what the company said about this in the last months conference call linked above.

We still have millions of dollars available for our equity line and really our goal is, we should accomplish several developmental milestones over the coming months. With strong clinical data, I wouldn't anticipate any difficulties in securing additional capital on favorable terms. However, as we said, our goal is partnerships. If achieved that's game changing with respect to expeditious drug developments and infusions of capital.

The market for each of these drugs is quite large. The risk/reward is one I'm willing to take. I entered this biotech investment too early, but, I've added to my position as positive trial results keep showing up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPIX.

