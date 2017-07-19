NetEase: A Momentum No-Brainer

Even though its shares have rallied in recent years, the company is still trading below Peter Lynch's earnings line, which denotes fundamental undervaluation.

Investment thesis

NetEase (NTES), Chinese technology company operating the largest online gaming community and email services business in the world's most populous country, has gained a substantial revenue and profits momentum in recent years. Despite remarkable performance of the stock, DCF analysis and Peter Lynch's earnings line suggest that the company's shares are still trading at a significant discount.

Revenue breakdown

Abstracting from the geographical division, NetEase's operations can be classified into one of the three following segments: online games services, advertising services and e-mail, e-commerce and others. In 2016, the greatest percentage revenue share (73.3 percent of total revenue) came from the online games services business segment, which is also the most profitable segment along with advertising services (~65 percent gross margin). E-mail, e-commerce and others is currently the fastest-growing segment (170 percent two-year revenue CAGR), although its profitability is considerably lower (~28 percent gross margin in 2016).

Source: 2017 20-F SEC filing

Exceptional earnings track record

Over the last decade, NetEase has showcased an unbelievable ability to beat analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the ten-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations eight times in total and seven times by more than 10 percent. On average, NetEase's positive earnings surprise totaled 13.5 percent. This is relatively rare to see and generally a good sign of profitability hidden reserves.

Strong fundamental momentum

Despite ongoing margin pressures, the company's revenue, earnings and free cash flow momentum is only accelerating. According to Reuters, NetEase's five-year, three-year and one-year revenue growth stands at 39.3, 60.7 and 67.4 percent respectively and trailing twelve months earnings per share with 28.9, 37.0 and 72.2 percent five-year, three-year and one-year growth rates do not tell a different story. Likewise, three-year free cash flow growth accelerated from roughly 60 percent in 2015 to over 160 percent at the beginning of this year.

Below Peter Lynch's earnings line

From the perspective of highly respected growth at a reasonable price valuation technique – Peter Lynch earnings line – NetEase is still hugely undervalued. On a ten-year adjusted (operating) earnings basis, the company's fair value to the end of this year is around $450 per share. On a ten-year free cash flow basis, the company's fair value is even slightly higher than that - at $470 per share. The implied long-term annual total rate of return by both methods is then approximately 18 percent.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

DCF valuation

According to a simple DCF blended model, NetEase's shares are currently trading with approximately 135 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is almost $496, assuming 40 percent revenue growth over the next five years, gradual 2 percent annual EBIT margin decline and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at $922 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 20.

The bottom line

To sum up, NetEase is a clear buy with respect to at least two widely used valuation techniques. Given the company's strong fundamental momentum and exceptional ability to consistently beat analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, NetEase still has a lot of room for growth. With trailing twelve months PE of 21x and forward PE of 16.7x, NetEase is cheaper than most of its U.S. peers. Long story short, NetEase is a no-brainer with a ridiculous potential in the years ahead.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page, or alternatively, connect with me on Twitter.

Additional disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.