Opportunities From Hitting A Wall

We are in an environment where the CBOE volatility index hits low after low. Many people look for a way to profit from this low volatility environment. This often results in suggestions to buy the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) or a comparable long volatility product. These products can provide great gains if the market breaks down. Time however works against such a position. Profit taking can also be challenging as volatility spikes are often short lived. In practice the results of this approach are often disappointing.

In this article we will have a basic look at the pricing of volatility ETFs and some option pricing basics. We will combine this knowledge and derive a trading strategy. The strategy won't make you huge profits, but offers a better chance to turn a profit then an outright long volatility position through VXX or UVXY.

Pricing of volatility products.

Most volatility ETFs are based on a virtual constant maturity VIX future. This virtual future is a weighted average of two real VIX futures. The weight of the two future prices changes from day to day to compensate for the passing of time. The price action of those ETFs can be broken up in several components. The main components are changes in the level of the VIX and the term structure of the VIX futures. Minor effects on the price such as interest and management fees are neglected in this article.

Futures term structure.

Over time futures prices converge to the VIX spot price. In a bull market the VIX futures are almost always priced higher than the VIX spot price(contango). As a consequence when time passes the VIX futures tend to drop in price. As a result the ETFs systematically sell the cheaper front month futures and buy more expensive further dated futures. During a bull market a quite typical value for this contango is about 10% per month. Much higher values, with spikes well over 20%, do occur. This contango is the cause of the steady downward drift of long volatility ETFs like VXX and UVXY.

source: vixcentral.com

VIX value.

Changes in the VIX value is the other major component that contributes to the price moves of volatility ETFs. The ETFs are actually based on futures prices. Compared to VIX itself futures prices react sluggish, so there is no 100% correlation. Nevertheless, correlation is high. For simplicity sake I choose VIX as a proxy for the futures prices.

It's generally known that VIX has mean reverting properties. If VIX has a very high value there is a good chance it will return to a value closer to the mean. The same is true if VIX has a very low value. This means that if VIX reaches an extreme value, be it low or high, the distribution of returns going forward is heavily skewed.

source: author, based on yahoo.com price data.

The above scatter chart shows the value of VXX over a 5 trading day period versus the VIX index. The Y axis shows the price of VXX as a percentage of the starting price. The chart clearly illustrates that for low values of the VIX index the distribution of VXX is skewed. The chance of large declines is comparatively small. In other words, the effect of the VIX hitting the lower boundary of its range lowers the chance of extreme price drops for VXX.

Basic option pricing.

Option prices quoted on the exchanges are primarily determined based on statistical models and arbitrage relationships. An important input for the statistical models is the expected volatility. Basically the expected dispersion of the price. One of the major arbitrage relationships is the put-call parity:

Call-Put=Underlying asset

This relationship says that a long call combined with a short put has the same pay-off as the underlying asset. This relationship can be reworked to show that call and put are interchangeable if combined with a position in the underlying asset. Consequently the call and put options should have the same time value. The moment they have different time values the price difference can be arbitraged away. Obviously the arbitrage only works to the extent that market friction (commissions, bid-ask spreads) is low enough to make it profitable.

What this all means.

Option prices are based on expected price moves irrespective of the direction of the price moves. The moment upward and downward moves show clearly different distributions option prices may be considered 'incorrect'. At least from the perspective of a speculator putting on a directional bet.

The moment the VIX reaches very low values, extreme moves up in VXX are far more likely then extreme moves down. This asymmetry in upward and downward moves may be exploited with options. For example by selling far out of the money puts. The same strategy can be used for other option-able long volatility products and on the VIX index itself. Of course the principle can also be applied to short volatility products by selling calls. My personal favorite is ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY).

No free lunch.

Though the strategy provides improved chances of success compared to direct long volatility exposure, it certainly is not risk free. Contango still works against you and VIX can stay low for extended amounts of time. If you wait for extreme VIX readings opportunities are few and far apart. If you enter early there is a real chance that VIX still moves against you. If you sell far out of the money options the premiums received are low. Strikes less far out of the money offer less margin for error. Appropriate risk management and position sizing are essential. In short, it's still a rather delicate balancing act between risk and return and certainly not a free lunch.

Take away.

Hitting a wall results in a asymmetric price distribution going forward. This asymmetric distribution can be exploited with options. The current low volatility environment can offer such opportunities. The proposed approach can offer improved chances of success compared to a direct investment in long volatility through ETFs. It's not a free lunch and proper risk management and prudent position sizing are essential. The strategy won't make you rich and is certainly not the way to go if you expect the market to break down. It can however be a way to profit in the current low volatility environment with a strategy that negatively correlates with a diversified stock portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've a portfolio of SVXY options. The core exists of spreads that provide a net long exposure and also benefits from time decay. Sometimes I trade around this core portfolio. When VIX dips I may hedge the portfolio by shorting short term otm calls to a net delta neutral to slightly short exposure. My net exposure may change any time either through price action or transactions.