Yirendai Limited: A Growth Play At Deeply Discounted Valuations

Yirendai Limited (YRD) is a Chinese fin tech company operating a marketplace for consumer finance loans in Mainland China. When asked about the best Chinese stocks to invest in, most investors think of Alibaba, NetEase, JD.com and the likes. However, Yirendai has been on a solid run of its own. The Yirendai ADRs were listed on NYSE in December 2015. The ADR has returned a solid 250%+ in a year and a half since then. In comparison, Alibaba stock is up by 83% while NetEase is up by 16% and JD.com has risen just 27.5%. In other words, Yirendai has been the best performing Chinese stock/ADR ever since the company was listed in the US.

Yirendai ADR has continued its solid run into 2017, up by 54% year-to-date. The NASDAQ Composite’s seemingly impressive 17.3% YTD returns look tiny in comparison. The big question is, Can Yirendai continue its bullish run? Is YRD still a good buy, even today? Well, a look at the fundamentals should help to answer that.

Yirendai: Strong Fundamentals Support The Rally

There is no doubt that Yirendai ADR has had a phenomenal run since its IPO. However, the solid run has come on the back of strong fundamentals, which indicate that the business has grown at rates good enough to support the rally in price. Investors should remember that buying into the stock of a company is essentially ownership in the underlying business, and it’s the performance of the business which eventually decided the trajectory in the price. With this in our mind, let’s look at how Yirendai fundamentals have changed since its IPO.

Yirendai reported quarterly revenue of $148.42 million for Q1 2017, which grew 75% year-on-year. On the earnings front, the company reported earnings per ADR (EPADR) of 84 cents, a 147% improvement over 34 cents EPADR in Q1 2016. On a trailing twelve month (NYSE:TTM) timeframe, the revenue has grown from $265.2 million in Q1 2016 to $544.6 million in Q1 2017, a 105% year-on-year growth. The TTM EPADR has risen by an even more impressive 193% over the same timeframe. This growth in the fundamentals compares to a 57% rise in the stock price. In other words, the business growth at Yirendai has outgrown the rise in the stock price. Hence, if Yirendai was an attractive investment a year ago, shouldn’t it be an even more attractive investment now? Well, the answer lies in the future expectations.

Falling Analyst Expectations

While Yirendai has reported solid growth in its business, that’s now in the past. On the other hand, the current price is more a reflection of the future estimates. And that’s precisely where the risk for Yirendai comes into play. The Wall Street consensus is for Yirendai to report EPADR of $2.89 in FY 2017, a 5.5% growth over the FY 2016 number. The slowdown in EPS growth is driven by a profit margin contraction, which will take effect from Q2 2017. Quoting Dennis Cong, CFO at Yirendai, from the Q1 2017 earnings call, “ As we mentioned in our previous call and the full-year guidance for 2017, in the middle of Q2, we will initiate our new product which with the monthly collection fee schedule, that will have a deferred revenue feature of this product that's going to reduce our overall EBITDA margin structure in Q2.” He went on to say that the longer term EBITDA margins will be around 25% which will be over 10 percentage point contraction from the current levels.

While the margin contraction will hit EPS growth this year, the business will be back to strong growth in FY 2018. The street consensus is modeling EPADR of $3.9 in FY 2018, a 35% growth over FY 2017. The average annual growth in earnings over FY 2017-FY 2018 comes in at 19.3%, which is impressive given the quantum of margin contraction the company is guiding for.

Yirendai Valuation

The pessimism surrounding the contracting margin profile has pushed Yirendai ADR to attractive valuation levels. The ADR closed the last trading session at a price of $34.87, trading at a TTM PE multiple of 10.6x. On a forward basis, Yirendai currently trades at 12x the FY 2017 earnings estimate and at 8.9x the FY 2018 estimate.

Yirendai ADR currently trades at a discount to its historical valuation levels. Since its IPO in 2015, the scrip has traded in a TTM PE multiple range of 7.09x to 20.36x, with an average earnings multiple of 11.14x. Using the average PE multiple and the Wall Street FY 2018 estimate, Yirendai’s price outlook comes to $43.45, which implies a 25% upside to the last closing price (July 18).

However, these could prove conservative estimates given Yirendai’s history of crushing Wall Street estimates. The company has beaten Wall Street estimates in each of the last 4 quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 140%. We take a look at the possible target prices under the various possible combinations of PE multiple and EPADR in the table below.

We believe that, based on Yirendai's earnings history and the historical valuation multiples, the stock should easily trade in the $43.4 - $57.7 range, which represents a 65% upside at the higher end. And that's without factoring in a potential re-rating, which is likely to happen if the company can deliver higher than expected growth. Hence, Yirendai presents investors an opportunity to buy into a strong growth name at currently depressed valuations, which largely limit the downside risk.

We, at Amigobulls, rate Yirendai 4.4/5, based on the strong topline/earnings growth, a high ROE and attractive valuations compared to historical valuations as well as to the broader industry. Hence, long term investors should look to accumulate the Yirendai at the current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.