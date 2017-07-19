Rebutting The Chipotle Bears

Back in January I first wrote about why Chipotle (CMG) represented one of the great investing opportunities available in stock market. I believe now more than ever that this remains the case, and I have taken the latest pullback as an opportunity to buy even more Chipotle stock. About 30 percent of my portfolio now consists of this one company because I am reasonably certain that it will become a $50-80 billion company within the next two decades. Since I have already written three articles about the bull case, I will not repeat that thesis in depth here. Instead I would like to take some time to shoot down a number of erroneous arguments that have been circulating among the investing public.

1. The food is not good

Not everyone likes Chipotle. We get it. But that does not negate the fact that according to a recent Market Force survey, Chipotle is one of the highest rated fast food chains in the United States (and the top ranked for Mexican-style food). It is just astonishing to me that people would try to make a case against an investment based on personal opinion when a majority of consumers disagree.

2. The Chipotle near me is empty/dirty/badly run

I strongly believe that active investors should not sleepwalk through their daily lives, because observations made during an ordinary day can turn out to be quite valuable. But such hunches do not substitute for performing due diligence. For any restaurant chain, there is going to be a certain distribution of stores that are poorly managed (and some that are very well run). Maybe the day you went happened to be particularly lousy. That is why credible surveys seek a high degree of confidence, a low margin of error, and an appropriate sample size.

In Chipotle’s case, I would actually rather see shorter lines at its busiest locations because increasing throughput is critical for productivity. Other rivals such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Panera have turbocharged growth by successfully integrating app ordering and pickup into their operations. In Panera’s case, it took years of trial and error to get it right. I have criticized Chipotle’s mobile strategy in the past, but now they are moving in the right direction.

3. Chipotle has a lot of competition now

So did McDonald’s (MCD) in 1979 when it was Chipotle’s age. A $10,000 investment then is now worth $1.3 million.

It seems that many investors are trying to search for the “next Chipotle” or “the Chipotle of [whatever].” Can anyone think of an instance where it was better to search greedily for the next big thing instead of sticking with the original, proven business? Even with the proliferation of fast-casual concepts, I do not know of many models as ruthlessly efficient as Chipotle’s operation.

4. Chipotle has not innovated

Some investors have criticized Chipotle for not changing up the menu, but this “menu fatigue” is an imaginary concern that only exists in Wall Street’s mind. In fact, the minimalist menu is one of Chipotle’s major strengths. Privately held In-N-Out Burger has barely changed the menu during its 70-year run as one of the top-ranked fast food chains in America. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has allowed “menu creep” to balloon out of control, resulting in increased costs and time wasted for the customer. That does not mean that there should not be a few incremental additions here and there. The chain is testing a churro dessert and queso, which both largely make use of the restaurant’s existing ingredients.

5. Chipotle is a fad

Chipotle has been around since 1993, the year I was born. That is one very long-running “fad”.

6. Wait until the stock goes lower

To quote Peter Lynch, “far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.”

If the business is selling at a price that you like, then you should move decisively. Opportunities that are not grasped quickly tend to slip away. Recently an article appeared on Seeking Alpha by an investor who liked Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in 1982, but did not buy because the stock always seemed too expensive. That is too bad for him, because a $10,000 investment 35 years ago would have made him a multimillionaire.

But I should not beat up on other people because my own stupidity has cost me several opportunities. Back in late 2015, I thought seriously about buying shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which was then grossly undervalued. But I did not pull the trigger. At the time, Wall Street was so bearish about the stock that it seemed very likely to go even lower. But just a few weeks later, Green Mountain was bought out at a price 78 percent above market value.

7. There is no room for expansion

This argument might have some legitimacy, but I still think Chipotle could double unit count based on the stores per capita in its strongest regions (I explain this more in my January article). The company itself claims a very similar growth forecast. And this is all just in the United States. If Chipotle can get its international operations off the ground, then even my most optimistic vision of the future could turn out to be way too conservative.

8. E. coli!

There are a lot of talking heads who claim that Chipotle’s brand has been irreparably damaged. I say nonsense. Almost every major fast food chain has experienced a food safety scandal, which is basically inevitable. I think that in Chipotle’s case, the scandal was particularly damaging because of its contrast with the “food with integrity” tagline and the impact of social media, but the impact of this negative event will eventually fade.

Oftentimes the best chance to buy a company appears when the business is hit with a temporary crisis. When American Express (AMEX) became embroiled in the Salad Oil Scandal of 1963, the stock dropped 50 percent amid fears that the company would go bankrupt. A young Warren Buffett recognized that the core business remained intact, and he bought 5 percent of the company for his partnership. That $13 million investment is now worth about $12 billion, while the Soybean Scandal is now just a curious footnote in business history.

Bottom Line

When I started writing this article and buying more stock, the share price stood around $420. Today the stock closed at $375 after news of a norovirus incident (which is irrelevant to food itself) drove the price down over 4 percent by closing. The latest bear market has not phased me at all, nor should it matter one iota to anyone investing for the next 10-20 years. Indeed, it presents yet another opportunity to load up on stock. If Chipotle is a $50 billion company in the long run as I have argued, then investors buying in now will earn a ten-year compound annual return of over 16 percent.

Maybe some readers know of better investments elsewhere in the market, but I think anyone would be hard pressed to identify another asset that stands a good chance of returning 16 percent over ten years. Chipotle is truly a buy and hold forever stock, and I think that today’s investors will have a lot to brag about to their kid and grandkids by the year 2040.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

