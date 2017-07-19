Approach Resources Insiders Are Buying Like Mad

Second quarter exit production should significantly jump from the very low decline rate, the completion of 5 DUC's, and the possible completion of two more wells.

Water recycling has led to abnormally low lease operating costs of less than $5 BOE. This is only usually seen with gas producers.

Approach Resources (AREX) is probably a buy (maybe even a steal) despite a relatively high debt balance and a recent brush with a near death experience. Insiders are adding to their holdings at an incredible pace.

Source: Nasdaq Website Summary Of Insider Trades

The Wilks Family Companies now control about half of the outstanding shares. Plus they negotiated some board seats. The Wilks Family Companies have been steadily purchasing shares ever since they converted their debt to shares of common stock. The chairman and CEO, J Ross Craft purchased 541,000 shares in March, 2017, to own 1.9 million shares. So this previously moribund company has some fairly knowledgeable purchasers who expect to make some money in this stock.

The market capitalization of the stock was around $258 million at the market close on July 18, 2017. In addition there was about $358 million of long term debt at the end of the first quarter. $275 million was outstanding on a bank credit facility that totaled $325 million available. So this company needs to get going if for no other reason than to expand that liquidity. The maximum amount is uncomfortably close to the outstanding amount.

Given an enterprise value of about $616 million, the first quarter production of about 11.4 MBOED is not all that much. But management appears to be ready to change that production figure materially and profitably.

Source: Approach Resources First Quarter, Earnings Slides, May 4, 2017

This company had a period of no drilling with extremely (click on first quarter slide) low decline rates. Now the resumption of drilling shows a decent production jump over the previous historical well attempts. As with much of the rest of the industry, management is still experimenting with new designs and completion techniques to further improve results.

Source: Approach Resources First Quarter, Earnings Slides, May 4, 2017

In essence, the second quarter gets a gift from the first quarter. It was no surprise that the first quarter did not show much growth as the two completed wells came online during the first quarter. Plus the first quarter really inherited no new completions from the fourth quarter as management built up the cash balance to begin the new fiscal year drilling program.

The second quarter will receive the full benefit of those two wells as well as the DUC inventory of five more wells. So depending upon the timing of completions and the average flow rates of the newly completed wells, the second quarter exit rate should show a significant jump from the first quarter. An exit rate of 15 MBOED would not be out of the question.

The decrease of the drilling and completion cost to $3.5 million per well is also going to allow a significant number of new wells to fit the capital budget. Decent returns on these newly drilled wells should allow expansion of the bank line to provide room for more rapid future growth. Ten to Fifteen new wells could double the first quarter production of 11.4 MBOED. Even a miss should provide very rapid growth. Plus this management tightly manages cash flow as shown below. So production increases will materially increase cash flow to enable more activity next year.

Source: Approach Resources First Quarter, Earnings Slides, May 4, 2017

This management has some very sophisticated infrastructure in place to support the expansion. In a place where water has been scarce, this company manages its own water supply. In fact it has excess capacity so management can contract with neighboring operators to generate additional profit.

The water supply management reduces the lease operating expense to levels rarely seen for an oil producer in the industry. That lease operating expense compares favorably with the better known operators such as Diamondback Energy (FANG). In fact lease operating expenses that low are often associated with the low cost gas producers such as Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF).

Murphy Oil (MUR), for example had lease operating expenses of nearly $8 BOE. It is a known low cost operator though the cost given is an average of all operations. Still, it is a very rough comparison of what this small company has accomplished with the water recycling program. Approach Resources management may have been in a debt financial jam, but operations appear to be among the best in the industry.

Source: Approach Resources First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Notice that the company does not separate out transportation expenses which makes the costs all the more impressive. Despite the lack of completions in the fourth quarter, lease operating expense costs per BOE still decreased from the previous year. Administrative costs may be running a little high (and higher) but it appears that management is earning every penny of that extra cost.

If the new EUR rate continues to hold up as production history builds and the lower $3.5 million drilling and completion costs are maintained, then depreciation will drop to about $5 per BOE produced. Management could make conservative assumptions to hold the rate at $7 BOE. That will still result in some very significant average depreciation cost changes. In addition to that is the depreciation for the sophisticated water system and other infrastructure. But clearly, the new wells are going to have a positive and material impact on average depreciation going forward.

The seeds of some excellent profitability are in place here. This is a very cost oriented and tightfisted management that is intent on maximizing profits. The first quarter debt exchange allows the company to reduce debt enough to begin growing. This management really did not need much more for growth. The wells are cheap enough and production improvements are happening fast enough that the exit rate production could double. Management already exceeded its first quarter forecast. There is a very good chance that later quarter forecasts will be positively revised.

The Wilks Family companies are in a position to exert some very positive influences on the company. The company chairman and CEO, J Ross Craft, is a founder who previously founded and ran Anthanor Resources until it was acquired. There is quite a bit of industry experience that should lessen the typical risks associated with a company like this.

Anytime a CEO builds a second or third company the risks decline. Experience is that extra advantage that tilts the outcome of the investment towards favorable. So this company is more like Earthstone Energy (ESTE), whose management is building their sixth company after five successes. Management has promised production growth beginning in the second quarter. Given the historically very low decline rates of these wells, each well will add materially to production. That promised growth is going to be very significant.

Source: Approach Resources First Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

Cash flow provided by operating activities (click on first quarter 10-Q) before changes in operating assets and liabilities was $8.8 million in the current quarter. The accounts payable balance will not always decrease by nearly $4 million, so the cash flow from operations before operating assets and liabilities will assert itself as the year progresses.

Interestingly, the previous years cash flow provided by operating activities received a $4 million dollar boost from the change in the accounts receivable balance. That means more accounts receivables were collected than were added to the account. But that also means cash flow provided by operating activities before the changes in operating assets and liabilities was $2.6 million.

Management made sure that the margin increase shown above made it to the cash flow even without production growth. That is another sign of tightfisted as well as very focused management. The decrease in debt from the debt exchange should add about $2.5 million per quarter to cash flow. There are a lot of managements that would not worry about that money. This company promptly added about 3 more wells to the capital budget.

Management will live within cash flow but could spend as much as $70 million depending upon commodity prices, well results, and cash flow timing. Management had some very conservative IRR projections based upon historical wells. These newer wells will probably result in a substantial change in those IRR calculations. Right now, this management is confident enough to keep one rig running for the rest of the fiscal year. That alone is a giant change from last year.

The Wilks Family companies will probably be a positive influence on the company. Management probably should have sold some stock at higher prices so that the company had the funds to drill wells. As it was management managed to keep production levels high enough to avoid credit line redetermination trouble with help from the Wilks family companies.

That possibility of bank troubles probably will not happen again in the future. This company has some of the lowest costs in the industry and has a decent hedging program. A lot of companies have higher well costs. All this company needs to do now is get enough production to justify that debt. The latest well improvements provide for that possibility. So does the higher commodity pricing.

Cash flow of $20 million to $25 million by the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 would more than support the current price. It would probably cause the market to re-evaluate the company as a Permian growth company. That could cause substantial price appreciation. The lowest capital expenditures of $50 million provides plenty of room for $3.5 million wells. Clearly this company has entered a rapid growth phase. The infrastructure and preliminary work has now been completed.

