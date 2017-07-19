Jones Energy's (JONE) CEO Jonny Jones on Mid-Year 2017 Update - Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE)

Mid-Year 2017 Update Conference Call

July 19, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Page Portas – Investor Relations

Jonny Jones – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Robert Brooks – Executive Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Welles Fitzpatrick – Johnson Rice & Company

Jeffrey Mitchell – Stifel

Richard Tullis – Capital One Securities

David Tameron – Wells Fargo

John Aschenbeck – Seaport Global

Page Portas

Thank you, Mike. Ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, welcome to the Jones Energy Mid-Year 2017 Update Conference Call. The Company's news release announcing its program updates which circulated last night and is also available in the Investor relations section of our website at www.jonesenergy.com.

There, you will also find a copy of our most recent presentation, which we will reference today on the call. During the formal remarks, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following today's formal remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The webcast replay and a downloadable audio file will be available shortly following the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current views, forecasts, and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. However, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business prospects and results are available in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Participating with me on today's call will be Jonny Jones, Founder, Chairman and CEO and Robert Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

I would now like to turn over the call to Jonny Jones.

Jonny Jones

Thanks Page. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. With our Merge acquisition in the fall of 2016, we set out to make 2017 a transition year for Jones Energy, moving our focus from the Cleveland to the Merge play. Today, we are providing you with our much anticipated Merge update and how that is shaping our decisions going forward.

Before we begin, I would like to level set everyone on where we are with our Merge operations. We have now drilled and completed six wells in order the BENNETT, HARDY and BELYEU and BOMHOFF #1 which are all Woodford wells followed by the BOMHOFF #2 and GARRETT which are both Meramec wells. Our seventh well, the NOLA MAY SHAY also a Meramec is currently wrapping up completion operations and will be flowing back soon.

We currently have two rigs running with our second rig added July 1st. Our first rig is drilling on the ROSEWOOD which is a three-well pad. The first well to TD will be Woodford following by two Meramec wells. Our second rig is drilling on the HARDESTY, which is a two-well pad. The first well is Meramec and the second well will be Woodford. I will reference these wells throughout the slide deck.

Let me begin by turning your attention to Slide 3. This morning's announcement included outstanding well results from our Merge program in both the Meramec and Woodford formations. As a reminder, when we entered the play, we underwrote the asset assuming primarily Woodford targets with a conservative Meramec upside. At that time, the Meramec was an emerging trend with limited data in the Merge.

Since then, industry has rapidly drilled dozens of Meramec wells. Over this time, we have watched Meramec activity expand south from STACK across Merge and into SCOOP where it is referred to by its local name the Sycamore. The play now encompasses more than 2.6 million acres. As a result, today we strongly believe that the Meramec is a proven resource across 99% of our position. Furthermore based on our proprietary Reservoir Quality Index or RQI, the Merge Meramec has higher net to gross than the STACK, making the rock quality superior in the Merge.

Turning to Slide 4, the well results on this slide are all wells Jones has a working interest in. This morning we announced results from our first two operated Meramec wells; the BOMHOFF #2 our first Meramec well has achieved peak rates that place the well in the top tenth percentile of wells drilled to-date in the Merge. The BOMHOFF #2 which was drilled to a 4,428 foot lateral achieved a peak oil rate of 650 barrels per day, which is above our oil type curve expectation and a peak gas rate of 6,306 MCF per day which is outstanding and greatly exceeds our gas type curve.

Our second Meramec well, the GARRETT was just recently placed on production, while rates on the well are still increasing. The GARRETT has already surpassed the best in class BOMHOFF #2 on oil.

Now moving to Slide 5, this slide shows cumulative production on the BOMHOFF #2 compared to our Meramec type curve for this area. The type curves range for our entire acreage position is shown at the bottom of the slide.

Now on Slide 6, I would like to take a minute and talk about the early production characteristics that we are observing in the Meramec. The BOMHOFF #2 and the GARRETT tell a story about total BOE rates and oil production that we find intriguing. What we are seeing is consistently high oil rates in these wells. Interestingly, the gas component seems to be much more variable.

However, high gas rate wells like the BOMHOFF #2 are still maintaining a robust and consistent oil stream across our Merge footprint. You will notice throughout our slide deck that we have broken out initial rates into gas and oil streams versus just reporting BOEs to demonstrate this point.

Reporting BOEs only would not tell the whole story. As mentioned earlier on Slide 5, we have also provided you with initial Meramec type curve ranges, and what we expect across the footprints.

Switching gears now to the Woodford on Slide 7. The well results on this slide are once again wells Jones has working interest in. We released results from the BOMHOFF #1, a Woodford well which was drilled to a 4,366 foot lateral and has achieved a peak oil rate of 278 barrels per day and peak gas rate of 35.74 MCF per day. The BOMHOFF #1 was completed using our new upsize Generation 3 frac design.

Turning the Slide 8. Here we show you a comparison of the BOMHOFF #1 through our first three Woodford completions which all use a Gen 2 completion design. The blue line represents average cumulative production from the BENNETT, HARDY and BELYEU wells. The BENNETT had a peak oil rate of 103 barrels per day and peak gas rate of 12.71 MCF per day. The HARDY had a peak oil rate of 339 barrels per day and peak gas rate of 1,781 MCF per day. The BEKYEU had a peak oil rate of 212 barrels per day and gas rate of 691 MCF per day.

All of our Woodford wells are short laterals including the BOMHOFF #1 and represent actual flow rate, which have not been normalized up for lateral length which is a common practice in the play. While we believe that our first three Woodford wells were all under stimulated using Gen 2 fracs, today we are demonstrating how early results from the Gen 3 frac design are driving significant outperformance.

The production results are clear on Slide 8 where cumulative production on the Gen 3 well is substantially outpacing that average of our Gen 2 wells by more than 3 times on a 30-day rate. We continue to believe that the Woodford formation is a proven resource across our position and is highly repeatable.

Slide 9 speaks to the evolution of our Woodford frac design. We've identified is the key to success in the Woodford is the frac design. Our frac design continues to evolve, but we have seen clear early signs, net increased proppant loading and tighter spacing is driving well performance.

We are working closely with our frac providers to use proprietary techniques and products as we continue to refine our frac. Although we are drilling single section laterals today. We have a bias to long lateral potential and we plan to drill longer laterals in 2017.

Slide 10 is a summary comparison of the progress we have made in just 10 months. In less than a year, Jones Energy has added over 4,000 net acres to our initial position and has increased our operated sections by 16 sections today. This is very important for us. Our net unrisked resource potential has grown by 175 million barrels of oil equivalent. As we continue to add to the Woodford and Meramec potential as well as identify additional perspective formations such as the Hunton and Springer which are being developed by others.

We have grown our productions from less than 200 BOE per day to over 3,350 BOE per day today. There are 20 rigs running on our footprint today and we have an interest in 48 producing wells across our position.

A few more comments I would like to make as we began to look toward our second quarter earnings announcement. We will not be addressing our capital plan, guidance or AFE today. That said, we were proud to pre-release a product beat for the second quarter of 2017, while results for the quarter exceeded the top-end of guidance by over 2,000 barrels a day.

What we have shared with you today about the Merge is clearly driving our decision making. In light of today's prices and remembering where we set expectations back in January, we continue to stress that there is a high degree of flexibility in our 2017 program. Current outperformance could lead us to meet 2017 production goals with less capital than initially forecast. How this would be achieved will depend on a number of factors, but we are actively considering ways to either reduce or reallocate capital so the Merge program.

Lastly, I want to know that our common divestiture is under way and we anticipate closing on August 1. We will provide updated guidance once the sale closes and with our second quarter release. Before we go to Q&A, I would like to comment on the amazing effort that our team has made to pivot the company from a western Anadarko focus which has been the backbone of our 29 year history to an emerging Merge focused company. The future is very bright for Jones Energy.

Operator that concludes our remarks, please, open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Welles Fitzpatrick from Johnson Rice.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey good morning. Congrats on the quarter and the strong Meramec wells.

Jonny Jones

Thanks Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing the GOR shifts specifically in the GARRETT? I'm just a little bit curious as to obviously the GORs go up over time, but the top-end of that Meramec ne EUR range is about 50% oil and looks like the GARRETT is well ahead of that. Is there some shift going on that is maybe a little bit more significant than we might have thought?

Jonny Jones

Welles, good question. Obviously as the Meramec develops, we'll be able to create a lot better clarity as to the exact phase windows that we're drilling the wells in. There is just not enough data right now to be precise, be on the ranges that we've shown you, but we're clearly seeing GOR – produced GOR move around. And the point we're trying to make is, the oil rates are the same in what we're seeing across the play regardless of what phase window you are in and what's varying is gas as opposed to actual oil production going down. And it speaks to the reason we've tried to provide you on all the wells that we're in, that we've got the data on, on Slide 4, the actual production. Because if you look at BOE rates, you'll miss the story and if we just gave you a BOE number and a well percentage you wouldn't understand the fact that the GARRETT and the BOMHOFF's oil production are almost identical and the variable is gas production, not where you are seeing higher gas and lower actual oil production.

So, as the play evolves, obviously and we get more and more data not only on our wells, but I can't remember, but I think we're in 12 to 14 Meramec wells that we're getting daily data on. That's really where this story comes from. Or just showing you the BOMHOFF and the GARRETT as two examples, but we're seeing this consistently.

So, the big surprise for us is the consistent high oil rate in the Meramec across all the phased windows. So, soon as we little more data, we'll be able to give you a lot more clarity on what the actual variance is in gas rates, but the gas rate variance that you see between the GARRETT is very early on the GARRETT obviously and the BOMHOFF is a reflection of the phased window that they're in.

Welles Fitzpatrick

And a follow-up, can you talk a little bit about where well cost sit now? Was that $4 million from your last presentation was that a Gen 3 and if I remember correctly, you guys had baked in maybe 10% or 15% well cost inflation and I think it's probably running a little bit below that. Can you kind of say, where all that is netting out to on your most recent wells?

Jonny Jones

Yeah. As I mentioned, we're not going to address AFE and the capital plan today, but the things you mentioned really are inter-related. We're seeing some things go up and some things go down. Just to be clear, the original AFE, you are correct was a Gen 2 AFE.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Perfect. Thanks so much.

Jonny Jones

Thank you.

The next question is from Jeffrey Mitchell from Stifel.

Jeffrey Mitchell

Guys congratulations on the impressive well results. Quick question, so for – in light of the blowback that you've seen on the well so far, any expectations on 30-day rates for the Gen 3 wells?

Jonny Jones

Yeah. We don't have 30-day max IP rates. We obviously have 30 days on the BOMHOFF, but a lot of it was during the clean-up phase. So, as mentioned on Slide 4, I think this is a day or two old, maybe making more than yesterday. The current rate is 418 and 4,819, the peak rate was 650 and 6306 and we hopefully might have an IP 30 by the earnings release and that might be enough time on the BOMHOFF #2 and also the BOMHOFF #1 Woodford well, but neither one of those wells have reached peak IP 30.

Jeffrey Mitchell

Then also quick question on the BOMHOFF #2, was the oil yield and are the oil yields that you are seeing in-line with expectation.

Jonny Jones

They've exceeded expectations meaningfully. If you look at the – I think it's Slide 5, the beat on a type curve you see is both in oil and gas. We didn't break that out. The type curve is a blended oil and gas type curve and the production is blended, but both the oil and the gas are exceeding the Meramec type curve for that area.

Jeffrey Mitchell

And then last one, do you perceive further design tweaks and changes relative to the Gen 3 design and if so, I know that you mentioned tighter stage spacing and greater proppant loadings. Is there anything that you'll plan to test further throughout the remainder of the year?

Jonny Jones

Yeah it's a great question. You know we entered the play and this is something we've done before. We entered the Arkoma Woodford. And just to be clear, Slide 9 is Woodford only not – this is not addressing our Meramec completion design which we're not prepared to disclose today. This is obviously an incredibly competitive play and there is a lot of deals out there and we're trying to hold that information type to the moment. But speaking to the Woodford only, you know we went into the play and this is sort of a history story and observed what others had done and there was a lot of variability. And what we under-anticipated with our first three wells, you know to report the results today was the impact of a couple of tweaks.

One, everybody wants to talk about proppant loading and proppant loading is important. It's not the holy grail of the Woodford. There's been Woodford wells fracked with in excess of 3,000 pounds per foot. And so sort of settled in the middle of what the range was, but what we under estimated was the importance of not only cluster spacing but stage spacing. And we've also started using diverters in our stages, so as you think about what you've got on Slide 9.

The difference between Gen 2 which where we started with the first three wells that we believe are under stimulated and the Gen 3 well which is consistent with what not only we have done in our recent level, but our non-op wells are seeing is a dramatic change and it's in the – both the cluster spacing and the stage spacing.

So, to get back to the real question, you ask is where are the tweaks happening? The tweaks are probably not going to happen with proppant loading necessarily. In fact, we might decrease the proppant loading going forward, but increase the cluster and stage spacing. So, as you think about what completion design we'll use, obviously we've got a Woodford well that's drilling right now on the ROSEWOOD pad and we're going to drill a Woodford well in the HARDESTY pad. We will probably tweak the cluster and stage spacing on the design that you see on Page 9 and may or may not change the proppant and obviously that's going to have a big – that's going to be a big component what cost will be.

And there is a real – the real cost driver is proppant, so that's one of the things that we'll be looking at very carefully before we provide an updated AFE as to what the rest of the program this year will be.

Jeffrey Mitchell

Perfect. Thank you for taking my question.

Jonny Jones

Thank you.

The next question is from Richard Tullis from Capital One Securities

Richard Tullis

Hey, thanks good morning, everyone. Jonny, looking at the 24 hour peak rate, can you kind of lay out how the progression is working through the first couple of months production on these well including the first couple of wells. When do you actually hit and say the 24-hour peak rate with the decline looking like coming off that rate over say the next several days or weeks?

Jonny Jones

Great question, Richard. So, I'll answer as it relates to the Woodford, because the answer is very different. Woodford to Meramec, the big surprise and I will get to the specifics, but the big surprise for us is two things in the Woodford and obviously this is why we started just addressing the frac design very quickly. Our first three Woodford wells did not reach peak gas rate until past day 100, and this is more of the reasons why we delayed releasing the results because we kept seeing the rate increase and that was a very steady gradual increase. These wells come on and I'm going to give you relativity, it takes 14 days to three weeks before you even see first hydrocarbon production.

So, that eats up three weeks and then you keep going and you are falling back gas to oil come more slowly than the gas. And they build at different rate. They stabilize at different rate and they decline at different rates. Probably the biggest statement is it took probably today 90 or so before you could actually get a number that you could call peak production and so IP 30 is from day 90 to day 120. And that's relative, that's on average between the three wells for gas. The oil is probably and I'm just guessing here about day 60 to day 90 is peak oil.

Once you reach that peak rate though, the wells basically stay flat. And one of the things that we're going to have to address as we start thinking about capital allocation between the Meramec and the Woodford is the production profile of these wells is completely different. I mean obviously the Meramec has much higher IP rates, much steeper decline and probably lower EURs. Woodford still has very strong EURs. In fact, as you look at what we're seeing from al the wells in the area, we're seeing and upsize actually to what we anticipated when we bought the project, but it's just going to be a little bit different production component with a slower build, longer delay till you get to IP 30 and then a much slower decline.

So, as we start thinking about the cadence going forward of the wells we're going to drill and the results we're going to have, we want to be very careful and very thoughtful as it relates to the exact number of Woodford wells, the exact number of Meramec wells, and as you can see, we're bringing in a much high blend of Meramec wells than what we had originally anticipated and probably best guess is we'll end the year with more Meramec than Woodford wells, even though we started out the way we were just because of the immediate cash flow benefit they have

Richard Tullis

That's helpful Jonny, I appreciate that. When you look at say the second half of the year drilling plans, how far out do you plan to say test the acreage moving maybe towards Grady, McClain area. I know there is some industry activity over that way. Do you think you will be moving down in that direction as well?

Jonny Jones

Richard, that's a great question. So, for the remainder of this year, it's doubtful that we'll move to that area. We've got plenty of time on our leases and there is actually four rigs running on our lease area as you move down towards the west as you're referencing. I would say that next year there will be a pretty fair planned wells down there based on the results we're seeing. We actually are in a couple of wells, in that well data, some outstanding wells down there had liquids content that have surprised us. So, the luxury that we have just like we have in the core part of the Merge is we've been able to watch industry activity. We have to remember and I'll remind everybody, we have an interest in 238 sections in here. So, we're getting data on a number of wells that are not being drilled by us that are having a big influence on our capital plan.

That being said, we don't expect to drill any wells down there before the end of this year and probably what you'll see us doing is starting to blend in a pretty significant number of long lateral pads in 2017 so we can prove the long lateral uplift story. If you think about all of our type curves, I will be very clear, these are 5,000-foot normalized type curve. We're drilling 4,000 to 4,800 foot well. It's just that's the constraint we have. But if you look at industry data, it would tell you to probably drill 7,500 to 10,000-foot laterals. And so, that's what we'll be doing probably in the back half of the year versus stepping out to a new area.

Richard Tullis

Then just lastly, I'm not sure if you've provided this, but what was the oil/gas NGL split in the 2Q production number?

Jonny Jones

I don't have that in front of me Richard. We'll give you the details on that obviously here in a couple of weeks, but I don't have that in front of me. I'm sorry for that.

Richard Tullis

Okay, we'll that's all from me. Thanks very much.

Jonny Jones

Thank you.

The next question is from David Tameron from Wells Fargo

David Tameron

Good morning. I'd say congrats as well on the update. Jonny, if you start – and I was just focusing on that comment, as you start to move west into Grady for both the Meramec and the Woodford, kind of what do you expect to be different geologically? And you mentioned it's the higher liquids that's surprised you a little bit, but what would – just from a big picture standpoint, what would you expect to be the differences as you move down – I guess south into the west?

Jonny Jones

It's a different answer, so I'll answer the Woodford answer first. The Woodford, we expect to see very differently, very similar the net to gross is going to similar. We see good Woodford reservoir quality and obviously there is a ton of well control as you move that direction. The Meramec on the other hand actually has producing wells on the block that we are now. The differences are just not in Meramec production historical on that vertical historical production as you move west. So, that's why it's very exciting for us to see others drilling Meramec wells. They are drilling Woodford wells, it really wouldn't be a big tada [ph] other than just getting the flow right data and what GOR is, which will be important. But the Meramec story is that's being derisked right now in front of our eyes with early stage data that's very encouraging and much more liquid rich than we might have expected.

So, TBD on the Meramec and we're watching it obviously very closely with interest in some of the wells and trade data on other wells. The Woodford is not a surprise and it's just and extension of what we're doing. And it's going to be a question of cost. You know, you are moving deeper as you move west you know from a range of 9000-feet to as deep as 13,000 feet, so you are going to see a cost increase. So, we just need to be sure that we're getting the results that warrant the extra capital spends.

So the Woodford is a simple story. The Meramec is a little more complicated and TBD on what we're seeing from geologic perspective. The limited amount of lot control and data that we have out there is very encouraging. It's just not been tested yet. So, clearly early stage Meramec story, but it looks like it's improving and very approaching.

David Tameron

Let me ask a question, you made a reference of 2018 and I think you said you can do the same programs but you had anticipated it's less. When you think about under that guide, I got a couple of questions, or under that framework. One would be, could you give us any framework around what you'd expect as far as the Meramec and Woodford split going into 2018 or how you see that? And then second would be, could you just refresh us on the balance sheet and how you guys view that, which you know, I don't know if that's a question for Bob or not, but where do you want to go with that limitations as far as just a cap and leverage in those type of things?

Jonny Jones

Yeah good question. I will take the first and then hand the second one over to Bob. I had to wake him up. No, seriously, I'll remind everybody where we began. We began with probably – I'm going to just remember off the top of my head, maybe two thirds Woodford, one-third Meramec for 2017 and this will kind of lead us to 2018. We've pivoted to probably a 50-50 story, maybe during our first earnings call back at May and right now best guess, it's going to probably tilt towards two-thirds, one-third Meramec wells this year. So, I would say that if you think about 2018, a good base number would two-thirds, one-thirds in terms of mix of the type of well we're drilling, so that will give you a feel for where or you can use the type curve data to start modeling kind of the expectation of a two-thirds, one-third program split Meramec two-third, Woodford one-third. So, and I guess the run rate of a two-rig program. What is the number of rigs per wells per rig roughly? I think, that that implies, I'm just trying to – because we're not – we don't have that running steady state, but the back half of the year, obviously we're going to have six months this year of two – other two rig planned.

Bob can probably give you a little better sense of the capital plan that would be with that, and obviously we've already pre-announced that our expectation and have some changes that we're going to add a third rig. So, for 2018, steady state would be three rigs running in the play, two of them drilling Meramec wells and one drilling Woodford, if you want to think about it in a real simplistic form. Bob, you can address the capital question.

Robert Brooks

Overall, I mean there is obviously a lot of moving pieces. The new information here is that the wells are more prolific than we expected. There are obviously going to be some AFE implications of the fracs, but as Jonny noted you know the answer may be less proppant more stages. So, I wouldn't say that it's steady state today. So, even our – the plans we come out with here over the next – course of the next several week, it will be an evolving story and of course the overlay is what about the balance sheet and I guess the good news is here is that we by – with these results have an increased level of flexibility about what we can do. So, what I would say is that we're more encouraged with what we will be able to do and you know as we kind of think about the combination of things when exactly are we going for instance get the third rig online. You know what is what – sort of go forward AFE, it's all in the mix that we're thinking about and to Jonny's point, we've always noted that we would rather redeploy as much capital in Merge as possible. We have a lot of flexibility with respect to the Cleveland, and net-net – net of all this changes, we feel we're in a good position to at least deliver the same result we talked about with lower capital, exactly what that turns out to be is really where we're going to bear down here over the next several weeks.

David Tameron

Okay. I appreciate all the color.

The next question is from John Aschenbeck from Seaport Global.

John Aschenbeck

Good morning and congrats on the quarter on the Meramec wells. I had a follow-up, kind of as it pertains to the new Meramec and Woodford type curves which are very helpful, but there is a bit of both, a range there in terms of the EURs and the commodity mix which seems like it's dictated by what phase window you are in. But I guess more generally speaking, I was curious how we should think about the average Meramec and Woodford well across your entire footprint. It's simple as taking the mid-point of those ranges?

Jonny Jones

That's a good way to look at it. We've got acreage spread across the V as we like to describe it of the Merge and we gave you the range, because we believe that's a good representation of the boundaries and we'll probably have three phase window type curves ultimately as this evolves and we'll be drilling wells throughout the play. We're not as you can see we are not focused on one type curve area for instance. The first three Woodford wells were in one type curve area and the BOMHOFF is in a different one. If you want to get down to specifically, you know splitting hairs. We're comfortable with the type curve guidance that we've provided. There is just very limited amount of data in some of these specific type curve areas, so what we're doing now is lumping as you can imagine and we have a good number of wells in each one of these type curves. I think the Woodford is in excess of 20 and Meramec in the 15 range, so and a meaningful amount of data. So, we're very comfortable with guiding you to the midpoint of the range that we've given you and think that will be representative of we do going forward in the near-term.

John Aschenbeck

Alright, great that's helpful. And then I guess a similar follow-up. I know previously, you know I guess I'm looking at your February slide deck right now. Merge IRRs were pegged about 60% and 90% based on strip prices which at that point I believe was about $50 to $55 oil. I was wondering with the type curves that were laid out today if that's still the case? Thanks.

Jonny Jones

I don't have the IRR at current strip in front of me, but it's going to be close to that. That's – we've seen some components of that improve and some go down obviously commodity prices have gone down. But one of the things that we all have to recognize is we focus every day on oil and gas and NGLs is a big story in this play and we all know the NGL story is actually strong. So, when you blend oil and gas and NGLs all into the bucket, that here it's still yielding a very strong IRR even at current commodity prices. I frankly don't know what the oil price is today. Probably that will make a stronger comment there, but you are right, that when we get our budget planning, which if February end, that's when we set our budget. I believe you are correct, that oil is about $52 and gas goes what it was and NGLs were actually below where they are today. So, when you blend in all of those today, the IRR is probably slightly lower than that, but not much – probably the same range.

John Aschenbeck

Okay great, really helpful. Last one from me, two-fold question really. Was wondering if you had any test of other zones here in the near term whether that be the Springer, Hunton or something else and then second part of that is, of those zones, which one are you most excited about based on the results you've seen from offset operators? Thanks.

Jonny Jones

Great question. I'm a geologist, so I love to talk about what could be you know in the future. We don't anticipate this year actually testing any other zones. So, let's be clear there. You know our capital is going to be focused on sort of setting a steady state, validating the type curve, drilling longer laterals and all the things that we've talked about on the call. But when you start thinking about next year, you are seeing some really strong results in specific benches of the Hunton. We'll be very picky about this, because it's all not created equally, but we're seeing some things moving up from the south out of SCOOP in the Hunton that are pretty exciting and of course everybody is familiar with the Springer, the Springer results.

The Springer is something that in specific geographies is very tidy. What you won't see is saying that our entire acreage positions covered by Hunton. Our entire acreage position is covered by Springer. These are much more regionally or locally controlled plays, but some of the results from those two zones are very exciting and they both appear to be productive across our acreage positions.

One of the things that in the slide deck that I didn't address and I want to be clear with this, there are seven different benches of Meramec that we've identified in our project area. None of the wells we've drilled so far are even in the same bench, so you could imagine how we're thinking about this for instance the BOMHOFF wells, which we're all excited about is in a certain bench. I don't recall the name of it. We'll be able to give you that clarity soon. But GARRETT's in a different bench, but NOLA MAY SHAY is there in a different bench, and I believe that the first well that we're drilling in the ROSEWOOD pad is in a different bench and it's offsetting the BOMHOFF. I know that's probably confuses everybody to death. But as we start to evolve this, we really are testing the reservoirs and aren't going back and just saying, let's drill 25 BOMHOFF wells in the same bench.

Now, we've got the option to do that. So, you're seeing us probably doing that as we get to a full development mode. But right now we're trying to really establish if there is a variance from bench to bench. And is that one of the factors. The thing that we're most excited about is the fact that we're seeing very meaningful oil production from the GARRETT and the BOMHOFF, very similar oil production from two different benches in two different phase windows.

So, as we produced in NOLA MAY SHAY, which is literally the frac is wrapping up probably this week and inflow it back, it's going to be a third data point that just further illustrates this point. So, as we think about these other zones, yeah, we're excited about them. We've got them – we've got the resource potential for them. We've got the sticks on maps for them and where we will drill wells is very mature thought. But this is not going to be something that we're going – that's going to attract capital in the next three, four five months. It would be something that we'll really think to – just to look to in 2018.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Welles Fitzpatrick from Johnson Rice.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey guys, thanks for letting me hop on or hop back on I should say. Just a follow-up to your comments just there, obviously the springer is coming up at you from the south, from a couple of operators, could you guys have non-op in a significant number of Springer wells, is that what was pushing the bump in resource potential on Page 10?

Jonny Jones

We've gotten data from data trays. I don't believe that we have a Springer non-op. we have a number of Hunton non-ops wells. We got eight or 10 Hunton non-ops, but the Springer is through data trays that we've got that data.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Perfect. I thought this perhaps might have been a suspect. It looks like it overlaps pretty well. And then on the seven Meramec benches, is it safe to assume that those – I mean, you are not saying those are seven that exist across all the acres. Is it – I mean do they come and go, and are the vertically separated enough that we should think of them as being developed almost as independent zones or more of a wine-rack configuration?

Jonny Jones

Well, that's yes, yes, and yes. So, here I'll go back and tell you why it's three. So, it's a clean story. Okay, so the Meramec does have stratigraphic changes over time. So, what I would say we believe is at a minimum, we have at least two of the benches across, on average across the acreage. We have as many as three in some areas, but in now place do we have all seven, where we're going to be able to literally stack seven targets on top of each other, especially give how the thickness of the reservoir.

We are separation though between the benches and we've got interest in wells that demonstrate that over time. So, as you think about this, we're – we're sticking with the fact that we believe on average it will be two. We believe that's probably a conservative estimate and after we're finished, testing all seven benches across different areas, we'll be able to provide a lot more clarity on exactly how many benches in the resource. But the resource potential we've got on the map or on the slide does not anticipate what I just said. It's much more conservative than that.

Welles Fitzpatrick

That's perfect. Thank you.

Jonny Jones

Thank you.

And that was our last question at this time. I will now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, everyone for listening today. We really appreciate you having patience as we've been slow. Slow that at least everyone on the call probably would like getting out our Merger results. We are extremely excited about the play. We've got our second rig running. We're fracking a new bench in the Meramec and really look forward to updating you soon in the future. Operator, you may now bring the call to a close. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

