What To Look For From Sirius Next Week

Next week Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) will report second quarter results, results that will be just a bit more complex because of three events that took place during the quarter. These were:

The purchase of Automatic Labs Inc. (Automatic) on April 27th.

An investment in Pandora Media (P) announced on June 9th.

Two new bond issues totaling $2 billion announced on June 26th.

There should not be too much impact from these transactions because the latter two took place late in the quarter, and the purchase of Automatic was somewhat small. However, the following is what investors might see.

Automatic Labs

When the Automatic acquisition was discussed on the Q1 conference call, Sirius CFO David Frear stated:

...nothing about the acquisition of Automatic would cause us to change our guidance for the year for EBITDA or revenue. What we spent out will be in the 10-Q, it's a little over $100 million to acquire it. And look, as we get in there and in future calls, I think you can expect to hear us talk more about it. But as it relates to revenue and EBITDA, it wouldn't cause us to change those measures at this point.

The 10-Q showed the company spent $115 million on the purchase of Automatic. This $115 million is not an operating expense item and won't directly impact EBITDA; however, there is likely to be some impact on both expenses and revenue. And since Frear has stated that both revenue and EBITDA guidance won't be changed, we know the added revenues are small, and the increase in operating expenses should not be significantly different from the revenue.

Interestingly, a number of employees that came with the Automatic purchase have either left and are being replaced, or Sirius is ramping up hiring. We can see this from looking at the 17 Automatic job openings on the Sirius website. Since San Francisco is one of the more expensive places to conduct business, I would expect to see a noticeable change in operating expenses.

At any rate, I am looking forward to hearing more about the acquisition during the conference call, especially information about which line items will be impacted.

Pandora Investment

As most of you know, Sirius took an equity stake in Pandora (NYSE:P) in early June. The investment is in the form of a purchase of newly issued Series A convertible preferred stock bearing

a 6% cumulative dividend, payable in cash, accretion of the Series A preferred stock or a combination thereof.

The total investment is expected to be $480 million, with an initial purchase of $172.5 million having already taken place. The balance of the purchase will take place at a second closing following all regulatory approvals. The approvals and the second closing are "expected to close by the fourth quarter." If the approvals and second closing are not completed by February 1, 2018, either party may terminate the agreement.

In addition, there are certain standstill agreements preventing Sirius from acquiring more shares for 18 months. After the 18 months, Sirius may not exceed 31.5% ownership of Pandora equity securities as long as Sirius has representation on the Pandora board of directors, without approval by the Pandora board.

Pandora will be required to redeem all of the preferred stock on the 5th anniversary of the agreement "... for an amount equal to its liquidation preference plus all accrued and unpaid dividends." Pandora would also have the option to redeem all the shares at any time after the third anniversary according to a formula based on the closing prices over a 30-day period, if such closing prices averaged more than ~$18.38.

The 6% preferred stock dividend will have no impact on Sirius revenue and should be recorded as Other Income. It will have only a minimal impact on earnings, as the first $172.5 million would only yield $10.35 million for a full year. For less than one month in Q2, I estimate the amount would be less than $0.6 million. And unless the second closing occurs before the end of the year, the impact on Other Income would be ~$6 million for the rest of 2017. And, if one considers the additional interest expenses and fees to fund the acquisition, the impact on earnings would be less than that.

Far more important will be management's statements about the purchase and how it fits into the company's long-term plans. I also expect this acquisition to be the focus of many analysts' questions.

$2 Billion Debt

Sirius issued a total of $2 billion of new long-term debt towards the end of June, comprised of $0.75 billion of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% Senior Notes due 2027. The rates were so attractive and the demand so strong that the company increased the size of the issues from an initial $1.5 billion comprised of $0.5 billion of 5-year and $1 billion of 10-year Senior Notes. Sirius intends to use the proceeds from the bonds

together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "4.25% Notes") and 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "5.75% Notes") and to repay a portion of the $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

At the end of Q1, the company had $0.5 billion of the 4.25% Notes and $0.6 billion of the 5.75% Notes. The annual cash interest expense on these notes was a total of $55.75 million. The cash interest expense on the new debt will total $90.625 million.

There will be some small increase in both interest expense and fees on the new debt, but a more significant change will occur in Q3 when the company will incur expenses on the increased debt for the full quarter, the increased cost of carrying multiple debt issues until the redemption takes place, and the costs associated with the redemption of the older debt. In addition, Q3 will also record the writedown of the remaining unamortized interest cost of ~$5.8 million.

The additional debt should drive annual interest costs above $350 million.

Summary

It was expected that the debt would be increased to fund the ongoing $2 billion per year share buyback program. However, the $115 million purchase of Automatic and the $480 million investment in Pandora expected by the end of the year, along with the dividend, and continued capital investment in the satellite replacement build cycle, could indicate that Sirius will once again be tapping the debt markets by the end of the year.

