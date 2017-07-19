Johnson & Johnson: This Market Will Buy Anything

Before the open on Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q2 earnings that weren't very impressive. The stock though jumped 2% on the news sending the stock only a couple of bucks off the all-time highs. The question, though, is whether the quarterly numbers were all that impressive for a rather expensive stock already. Has the market become so complacent that any results outside of a major warning will be bought?

JNJ provided the following infographic on the Q2 earnings. As one can quickly see, the growth is meager. Revenue growth is nearly nonexistent, while diluted EPS only grew 5% in part due the share reductions that reduced the share count by 2%.

That market likes that the company guided full-year EPS numbers up to a mid-point of $7.17 from $7.08. Again all mostly expected as JNJ makes guidance to where the company beats EPS while continuously missing revenue targets like the last three quarters.

Remember that the new mid-point EPS guidance places the $135 stock trading at 18.2x EPS estimates. The stock trades at nearly 3x the EPS growth rate. Look, nobody is arguing that JNJ isn't a great company, but the recent stock gains are all based on an undeserved multiple expansion.

JNJ data by YCharts

While the company has a rich pipeline with 10 potential blockbuster drugs in excess of $1 billion, JNJ also faces a constant flood of generic competition. For this reason, sales growth is meager with strong areas like the 7.4% growth in the U.S. Consumer division offset by a 2.6% decline in the U.S. Pharmaceutical business.

Another concern with paying all-time highs for the stock is that the company continues to signal itself that the stock isn't appealing. JNJ completed a $10 billion share repurchase with no intent to repurchase more shares and in fact borrowed to buy Actellion for $30 billion.

Without stock buybacks, the only capital return is the dividend yield that isn't that impressive for a consumer products company at only 2.4% now. The dividend yield hasn't been this low since the financial crisis.

JNJ Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the market had no reason to chase JNJ to the point of paying the lowest dividend in a decade. Investors should consider themselves lucky to see the capital gains at this point and wait for another large dip to buy the stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.