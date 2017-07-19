Now Is Not The Time To Buy Tesla

The roll out of Tesla Model 3 is expected to boost Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) financially and turn the company around from negative earnings. However, we believe that even everything happened as the firm had expected, its current valuation is still very high.We will look at the stock from a financial perspective and does the stock still has any investment value.

Income Statement

Tesla is a rapidly growing firm, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 36.56% from 2013 to 2016 while maintaining its gross margin at around 24%. The increase in revenue is mainly from the deliveries of Model X and increased average selling price which increased by 4.9% compared to the same period last year because of the sales of Model X and the recognition of $81.1 million of Autopilot 2.0.

Taking a closer look at its components of revenue shows that in the first quarter of 2017, the firm earned 92.06% from Automotive and 7.94% from Energy generation. In 2017 Q1, gross margin of the automotive segment is 24.4% and energy segment is 29.1% and the total gross margin of the firm is 24.8%, increased by 2.8% compared to the same period in 2016. The gross profit rate is very satisfying. BYD Company (SEHK:1211), the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China, only achieved 21% gross profit rate in the first quarter.

Tesla's financial vulnerability lies in its operating expenses. In Q1 2017, Tesla spent 11.9% and 22.4% of its revenue in R&D and SG&A respectively. We believe the heavy spending on these aspects are right decisions as Tesla is trying to obtain a first-mover advantage in the Global EV market before the segment become crowded by other auto manufacturers. However, it is apparent this practice is unsustainable and we are uncertain how long can Tesla sustain its dominance in the EV market as competitors like GM (NYSE: GM) will be rolling out their own EV with similar specs of Tesla.

Cashflow

Over the past 5 years, Tesla had only posted a positive operating cash flow in 6 quarters and the largest of which is mere $423.6 million. This shows that the current business model is highly unsustainable and the firm will have to act fast to turn this unhealthy trend.

Capital expenditure is the firm's cash burner. The firm spent $552.62 million on purchasing property and equipment and $219.948 million purchase solar energy system respectively in Q1 2017. The firm has spent $276.6 million in its Gigafactory construction and expects to spend approximately $800 million during 2017. Another cash burner of the firm is the repayments of convertible and other debt which amounts to $690.9 million in Q1 2017 alone.

(From 2016 10-K)

Tesla makes most of its cash from issuing common stocks and convertible and other debt. This trend of practice has already been used by the firm for multiple years and we believe such practice will continue in the foreseeable future. Such practice poses a significant risk to the shareholders of the firm as the cost of borrowing is rising and US auto sales have peaked, liquidity in the market may shrink and Tesla can hardly self-sustain its lavish way of spending through financing activities.

In 2017 Q1, Tesla reported that the firm has $4 billion of cash on hand and the firm has spent $996 million in operation and investment, if the current rate of cash burn continues and the firm does not generate cash from its operations, the firm is likely to be cash strained by Q1 2018 and have to refinance again by then.

Company Current Ratio Debt/Equity Debt/Capital Tesla 1.1x 156.9% 61.1% General Motors Corp 0.9x 196.7% 65.8% Ford Motor Company 1.2x 488.2% 83% Toyota 1.0x 106.6% 51.6% Honda 1.2x 90% 47.4% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.8x 105.4% 51.3% Nissan 1.6x 150.3% 60.1% Volkswagen 1.0x 170% 63.0% Hyundai-Kia 1.1x 96% 49%

(From CapitalIQ)

From the comparison, we can see that Tesla is unlikely to have any solvency problem in the short run. As for long term, all of Tesla's long term liabilities except a credit agreement are fixed rate, meaning that interest payments will not be volatile in the future. However, the firm has convertible senior notes outstanding due in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In other words, current shareholders will suffer from a share dilution in those years apart from possible additional common stock offering in the future.

(Tesla’s shares outstanding)

Apart from the convertible notes, Tesla continues to issue new shares to fund its operation, the trend is likely to continue and implies that current shares outstanding are likely to be diluted in the future.

Outlook

There is no doubt the future for EV is bright. With the introduction of Model 3, the general public is likely to increase their usage of EV thus spurring the development of infrastructure for EV. Yet, the proliferation of product will not significantly pull Tesla out of the pit as the cost of building an EV is still high and UBS expects Tesla to lose $2800 per car on base version and will only be profitable with the well-equipped version with a breakeven point at $41k.

UBS expects 14% of global car sales in 2025 will be EV, however, the firm expects the growth of EV sales in the US to be slow as gas prices are relatively low and easing fuel economy regulations, there will be few incentives for consumers to switch to EV. We see this as a threat to Tesla as 60% of the firm's revenue in 2016 is from the USA. In addition to that, EV market in China is a heavily protected market with 94% of the total sales generated by local brands.

(EV obsession)

We believe the growth of Tesla's automotive segment may slow down in the foreseeable future because of additional competition in the field. For example, Nissan's 2018 Leaf is expected to be packed with a 60kWh battery that can extend its range to over 200 miles and Audi's Q6 E-Tron which has a range of 310 miles is expected to be in production by 2018. The rapid development of EV from other manufacturers is likely to slow down Tesla's growth as Tesla has not created user stickiness to its products yet.

Valuation

Some in the market view Tesla as a technology firm because of its vision of combining energy generation and storage into its auto manufacturing business, however, as the company is making a majority of its revenue from the auto manufacturing business, we will still value it as an auto manufacturer for now. As Tesla's cash flow does not show a distinctive trend, we cannot forecast Tesla's cash flow with confidence, therefore, we can't use DCF analysis to value Tesla, so we will be valuing the firm using comparable.

As an auto manufacturer, Tesla's valuation is exorbitantly high compared to others in the industry.

Firm Market Cap($B) Number of cars manufactured in 2016 Market Cap per car TSLA 53.5 83,922 $637,496 General Motors 54.18 10.01M $5,412 Toyota 161.33 10.2M $15,816 Volkswagen 82.01 10.3M $7,962

From the comparison we can see that Tesla is currently significantly overvalued, assuming Tesla's cars are worth twice as much as those of VW because of its advanced technology, contributing $30,000 per car to Tesla's market cap and Tesla produce 104,900 cars in 2017 (25% increase from its 2016 production volume), Tesla will still only be worth $3.15B as an auto manufacturer, adding $2.6B of Solar city's worth into that gives us a total market cap of $5.74B.

Let's take another perspective and assume Tesla grows at the pace it's expecting itself to.

Forecast of Tesla's income from 2017 to 2020

2017E 2018E 2019E 2020E Number of cars produced 110,000 500,000 750,000 1,000,000 Average selling price 107,852 74,500 68,625 65,375 Revenue 11.86B 37.2B 51.4B 63.375B Gross Profit rate 23% 23% 25% 27% Gross Profit 2.7B 8.5B 12.87B 17.65B Net income % of Gross Profit 8% 15% 24% 28% Net Income 216.39 M 1.28B 3.14B 4.94B Number of shares 144.2B 144.2B 144.2B 144.2B EPS($) 0.002 0.009 0.022 0.034 P/E ratio at current price 212,953.87 35857.99 14689.73 9323.9

The assumptions of this model include (1) Average selling prices continue to decrease because of the increasing number of lower priced Tesla 3 are sold. (2) Gross profit rate to increase in the future because of economies of scale and technological improvements. (3) Net income % of Gross profit continues to improve and exceeds industry average by 2020 because of increased efficiency and cut back on SG&A. (4)The number of shares remains unchanged.

Even with such favourable assumptions to the firm's financial performance, Tesla's current price is still 9323.9 times its predicted earnings in 2020. As mentioned earlier in the article, Tesla is still investing heavily is SG&A and capital expenditure for its Gigafactory (Elon Musk is hinting that he is planning to build four more Gigafactories).In addition, EPS will be even less if the firm recapitalizes by issuing new shares. Unless Tesla's production number exceeds current expectation significantly, we see little chance that the earning of the firm can catch up with its current price.

Tesla is a company with great vision and huge potential to grow, however, with current information, Tesla's total domination of the EV market seems unlikely because of the amount of competition in the market and its energy business has yet to gain traction. In addition, even Mr Market is right and Tesla becomes a behemoth in the future, that growth has already been factored into its price and investors will gain very little from the success of the firm if they invest in the firm at the current price. Also, as Tesla is likely to continue to issue new stocks to fund its capital expenditure, ownership of the firm for current shareholders will be diluted, decreasing the scarce return from the stock if there is any.

We recommend long term investors to wait until Tesla generates consistent cash flow from operation before buying the stock.

Possible price development in the near future

We have established that Tesla is not suitable for buy and hold long term investors because of its high valuation, however, investors can still benefit from trading the volatility of the stock.

(From Tradingview)

From the weekly chart, the price of Tesla had broken the strong uptrend that it has established since March and is currently testing the support of the weaker up trend established since December. The next major support level for its price is at $286 which is the previous resistance before the breakout.

From the daily chart, it is obvious that Tesla’s momentum is weakening. The price has dropped below its 50 days moving average. For now, the uptrend is still holding yet we do not recommend investors to establish any long position now in the hope of gaining from a rebound, the stock is repeatedly testing its resistance and will likely drop below it if the firm’s Q2 performance does not meet Wall Street expectation. For now, we recommend the stock a sell rating and give the stock a price target of $287(10% downside).

For now, given the questionable long term prospect and short term weak momentum, we give recommend the stock a sell rating and give the stock a short term price target of $287(10% downside).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA USING OPTION.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.