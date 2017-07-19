Avis Budget Group Shareholders Will Not Be Rewarded

Recent Business Highlights

Avis's result for Q1 2017 did not impress the market. Avis showed that its revenue fell from $1.9 billion in Q1 2016 to $1.8 billion in Q1 2017 (down 2%), but particularly meaningful was its EPS number, which took a tumble and came in at -$0.94 compared with -$0.28 in the same period a year ago.

Management blamed its poor quarterly performance on a higher-than-expected fleet cost, which it says dragged down its results. Avis CEO Larry De Shon attempted to assure shareholder that these pricing pressures started to ease as the quarter ended, and that increased residual values for its used cars, together with management's strategic initiatives, are likely to lead to a better second-half performance and ultimately deliver a forecast $450 million to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017.

In its earnings call, management emphasised its focus on increasing its long-term EBITDA margins by 300-500 basis points over the next 5 year. Avis's EBITDA margins currently stand at just below 9.7% for fiscal 2016 whereas its EBITDA margins once stood just above 11.4% in 2012. In the event management does, in fact, improve its EBITDA margin to 13% to 15% by 2021, it will a great accomplishment, provided it was able to do this without an overleveraged balance sheet, which would largely negate the effort of its increased EBITDA margins, since the risk of any rise in interest rates would expose Avis to a large burden of interest expense.

Financials

Sources: morningstar.com, SEC filings, author's calculations. The cap spending in the table above includes net disposition of vehicles; capex for PPE as well as net assets acquired (net of cash acquired).

On the one hand, the company has been able to grow its revenues over time with a CAGR for the last 5 years of approximately 8% - which is meaningful by itself but is all the more significant when one compares this growth rate with its competitor, Hertz's (NYSE:HTZ) CAGR of just 1% over the trailing 5 years.

On the other hand, this revenue growth has not been reflected itself on bottom line EPS growth, which has gone from $2.42 for 2012 to $1.75 for 2016 and with the trailing twelve months having an EPS of just $1.03. The reason for this discrepancy between its top and bottom lines is largely down to management's lack of control over its cost structure, with its operating margin shrinking from 13.8% for 2012 to just 8.8% for the TTM.

On the face of these results, management has put forward the usual rhetoric of cost savings going forward, however, these costs savings are estimated to amount to just $50 million for 2017. This is paltry and is not likely to amount to a real increase of shareholder wealth at its EPS number.

Financial Position

Avis ended Q1 2017 with a net debt position of $3 billion (this number does not include any debt under vehicle programs). Which means that its operation is already financially restricted. However, even more significant is the fact that its balance sheet's stockholder equity stands at a razor $141 million.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations

Since most of Avis's peers are privately owned it is difficult to find relevant financial information on them. However, it appears that the group is out of favor as both companies currently trade cheaper than their 5-year trailing averages, both on a P/Sales and P/Cash Flow ratio. This superficial comparison point towards greater mispricing opportunity on Hertz's stock than Avis's.

DCF Analysis

Avis expects that it will generate $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017. Management announced that this will be the sixth straight year where its adjusted FCF will more than $450 million. However, in spite of having spent an inordinate amount of time on this activity, I have not been able to reconcile its operating cash flows plus adjustments to anywhere near this level.

For example, the company stated that its vehicle programs and related for fiscal 2016 were $95 million, I on the other, had it down as a use of cash of this period. I suspect that this mismatch can be explained with relative ease, but these differences do not offer me the confidence to project a DCF analysis on its future cash flows. Hertz's adjusted FCF aligns much better with its GAAP-reported cash flows statement.

Investment Risk

The main investment risk that Avis faces is that the operates in an intensely competitive sector, where customers typically want to hire vehicles at the lowest price possible. Customers will often spend a few minutes on a comparison website to seek out the cheapest vehicle for hire. As its most recent results of Q1 2017 have shown, Avis has little pricing power and needs to often rely on sales volume to sustain its revenue. A strategy that is not guaranteed to always work, particularly if there is a large supply of rental vehicles available in the market, as its competitors try to increase their market shares through their own fleet acquisitions.

Moreover, Avis's business model is extremely capital intensive and Avis is reliant to large extent on it being able to negotiate a reasonable price for its fleet. Manufacturers may not always wish to negotiate a preferential rate to Avis. However, possibly more meaningful to Avis's business model, is that Avis may be able to acquire its fleet at a reasonable price, but, as in its most recent of Q1 2017 results, it may not be able to resell its fleet at a reasonable price. This may have downstream effects on its performance, such as requiring Avis to increase its collateral requirements in the event that market values for vehicles decrease further.

Conclusion

All in all, I'm surprised to say this, but I consider Avis to have very little margin of safety. The sector is clearly out of favour, which can be appealing to certain contrarian bargain-hunters, but if I was pressed to chose between Avis and its competitor Hertz, at current prices, I would choose to buy Hertz stock.

