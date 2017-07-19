Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY), known more to Americans as Volkswagen Group, will soon be experiencing newfound competition in the ultra competitive "hot hatch" market segment. However, this writing will identify why Volkswagen's Golf, Golf GTI and Golf R models are still the clear leader in this important segment. Particularly, I will be focusing most on Volkswagen's most important model in this segment, the Golf GTI.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, like the Volkswagen Beetle or the Porsche 911 to name a few, have always held a strong position in automotive history. A fairly simple, but unique design resonated with so many consumers, and the Golf GTI is no exception to that. The Golf's history is certainly Volkswagen's number one competitive advantage over all its competition. The Golf has been around since 1974, with the introduction of the MKI Golf and GTI. From 1983-1992 the MKII was introduced, the MKIII from 1991-1998, the MKIV from 1997-2003, MKV from 2003-2009, the MKVI from 2008-2013 and most recently, the MKVII starting in 2014. In 2019, the company expects to release the all-new MKVIII design. This now three person family of hot hatches (Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R) may not produce the most sales for Volkswagen, but it certainly means a lot in terms of brand image.

Sales for the Golf GTI continue to be impressive. As of June 30th, 2017, 10,733 GTI's have been sold in the U.S. As a company, Volkswagen has sold 161,238 units, compared to 149,014 units last year. A detailed outline of GTI sales and U.S. overall sales lies below:

There seems to be a noticeable drop in GTI sales in June 2017. I don't expect this to be from competition, but rather what lies ahead for Volkswagen. As mentioned earlier, Volkswagen will be introducing a new, facelifted, GTI in the near future. I expect consumers are aware of that, and are waiting until this refreshed model arrives.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI competes with a few select cars. The Ford Focus ST would be the GTI's biggest competitor, with the Ford Focus RS competing with the Golf R. The Subaru WRX (Premium variant) would also compete with the GTI, and the Subaru WRX STi in competition with the Golf R. The GTI's newest competition is coming from Hyundai's new N Division. This would be equivalent to say Audi's S models, Mercedes-Benz's AMG Division, BMW's M Division and Volvo's Polestar collections. An article showcasing the Hyundai i30 N can be found here.

Upon hearing news of the i30 N I immediately noticed the amount of imitation in and around the car. Nothing needs to be said about the front grille of the i30 N. The front grille is immediately recognizable of the typical Audi grille. The wheels that are pictured are very similar to what you would see in the Audi S models, like the 2017 Audi S5 that is also pictured in red.







The i30 N also features headlights similar to that of a Focus, black plastic bits wrapping around where the DRL's are located like in the facelifted GTI (the GTI will possess fog lights in this location) and gloss black mirror caps, like in the American spec Golf R. In the rear of the i30 N, is more of the same.



An almost identical spoiler can be seen on the facelifted GTI and the new i30 N. The rear of the i30 N, however, would resemble that of a Focus. The side profile of the i30 N is of course much like the Volkswagen Polo, which is pictured below.

I consider myself to be a car enthusiast, and so it is very easy for me to spot out the imitation tactics quickly and easily. I'm also a big believer in competition and businesses offering new innovations. What Hyundai has presented in the i30 N is not a new innovation. It is simply imitating designs already released by other automakers. In my opinion, it is a "cheap" way to attract attention and sales. Sort of like a music performer who curses at a crowd to "artificially" get them pumped up. The interior of the i30 N is no different, and the imitation continues.

It may be difficult to see in these pictures alone, but the steering wheel in the GTI, and now the i30 N, are uniquely shaped. Both steering wheels are sort of curling inward toward the driver, another concept imitated by Hyundai. Also, as you can see in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class that's pictured, the navigation system displays are "propped" above the air vents.

For some consumers, these imitation tactics may mean nothing to them. However, the sheer act of Hyundai doing this is almost like admitting defeat that these German automakers remain the king of the hill. Some consumers may be accustomed to thinking that brands like Hyundai and Kia are offering a great alternative to a car like the GTI with their cheap price tags. However, the i30 N is no cheaper than a GTI, which is an issue.

The Hyundai i30 N is expected to be priced around $26,000, which is actually more than the GTI at $25,595 roughly. Both the i30 N and the GTI sport 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engines. The GTI has around 220HP compared to 250HP in the i30 N. The i30 N also has a performance pack giving the car 276HP. On paper it appears that the i30 N is clearly beating their German rivals. Unfortunately, the GTI has a 6.2 second 0-60 MPH time, compared to 6.4 seconds in the i30 N. Not to mention that the i30 N's "performance pack" is producing the exact same 0-60 MPH time (6.4 seconds), and that's with launch control activated. The GTI only recently added a launch control function.

In my opinion, an automaker's best shot at taking down the GTI is through performance capabilities, but there is a very fine line with that. Ample performance could possibly mean higher costs to the consumer. Extreme performance upgrades runs the risk of the car actually being pushed out of even competing with the GTI, as it's at a new tier of cars. Additionally, improving the performance only means that something else with the car suffers. The GTI is the perfect all-around car because of its performance capabilities and the quality of the materials used, especially the interior. The Focus ST for example has hard plastic all inside the cabin. The i30 N does as well, but the GTI has leather treated panels on the doors where drivers would rest their arms, and soft touch plastics on the top of the dashboard. The Focus also has an ultra confusing infotainment system, while in the GTI the system has a minimal amount of buttons and is very easy to use.

The introduction of the i30 N is just further confirmation that the GTI is still way ahead of their competitors, and I would view the i30 N as a non-threat. It would be important to note that the Hyundai i30 N has a function that represents a nightmare scenario for any proper car enthusiast. The car produces fake engine noise. The $65,000 base cost of a BMW M4 is another car that produces artificial noise in the cabin, and is the reason why I have written that particular model off.

The GTI, unlike most of their competitors, also has a strong accessories market where consumers can make their GTI even more upscale. For example, rear and side window sun shades could be purchased along with LED tail lights. The facelifted GTI will have LED tail lights, but the European spec cars will have better looking lights with animated turn signals, as is seen below.

ECS Tuning and Deutsche Auto Parts are two high quality sites where consumers can make their GTI's even more upscale, with 100% genuine Volkswagen parts. What I think is a necessary upgrade is installing the "Brescia" wheels (left), as opposed to the "Austin" wheels (right) that come with the car here in America, as is seen below.

In the end, I think investors, consumers and ordinary car enthusiasts should not be concerned about the increasing competition in this segment. As mentioned earlier, the Golf family is not producing the highest sales for the company, but the Golf family is the face of Volkswagen, and it's the Golf family that continues to be the king of the hill in the hot hatch market segment. I hope this writing was able to give investors a different perspective in terms of evaluating Volkswagen's products, and how the company differentiates themselves, as opposed to just evaluating financial data.