Pargesa trades at 65% of its NAV

Currency effects are not as shocking as one might think.

Pargesa (OTCPK:PRGAF) is a holding company who through GBL (OTCPK:GBLBF) owns stakes in multiple European listed companies. It is currently attractive because its discount to net asset value has widened. The current discount to the asset values at 31 March 2017 is 39.55 Swiss francs while the share price is 74.65 Swiss francs.

Source: Pargesa Investor Relations

Pargesa shares have regularly traded below their net asset value. This is common for European holding companies since shareholders would rather have exposure to specific companies and shareholders in the holding have no influence over the operations. This is because these holding companies are controlled by a family. In the case of Pargesa they are controlled by the Desmarais and Frère families. The discount however has increased with rising share prices, which makes it an attractive investment today.

Company holdings and structure

Pargesa holds 50% of the shares in GBL, which then owns shares in a variety of companies.

Source: Pargesa Investor Presentation

Many of the companies are household names like Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), others are also widely known in investor circles: Total (TOT), LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF). Some however might be less known but worthy of a closer look like Imerys (OTC:IMYSF) and SGS (OTCPK:SGSOF).

Source: Pargesa Investor Relations

Note that 78% of the asset values comes from the first 5 holdings, which makes the portfolio fairly concentrated. The stocks are all large caps and I wouldn't necessarily invest in them myself but they add some diversification to my portfolio and don't forget you get everything at a fairly large discount.

The shift

Another reason for the discount in my opinion has been the large shift in the portfolio. In 2011 Pargesa was heavily invested in companies in the energy sector with a high yield. Companies like Total, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) and Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) where 54% of the portfolio. Personally I don't like high yield energy players especially European ones and have been lucky to avoid them since their performance has been mediocre.

Source: Pargesa Investor Presentation

Pargesa however decided to switch to a more growth oriented profile by selling shares in Total, Engie and Iberdrola and buying SGS and Adidas among others. This shift has been timely and especially the investment in Adidas has performed very well.

Source: Pargesa Investor Presentation

This shift in the portfolio however probably resulted in a shift in the shareholder base of Pargesa as well, which might explain some of the discount.

Currency and Dividends

The steep appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro in 2015 caused a drop in the share price and also lead to a decline in the dividend. This might have caused dividend growth investors to sell their shares.

Source: Pargesa Investor Relations

European investors still got an increase denominated in euros. The dividend increased only with 2.5% in 2016. The reason is that growth oriented investments like Adidas pay a lower dividend than Total. This means that Pargesa pays less to shareholders now but that they can expect more and higher increases in the future.

Conclusion

Pargesa is an attractive holding company to get exposure to the recovering European economy and some strong companies. Pargesa trades at 65.4% of its net asset value. The dividend yield is decent at 3.27% but be aware of the tax consequences since the Swiss have a 35% withholding tax. GBL is also an interesting investment but it is a lot more expensive and trades at 74.9% of its assets.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "Real-time alerts" option. You are also strongly encouraged to read my previous work and comment in the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRGAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.