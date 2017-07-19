At a 52 Week High, Can United Health Group Go Higher?

United Health stock is at a 52 week high, but appears to be in par with its earnings growth.

On Tuesday, United Health Group (UNH) continued its earnings tear by announcing second quarter earnings of $2.46 per share, beating estimates of $2.38 per share. This now marks 15 consecutive quarters that United Health has beaten earnings expectations. The stock responded by trading slightly higher and is close to its 52-week high set a couple of weeks ago. Despite the 32% gain over the past year, does United Health Group have enough momentum to continue forward?

United Health Group has now grown earnings in six consecutive quarters. What is equally impressive is that United Health's earnings growth continues to outpace its revenue growth. This would suggest that management is continuing to find efficiencies within the business to improve the bottom line and benefit shareholders. In addition to top line and bottom line growth, United Health's return on equity remains near 20%. This figure remains strong even with shareholder equity growing from $36 billion a year ago to more than $45 billion today.

Looking forward, analysts continue to remain optimistic regarding United Health's future earnings prospects. While the average quarterly earnings saw a nominal adjustment up from the expectations of last quarter, analysts are still expecting earnings growth of 9.7%, 13.6%, and 15.5% respectively over the next three years.

In terms of stock valuation, United Health's price to earnings ratios (forward and trailing) have remained rather steady despite the run up in share price. At 18 times forward and 20 times trailing earnings, United Health's PE ratios are within the average of their 52 week range. This would give a good indication to investors that the share price should grow within the realm of earnings growth over the next three years.

In addition to good valuation, Untied Health offers a dividend that while modest at 1.6% yield, has robust growth. Using the dividend growth formula (plowback ratio multiplied by return on equity), United Health should have raised its dividend by 14 percent, but instead raised it by 20 percent. These types of dividend increases can give income investors attractive returns in short order. United Health also has the free cash flow capacity to handle growing dividends.

Overall, United Health Group continues to be poised as a stock that should attract value, growth, and income investors. The company has had robust share price growth in par with earnings growth over the last year. They continue to raise dividends above expectations, giving income investors solid income growth. These factors combined with double digit earnings growth over the next three years make United Health an attractive buy.

Charts in this article sourced from internally managed data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.