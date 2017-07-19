Nobody Listens To The Guy On The Island

But who listens to a guy on an island, right?

He asked me if we are trading and investing in an anomalous market.

I get the feeling from talking to some of the retail-ish investors I know that even the homegamers are starting to get the idea that something isn't right here.

See, I live on an island. For any Heisenberg newcomers, you can interpret that both figuratively and literally. Regular readers know I'm pretty far "out there" in terms of how I think about life. But I'm also "out there" quite literally in the sense that I live somewhere that's only accessible by a bridge (that's in a state of exceedingly precarious disrepair) or else by ferry, with the latter being the safer way to go.

There are a lot of retirees on this island (it used to be a rustic place, but it's getting more gentrified by the year). So I get to talk to a lot of people who spend their days staring at their Merrill Edge accounts, accounts which they mistakenly assume make them Merrill "clients" (they're always confused why they don't get any of the research notes I show them).

To be sure, it's not that various Sharons aren't happy with what they've seen on their screens over the past couple of years and especially over the past several months. It's more like when you've already retired, you start to think a little harder about whether you should keep pushing your luck after a good run.

On Sunday, one gentlemen (he apparently worked at a "medical devices" outfit for years before hanging it up) who I got to know last year at some local bars but who I only see now at a locally-owned smoothie shop, asked me if it's historically anomalous for broad US indices (SPY) to only go up.

Obviously, equity markets tend to rise over time, but he was looking for more nuance in terms of daily, monthly, and yearly runs because, well, because from where he's sitting, it seems like US equities aren't allowed to fall.

That was a fun conversation about market history, but I don't want to regale you with the details as there are plenty of posts on this platform about that.

Instead, I wanted to show you a couple of things you might not otherwise be exposed to on a regular basis just so you can appreciate the extent to which this entire thing has reached truly epic levels of absurdity.

BofAML did something fun earlier this week. Specifically, they took z-scores on the MOVE (Treasury VIX), the VIX, and 3-month EURUSD volatility and rolled them up into an aggregate. Here's what came out:

(BofAML)

Yeah. So basically: "never been lower."

Here's another fun factoid. Last Friday, in the seconds before and after the disappointing CPI and retail sales data we got in the US, the TYVIX (which is just expected % change in futs on 10Y notes over a one-month period calculated every 15 seconds), plunged more than 50%:

(Bloomberg)

That low point you see in green was the lowest level since index data began in 2003. Simply put: all it took was one bad CPI print to convince this market that the Fed isn't going anywhere on normalization any time soon.

Now have a look at CVIX (so, FX vol.):

(Bloomberg)

Same story - near post-crisis lows.

Here's a handy table from Goldman that outlines cross-asset volatility for pretty much everything:

(Goldman)

Look at the implied volatility percentiles (top grey shaded)! With the exception of oil and the 2Y, we're pushing the limits of history pretty much across the board.

Here it is in chart form:

(Goldman)

Getting back to the man I spoke with at the smoothie shop, the answer to the question about whether we're operating in an environment that's anomalous is definitively "yes."

But if there's anything I've learned from writing on this platform for the past 13 months, it's that no one listens to the guy on the island.

