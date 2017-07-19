Buckle Is Not Going Anywhere

The retail crisis should be seen as an opportunity to pick strong companies when they are cheap.

No company is worth infinity dollars per share, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) included. And while many believe Amazon is going to kill every single traditional retailer, I am certain that is not the case. Many retailers are struggling to make ends meet, but many others are going to survive. Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is well-positioned to prosper once the retail industry get out of its crisis.

Let's start with a few quotes by people a lot smarter than me:

"Invest at the point of maximum pessimism" - Sir John Templeton

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful" - Warren Buffett

These quotes by two of the greatest investors pretty much sum up my attitude toward all the doom and gloom talk about bricks-and-mortar retail right now. They say virtually the same thing -- that in order to be a successful investor, you need to be a contrarian and buy out of favor assets.

I do not even have to convince you Buckle is out of favor. The stock is down over 71% from its 2013 all-time high, just like the majority of its peers. And while low margins and high debt levels could be a good reason to dump some other retailer, Buckle does not have such problems. To prove that BKE is just an innocent victim, here is its 10-year earnings and revenue record, which shows just how well the company has been doing since 2007:

As you can see, Buckle's sales have been rising in eight of the past 10 years, while the bottom line has been improving as well. Furthermore, revenues are down by only 15.4% since 2014, while the stock lost a lot more, suggesting the current selloff is just an overreaction by Mr. Market.

This is not an ailing retailer. Even in the crisis-hit 2016, Buckle managed to achieve a nice 10% net profit margin. For the purposes of analysis, I will not focus solely on 2016. Let's instead use the company average results for the past three years, which should provide us with a more normalized picture.

For starters, Buckle's three-year average gross margin is close to 43%, meaning that despite the fierce competition in the apparel sector, the company is not constantly pressured to lower its product's prices. Ideally, the rest of the analysis should reveal a low-cost, low-debt, high-returns company. I can tell you upfront that Buckle is all three.

Its three-year average SG&A and D&A expenses do not exceed 54% and 7% of the gross profit, respectively. In addition, Buckle spends less than 30% of its net income on capital and not a dime on research and development. The retailer's interest expense is zero, since its balance sheet is entirely debt-free. No debt means the company cannot suddenly find itself out of business. With no lenders to deal with, Buckle has all the time in the world to resolve any problem it might face.

Low-cost, check. Low-debt, check. How about returns?

According to Morningstar, Buckle's return on equity reached 50.34% in 2013. Since this is an astronomically good result achieved at the peak of what we can now call the retail boom, let's stick to the three-year averages. Fortunately, BKE's ROE for the most recent three-year period is 34%, which is just as impressive. The average return on assets is 24%.

High-returns, check.

Due to the absence of debt burden, examining Buckle's debt-to-equity ratio is pointless. On the other hand, its average total liabilities to equity ratio is below 42%. The company's equity base is entirely tangible, so the strength of the balance sheet is indisputable. Hypothetically, it would take Buckle just a year and a half to get rid of all its liabilities using nothing, but its crisis hit 2016 profit. This company is not going anywhere.

As the table shows, Buckle is a great business. I have taken half a point away from its score because it pays regular dividends. In my opinion, given Buckle's exceptional ROE and ROA, buying back shares would be the better way to increase shareholders' fortunes in the long term. Still, income investors could easily give BKE a perfect score.

However, in value investing the purchase decision is ultimately determined by the price. After all, Buckle was a great business in 2013 as well, but the stock crashed anyway. So is it cheap enough now? Let's make a few comparisons in order to find the answer.

According to GuruFocus, Buckle's median price to earnings ratio for the past 13 years is 13.5. Buckle's trailing P/E ratio is 8.7. Morningstar say the average P/E for the industry is 20.8. Therefore, BKE stock is cheap not only in its own historical perspective, but in the context of its peers, too.

On the other hand, Buckle's price-to-book ratio is close to 1.9. While that is still much better than the 5.1 industry average, it suggests the crash might not be over just yet. That's why my approach is to buy some shares now and buy even more on the way down, if the stock continues to decline until the market cap equals the tangible book value, somewhere near $430-$400 million. That would be an even better entry point from a long-term business perspective.

Conclusion

It is true that my analyses are mostly focused on the past. That's because, as Buffett has said, "in the business world, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield." In Buckle's case, the rear-view mirror shows a highly profitable, self-sufficient company. Judging from estimates by the Financial Times, Buckle is going to deliver $1.72 and $1.6 per share earnings in the next two years, respectively. This still gives the stock a forward P/E ratio around 10.

No crisis lasts forever. If there is something I can promise you about the future, it is that the current retail crisis will not either. Meanwhile, Buckle's profitability and financial health put it among the companies well-positioned to benefit, when the environment starts to improve.

