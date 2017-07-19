Patience Is A Virtue

| About: Citigroup Inc. (C)

Summary

Citigroup had a higher than expected tax rate.

Corbat continues to not misstep on decisions.

Had strong investment banking and trading revenue.

Corbat is leading Citigroup (C) in the right direction. He acts with great discretion and has brought the company a long way in the past couple of years. They have placed the right employees and instilled discipline within their trading business. Citi posted 8% growth in Mexico, whose economy is growing at only 2%. They are declaring that despite large diversification that they can still be one of the best operators in any given country. Like JPM (NYSE:JPM), there was pressure on the net interest margin.

A lot of people may start to grow skeptical on the stock given its continued excelling operations. A couple of threats that we see are a lack of competitiveness on the domestic side and interest rates not increasing at a rate which they desire. This could cause them to push the timeline for their return on tangible common equity, which they have done already in the recent past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Tagged: , Money Center Banks, Earnings
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here