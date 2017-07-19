Patience Is A Virtue

Corbat is leading Citigroup (C) in the right direction. He acts with great discretion and has brought the company a long way in the past couple of years. They have placed the right employees and instilled discipline within their trading business. Citi posted 8% growth in Mexico, whose economy is growing at only 2%. They are declaring that despite large diversification that they can still be one of the best operators in any given country. Like JPM (NYSE:JPM), there was pressure on the net interest margin.

A lot of people may start to grow skeptical on the stock given its continued excelling operations. A couple of threats that we see are a lack of competitiveness on the domestic side and interest rates not increasing at a rate which they desire. This could cause them to push the timeline for their return on tangible common equity, which they have done already in the recent past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM, WFC.

