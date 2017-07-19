S&P 500 Average Change By Weekday

Below is an updated look at the performance of the S&P 500 by day of the week so far this year. For all trading days, the index has averaged a gain of 0.07% this year. But as shown below, the trading week has seen back and forth action between green and red. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays have all averaged gains, with Wednesday posting stronger gains than Monday, and Friday posting stronger gains than Wednesday. In between, Tuesdays and Thursdays have both averaged slight declines. Go figure.

