Burberry: Still Undervalued As It Builds Up To A Potentially Improved 2018?

With plenty of positive growth catalysts supporting fundamentally strong business, the current share price does not appear to reflect the long-term appeal of the business.

BURBY has had a tough couple of years, partly through challenges they have created themselves and ones facing the industry generally.

Iconic British luxury goods company, Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), has been a holding of mine for some time now. And for good reason. It has always managed to present to me a compelling mix of attractive qualities that I look out for in a company. It is highly cash generative with a good secure dividend and copper-bottomed balanced sheet whose increasingly fastidious brand management provides it with an enviable economic moat.

This has all remained true even as underlying trading in recent years has been becoming noticeably more challenging for Burberry and the luxury goods industry generally. Despite this, though, Burberry’s recent FY 2017 results were a particularly good reminder of the quality this company offers investors. Nonetheless, I argue that the share price is yet to reflect either its current quality or its improving trading outlook.

Cash King

For a start, the company has proven to be a highly cash generative business. FCF has generally been trending upwards over the last decade:

2008 did see a reported net cash outflow. However, this was due to a one-off £123-million inventory build-up due to rapid growth and their changing business model. Adjusting to be in line with usual inventory build levels of that period (in parentheses) shows their ordinary cash flow levels, in fact, remained strong in that year.

What this has meant is that Burberry has generally been seeing a noticeably growing CROIC (cash return on invested capital) level. Calculated by dividing their FCF by the sum of the total capital invested in the business (that is, total debt and shareholders’ equity) it gives us a good idea of how efficiently they are generating FCF from their investment:

In Burberry’s case, their average CROIC over the last decade has been above 20%. This suggests that for every £100 invested in the company they have on average returned over £20 in FCF. This is an immensely attractive rate of return and helps to explain why they have managed to compound growth so well over the years.

Now, of course, part of this striking jump in FCF was driven by currency tailwinds created by the continued weakness in Burberry’s reporting currency, GBP. Although the specific figures for their operating cash flow are not provided we can get an idea of the impact by looking at the impact of currency movements upon revenue and operating income performance (Data source: FY 2017 Results Presentation):

Even accepting that, however, Burberry’s cash generation levels remain strikingly impressive.

Burberry has also been using their cash flow strength to bulk up their balance sheet too. Over the last decade they have considerably reduced their debt to equity level by paying down debt substantially whilst also building up equity levels through the growth of their brand and other assets:

This has meant that Burberry’s debt position—already strong at the start of the decade—is even more impressive. Indeed, FCF now covers their total debt load by more than 13 times:

In theory, this means that they could repay their entire debt with less than a month’s worth of FCF. By any measure, this is a very strong financial position. Yet the story is even more robust when you consider that at the end of FY 2017 they were also considerably in a net cash position. Whilst they still had £34 million in debt, they also had nearly £844 million in cash. That is a staggering level of dry powder with which to look to invest for growth in the future.

Shareholder Returns Star?

What is more, this impressive level of cash flow generation has allowed the company to reward their shareholders very generously indeed. Even though slowing pace of growth led to dividend growth dropping below double-digits in 2016, the dividend performance has still been very strong over the last decade:

What is more, with a very healthy FCF payout ratio there is set to be plenty of scope for further dividend growth over coming years meaning that the already solid 2.4% yield should be nicely topped up:

Similarly, their recent focus upon share buybacks has supported total shareholder return even more recently whilst still not threatening to demand too much of Burberry’s cash flow:

All told, Burberry has done a very good job in both strengthening the business and rewarding shareholders simultaneously. More impressively still they have managed to do this without demanding too much from their FCF.

Faltering Fashion?

Of course, Burberry has been having their problems of late. For instance, comparable store growth has flat lined in recent years after seeing significant growth in recent years:

Despite this, Burberry has been seeing the situation improve as 2017 progressed even if still considerably behind the high single digit growth seen in 2015:

It is partly for this reason that Burberry has seen their London-listed shares edge close to toppling their all-time high reached back in early 2015.

Good Start to 2018

This improving performance has extended into the start of 2018. Indeed, comparable sales growth has accelerated to 4%:

Although still lagging historical growth rates, hopefully the growth momentum the company has been seeing over the last few quarters will continue throughout 2018. What is also interesting is that most of this growth in Q1 2018 was through volume rather than pricing growth. As Julie Brown, Burberry’s CFO, pointed out at the Q1 trading update:

In terms of like for like, the growth was all coming through volume. There was a small negative on price, predominantly relating to the price reductions largely in Asia that we took in full year 2017. We don’t give the specific split of price and volume, but basically we had a small negative on price, and overall very good increase in volume in the like for like.

Although you can expect luxury brands to lean on pricing rather than volume more than many companies (after all, they want to retain a certain exclusivity to the brand which huge volumes undermines) this is very encouraging to see in that it shows that the brand continues to appeal to consumers.

Asia Pacific Growth Accelerating

Certainly, there were plenty of reasons to be positive about the potential for FY 2018’s results to look noticeably better. Mainland China, in particular, saw a strong performance. Back at FY 2017 results times the company could report that:

Mainland China delivered high single-digit percentage growth, accelerating through the year to deliver double-digit percentage growth in the fourth quarter.

They were, therefore, carrying solid momentum into the new year. Happily, this was just the case with Q1 2018 seeing them report that:

Mainland China … delivered mid-teens comparable sales growth as Chinese consumer confidence continued to rebound.

This helped to shove underlying sales in the Asia Pacific region into “mid single-digit percentage growth.” This was an important acceleration from the flat underlying growth seen in 2017 as the Asia Pacific region remains by the largest region from a revenue perspective:

Their second largest Asia Pacific market, Hong Kong, also saw an improvement in performance in Q1 2018. This was chiefly courtesy of “growth in the numbers of travelling Chinese customers entering the market.” Again a welcome occurrence as it remains a sizeable contributor to total global luxury spend and is a key market for Burberry as a result (Data source: Bain Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Fall/Winter 2015):

Nonetheless, not all was so rosy in the Asia Pacific region. Korea, the eight largest global market and Burberry’s third largest Asian market, remained “challenging” for Burberry.

All told, however, what we appear to be seeing is an increasingly positive growth story emerging from Burberry’s key Asia Pacific market.

No Pain, No Gain

All of this is good news as the company comes out of a painful period of change at the company. They have been very keen to pivot themselves to be in greater control of their own brand. Consequently, they have stepped back from a lucrative licensing deal in Japan where Burberry had little creative control and where the Burberry brand was being sold at a more mainstream rather than luxury level. For a global luxury goods brand, this sort of position in one of the largest luxury goods markets in the world was clearly untenable.

Yet in the largest luxury goods market—the US—they have also been pushing through another painful transformation. In particular, from a significantly wholesale led business to a direct retail one. Burberry has historically been ahead of the curve with regards the shift towards a more retail-focused business. Whilst most of the luxury goods sector remains heavily reliant on wholesale revenue, Burberry derives the lion’s share of their revenue from retail (Data sources: Burberry FY 2017 results & Bain Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Fall/Winter 2016):

As the department stores continue to face tough market conditions, luxury goods companies have increasingly looked to shift more of their revenue to “in-house” retail revenue streams with the industry direct retail share growing from under a quarter in 2008 to over a third in 2016 (Data source: Bain Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Fall/Winter 2016):

Burberry, therefore, remains ahead of the curve in this shift in luxury goods revenue generation. They, therefore, look very well-placed to continue to benefit from what has been a far more impressive total revenue growth story in retail over wholesale revenue in the luxury goods market:

What is more, Burberry is looking to strengthen their direct retail hold over their brand. At present, the key US market has a far larger share of wholesale than other areas such as the Asia Pacific region (Data source: Burberry Q1 2018 Trading Update Presentation):

The US is likely to be a particular focus, therefore, due to its size and its current practices. As Julie Brown highlighted:

In terms of wholesale distribution, the focus is very much on obviously our brand is our biggest asset, and ensuring the brand is presented in a uniform way across the world. So no matter where it is in the world where we see that not occurring we would take action. But in terms of by region, the big focus predominantly is on the US, because this is where we’ve seen how the discounting and the presentation of some of those brands in the department stores, where they will put them on racks at the top of elevators with discount signs over the top of them, we don’t want to be tied up in some of that activity. So it’s really been predominantly controlling where we are with US department stores to ensure it’s presented fairly and appropriately to the retail arm.

In other words, they are looking to ensure that the wholesale business continues to retain Burberry’s luxury brand cachet which is so critical to such brands to both survive and thrive into the future. There is the potential, therefore, that Burberry will look to reduce their US wholesale share even further in coming quarters and years. Nonetheless, the disappearance of the wholesale segment altogether seems unlikely. After all, as Brown also added:

wholesale is still a really important part of our business, it’s still a really great entry point for the luxury consumer.

In other words, it is an important means to get consumers to become aware of and start their buying journey into a brand.

The same is also true of their beauty business. Smaller ticket items like make-up or perfume are great ways to get consumers to “buy into” the brand at a more economically modest but potentially brand loyal level. That is why their move to licensing the Burberry brand to Coty (COTY) was an equally good move.

I explain in more detail why the deal made excellent sense to Burberry elsewhere. Yet here it is enough to say that beauty is a fast-growing segment of the luxury goods market and is an ideal “recruitment” product for luxury brands. However, Burberry’s beauty business has historically been much smaller than that of their rivals. The deal with Coty should allow it to accelerate the growth of this part of the business. It will also mean that the shrinking licensing business in recent years will start to grow once more. However, unlike the Japanese licensing deal, Burberry will retain complete control over the creative direction of the Burberry beauty licensing deal.

Digital Dynamo

Burberry also continues to lead the way on their digital business. This is important as the online luxury market continues to perform strongly. Indeed, it has grown from just 1.5% of the global market a decade ago to around 7.6% in 2016 (Data source: Bain Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Fall/Winter 2016):

Beneath this market share growth is a remarkably strong underlying year on year growth in revenue from this channel:

Burberry’s digital aptitude is reflected in the fact that influential think-tank, L2, considers Burberry one of only two digital “geniuses” in the fashion industry with the other being Kering’s (OTCPK:PPRUY) Gucci brand (Source: L2 Fashion DigitalIQ Index 2016):

Interestingly, Burberry is recognised for their particularly strong position in the mobile digital areas. With mobile commerce (or m-commerce) growth outstripping that of even their still fast-growing cousin, e-commerce, Burberry’s leadership in this particular channel. It is, therefore, understandable why Burberry were proud to point out in their 2017 Annual Report that:

The evolution of Burberry.com was a key focus during the year. The relaunch of the global site on mobile and desktop offered customers a richer brand experience at the same time as better functionality, improving conversion on both platforms and driving mobile to nearly 60% of our online traffic.

In addition, the redesign of their Chinese website “to tailor it more effectively to local preferences and behaviours” resulted in a 70% increase in direct-to-consumer sales in the country. With continued innovation in the pipeline (including rolling out the Burberry App globally in FY 2018), Burberry should continue to be an industry lead in this digital space. All of this is very encouraging for the company’s longer term growth.

Remuneration Upset?

Nonetheless, although the company show greats sensitivity to the consumer in the digital realm it does still need to show more sensitivity to shareholder concerns about executive pay. 2017’s AGM saw just 67% of shareholders vote in favour of the remuneration report. This was the lowest level since 2014’s AGM where a majority voted against the remuneration report:

Shareholder opposition was based on two points. First was the significantly higher remuneration that Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer and outgoing CEO, Christopher Bailey, received in 2017 compared to 2016 (Data source: Annual Report for FY 2016):

A near doubling of his income was always going to raise the ire of shareholders in light of their opposition back in 2014 especially as nearly £1.4 million of his pay expansion was due to 2014 share rewards which shareholders in part opposed then. Although not quite the full amount he could have received because of weaker performance by Burberry since 2014, it still angered investors considering his base pay and pension are very generous in themselves and his allowances at nearly half a million pounds equally so.

Investors were as aggravated by the golden hello received by the new CFO, Julie Brown. She was to be paid nearly £4 million in shares and £550,000 in cash bonus to compensate her for the lost benefits after her leaving Smith & Nephew (SNN), her previous employer. She consequently returned about half of this amount of compensation after shareholder groups highlighted that the compensation amount was, in fact, greater than she would have received at her previous employer. Although Bailey’s waiving of a cash bonus for the year and Brown’s subsequent return of parts of her golden hello seem to have prevented the sort of shareholder revolt seen in 2014, the significant against vote was clearly intended to remind Burberry’s management to consider their future payments.

On the plus side, investors have turned more positive towards the updated remuneration policy at the company. Whereas the last remuneration policy when it faced the investor vote saw 81% vote for it, the current one saw 93% agreement:

It is easy to see why investors were more positive about the new policy. The annual bonus maximum dropped from 225% of salary to 200%. Pension contribution for external executive director appointments fell from 30% to 20% of salary. Relocation benefits were trimmed from a maximum of £250,000 to £200,000. Share award levels at both “normal” and “exceptional levels fell to 325% and 375% from 400% and 600% previously. What is more, maximum salary increase was limited to 10% (previously 15%) with the “expectation that annual increases will not normally exceed the average increase for the employee population.”

Hopefully, the combination of the continued shareholder pressure at the 2017 AGM and the new, moderated remuneration policy should keep Burberry’s future remuneration packages in check. This, of course, will have to be seen in practice. Yet, hopefully this should mark a turning point in the stand-off between investors and management over pay.

Conclusion

Burberry has had a challenging couple of years. Some of those challenges were self-inflicted such as those revolving around executive pay levels and increasingly restrictive delivery of inventory to wholesalers and others such as the slowdown in the Chinese market were outside of their control. Nonetheless, 2017’s results and the early signs from 2018 suggest they are making good progress in overcoming those challenges.

Certainly, the US market remains an immensely challenging one for the company as it continues to control off-price sales at wholesalers by drawing inventory from those heavily discounting and damaging the brand. Nonetheless, the Asia Pacific region - and in particular Mainland China - has seen a marked improvement, suggesting that the long-term driver of Burberry’s growth for many years may be finding their luxury goods consumption feet again.

Nonetheless, I am not entirely sure that Burberry’s current share price reflects the quality of the business or the improving performance of late. According to my three-part valuation method, Burberry currently looks good value today at just £16.50 ($21.50).* Over the next 24 months, I don’t think it would be unreasonable to see them above £19.00 ($24.75) a share once again after last hitting that price back in February 2015. Indeed, with an acceleration in underlying growth, increasing control of the brand and projects to enhance profitability all underpinning impressive and growing cash generation and a well-covered, growing dividend a share price closer to £20 ($26) seems far from inconceivable.

Clearly, there is still a lot to be done. Yet, Burberry seems well-placed to continue to perform well in future years. Their large brand-owned retail footprint, impressive head-start in the digital realm and strong position in growing Asian markets should see them return to winning ways sooner rather than later. Smart moves such as licensing their beauty brands to industry expert Coty should also start to show their value in coming years. Growth in this key consumer “recruitment” industry segment will be invaluable to Burberry especially if the traditional “recruitment” grounds of department stores and other wholesalers continue their structural decline.

With a significantly net cash balance sheet (which also raises the prospect of an acquisition approach), healthy 2.4% dividend and accelerating growth combined with their increasing control over the direction of the brand they should continue to hold a growing appeal to investors. At the current share price, I am not convinced this appeal is fully reflected. As 2018 progresses and we get a better picture of their trading performance we should also hopefully see their share price reflect the quality of the brand and business better.

Notes

* Burberry's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "BRBY". Their BURBY ADRs are a 1:1 ratio. For better liquidity, you should look to purchase their London-listed shares.

