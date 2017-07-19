Shanta Gold's (SAAGF) CEO Toby Bradbury on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shanta Gold Ltd. (OTC:SAAGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Toby Bradbury – Chief Executive Officer

Eric Zurrin – Chief Financial Officer

Sergey Raevskiy – SP Angel

Simon Gardner-Bond – Peel Hunt

Toby Bradbury

Thank you, Mark, and good morning everybody. Welcome to the Q2 2017 operational update. I am Toby Bradbury, CEO of Shanta Gold, and I am also joined on the call by Eric Zurrin, our Chief Financial Officer. We will go very quickly through our presentation, which is on the website.

And if I can just turn you to Page 3 in that presentation for those who may not be familiar with Santa, we are a – now I think a well established gold producer in Tanzania. Last year, we produced 88,000 ounces as all in sustaining cost of $661 per ounce. We are a robust business. We generated $50 million of cash and $50 million of EBITDA on revenue of $107 million last year.

It’s been a very busy quarter for us. There’s a number of elements both in terms of our operational performance, our corporate activity and also as most people are aware some moves by the Tanzanian government, which we’ll cover those during the back end of this presentation. I really want to focus on what we’ve delivered in the quarter because what’s going on in Tanzania does not take away from what we’ve been achieving. We’ve not had any analysts call since the annual results went out. They went out immediately prior to our four pieces of corporate activity, which we’ll also cover in this presentation.

So we just turn over to Slide number 5, the operational highlights for the second quarter. We produced 19,657 ounces of gold. That was actually quite significantly above what we anticipated producing for the quarter. And it really sets us up well to deliver on our guidance for the year of 80,000 ounces to 85,000 ounces. I think what’s important as well as in remembering that guidance of 80,000 ounces to 85,000 ounces, we had included a small contribution from Singida and we are now no longer including that in our forecast. So, basically, we’re saying we’re going to get 80,000 ounces to 85,000 ounces from New Luika alone.

Our cash costs and our all in sustaining costs for the quarter are well below our annual forecast of $800 to $850 per ounce. We’re not changing the forecast because while our transition through the underground is going well we are still in transition and we want to make sure that we have not – we’re not misguiding in terms of where we think we will end up on the year. No injuries at all for the quarter, which is actually not just now, no lost time injuries, we had no injuries period for the quarter, which was fairly outstanding.

We did start our first stope as we scheduled in first – in during May, which was – it was always anticipated that we would get our first stope ore in the second quarter of the year and we delivered on that. And for accounting purposes, we’ve declared our commercial production from the underground starting from the first of June. And also during the quarter, we declared a maiden resource for Nkuluwisi deposit, which sits outside of the mining license, but can feature in the longer term planning for Nkuluwisi with an additional 141 ounces of resource.

Just turning over to Page 6 that just shows the quarterly performance quarter-on-quarter going back to the beginning of 2015. I think what’s really important here is recognizing that the grade fluctuates but we consistently feed the mill with the maximum capacity that we have there, which is nominally 50,000 tonnes per month and that has been achieved consistently except for our maintenance period we had in Q3 of 2016. That’s being achieved very consistently for since Q3 of 2015 and that has come about with the improved mining program that we put together back then. Recoveries continued to be good, we are processing lower grade ores as you can see through the results there.

Just in terms of the financial incorporate update. Turning to Page 8, we finished the quarter with $13.8 million up slightly on at the end of quarter one and cash generated was up significantly at $13.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the first quarter. And our CapEx was broadly in-line most of that relating to the development, continuing development with the underground.

Our gross debt stayed relatively static around $56 million to $57 million and net debt as well. We do have forward sales from now until the end of this year of 37,000 ounces at $1,278 an ounce average, which in this volatile gold market is important for us to maintain the security of our revenue streams.

Turning to Slide 9, the corporate activity for which is largely in June, it was a busy month for us. Keith Marshall joined us as a Non-Executive Director, which is a great addition for our board. He is very experienced in mining particularly in underground mining and he has been providing very useful oversight of the underground operations particularly and will continue to that going forward.

We announced an Arrangement Agreement to acquire Helio Resource. It is a fixed number of shares, so our share price has – as everybody would have seen has obviously been impacted by the news coming out of Tanzania that effectively reduces the consideration that we are paying for Helio. That acquisition is still subject to shareholder vote and completion of various conditions.

We also announced or proposed debt restructuring, which included a credit approved commitment letter from Investec Bank for $50 million and that was to replace the existing Investec facility which has $35 million outstanding and also to repay the $15 million outstanding at the convertible notes.

It would reduce our average cost of debt by 1.4% per year. It gives us a nine month repayment holiday, and it has moved our debt repayments in 2019, where at the moment we have the bullet repayment as a convertible notes.

Also in parallel with that, we had an equity placement raising $14 million and that was really essential for us to, given the circumstances with a lag on our VAT refunds being certain to be able to deliver that the revised mine plant which we put out in March this year. It also gives us the opportunity to continue to look for the expansion and growth opportunities especially at this time at New Luika.

That placement was very well supported and we are very fortunate I think that we got it away when we did, had we’ve been two weeks later it would be a very different story. So we are very comfortable, we don’t obviously enjoy too much what’s going on in Tanzania but at least we have the finance to see ourselves through this challenging period.

I’ve mentioned about the convertible note buyback, we do have 77% of noteholders in favor of that. So we just need to wait until the debt facility from Investec is completed. And then we also had a $10 million financing with Ex-Im Bank, which is made up of $7.5 million long-term loan and a $200 million short-term working capital facility. We have already drawn $2.5 million down on that.

So just talking about what’s happened in Tanzania. There is a view that Tanzania has the – mineral sector in Tanzania has not contributed sufficiently to the economy. Our view is that the sector actually contributes enormously to the country, but there’s not the full understanding of what that contribution is. So anyway the Tanzanian Parliament approved a new finance act and published a number of legislative bills in 2017 to address that issue from the Tanzanian perspective. There are a lot of ambiguities in that legislation that we are seeking advice on how of that legislation could potentially affect us.

One of the things we do know is that we will be expected to pay a higher rate of royalty from our next shipment which will be later this week. And we are already paying a 1% clearing fee which was actually enacted in separate legislation earlier in June. As a result of this legislation we had already – before this legislation we had already put a course on our Singida project and our active exploration drilling. And because of this legislation we are now reviewing those discretionary expenditure items as a part of our business review. We are not doing anything that will interfere with the operation and production from the New Luika and I think that’s a very important point to emphasize.

Just in terms of our development and exploration, I think, we’ve touched on Page 12 some of the key features here. We did just this week commissioned the Solar Power Plant, which takes us up to 700 kilowatt of generating capacity. That’s on our power purchase agreement where we are buying that over the next five years. It reduces our overall cost of power and obviously improves our environmental credentials and I’ve mentioned already about Nkuluwisi.

The revised mine plan that we put out in March that still stands and all of those upsides that we highlighted before are still there and we will continue to work on delivering those. That’s Page 13.

I think we just summarized now on to Page 15 of the presentation. We had a very good quarter. We anticipate maintaining this level of production through to the end of the year and our costs are well under control. The underground project is transitioning well and we expect to be able to maintain our contribution of high grade production from the underground that will enable us to achieve those ounces and our guidance for the year is maintained. Looking forward obviously New Luika becomes a predominantly underground operation but we do have significant resources that sit outside that mine plan that in time we will build into the story forward into New Luika. But right now, I think, our focus is on just consolidating around what we are – what we are achieving.

I think I will leave it there and open up for any questions from the attendees. Thank you very much.

Sergey Raevskiy

Hi, Toby and good morning. The question is on your guidance, production can you hear me, Toby?

Toby Bradbury

Yes, good morning, Sergey. We can hear you. Thank you.

Sergey Raevskiy

Yes, good. Yes, so on the guidance, on the cost guidance in particular. So we had the first quarter, the first two quarters were around $750 per ounce, $770 per ounce for all-in sustaining and given that the second half are going to be better – so that is going to be better because of the underground, high grade underground ore coming in.

The guidance for $800 to $850 all-in sustaining, can you tell me why it looks like higher than it plays out. So if the first half was around $750, second half is going to be stronger in production so would you think that the overall over the year the all-in sustaining cost would be lower than the guidance provided?

Toby Bradbury

Okay, I’ll make a couple of points and maybe Eric will add something after that but the first thing is Sergey we are still in a transition period. So there may be some areas some periods where we’re going to have some lower grade ores going through the plant, but the plant will always be filled, I don’t think there’s any issue there at all.

Secondly this new legislation has put additional cost inputs potentially onto our business which we don’t yet know what they are. So I think if you’re given that it doesn’t really make sense for us to adjust our guidance. I think we do have a robust margin but there’s no question based on the legislation as is written there are some very easy identifiable features there such as the royalty and the clearing fee, which just will erode some of that margin through additional costs and I think we are just being prudent here.

Eric, is there anything you want to add on to that?

Eric Zurrin

Yes, thanks Toby, and hi Sergey. I mean just to pick up on Toby’s comments. We’re certainly trending in the right direction. We’re happy with where we are, I think as you say we’re right about – right around $750 for the year-to-date. But again as Toby mentioned, the royalties and the clearing fee on an annual basis, those will add about $3 million of new costs. So on the next six months just roughly speaking 3% of $100 million of revenue for the year. So $1.5 million of new cost that we initially didn’t have in our forecast. So as Toby mentioned we’re being prudent, we will look at the guidance again later in the quarter, so at this point we’re just kind of leaving it as it is until we know little bit more from Tanzania and these new laws.

Sergey Raevskiy

Okay, understood. That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Eric Zurrin

Thank you.

Toby Bradbury

Thanks, Sergey.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Toby, its Ledy [ph]. Just a couple of questions; one is, is there any repayment of VAT of the horizon that you can assess? I mean, is it still months away or is there no means of knowing, because obviously that’s very important to your cash flow and too many other businesses in Tanzania. The other question is as far as the mining is considered or rather the new projects of assessing various projects, does that mean that for the moment because of cash constrains that you may curtail them for the time being until the situation becomes clear on VAT and obviously the Tanzanian authorities, edicts which as you say at the moment are unquantifiable. Thank you very much.

Toby Bradbury

Thank you, Ledy [ph]. Just on the repayment of the VAT, I mean, we continue to engage wherever we can with the government in order to emphasize how important it is for us to get that money back into our coffers. We have effectively identified that money has been critical for us to do certain projects, and this – it really links in to your second question. Just by the way, those efforts are ongoing, but I have no – I cannot give you anything definitive in terms of when we may or may not receive the VAT.

But in terms of our current projects for the last six months now we really have had this Singida project on hold, we were going to put in a private plant there that has been suspended. And also we have stopped doing any exploration drilling either reverse regulation drilling or diamond drilling, because those – at the moment for us those are discretionary expenditures and we have focused our attention on making sure that the funds we had were sufficient to continue with the development and maybe we can.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I just take the VAT question just a stage further? When you’ve spoken to the mining authorities about a refund, I mean, have they given you any sort of dates or whatever about a refund? And secondly, is there a possibility that you could net that off against future tax in a sense that you don’t pay the tax but you do get a refund or equivalent or a refund against tax on VAT?

Toby Bradbury

Ledy [ph], there’s no – there’s nothing I can tell you in terms of timeframe for VAT. But the legislation in Tanzania does allow VAT to be offset against corporate tax payments and we will take those opportunities when they become applicable for us.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Okay. Thank you very much.

Simon Gardner-Bond

Hi guys. I was just wondering if you could give any commentary if you had anything to say on the legislation in Tanzania that’s giving some indication on state ownership of assets.

Toby Bradbury

Hi, Simon. There’s nothing really that we can add at the moment. All we have at the Singida just supposedly the information that is in the public domain that is the act that were passed by parliament. The legislations, the regulations that actually have to be drafted to enact those acts has yet to be done. And we don’t know even what the timeframe will be for that. And what we are hoping and it’s not – there’s no certainty in this, but we would like to believe there may just be some consultation during that process, there was no consultation during the drafting of the acts. And I think that’s one of the reasons why there are some very challenging and ambiguous things within those documents.

Simon Gardner-Bond

Okay. Thanks.

Toby Bradbury

Thanks, Simon.

Toby Bradbury

Thank you, Mark. Thanks everybody for attending the call this morning. I think I understand why there is so much concern about what’s going on in Tanzania. It is a major distraction for all of us. But we are focused on continuing to deliver the result that we’ve been very successful with the New Luika, hence I’m confident that we will maintain that position as we go forward, and Tanzania, will get itself sorted out. Thank you.

