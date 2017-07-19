San Miguel: Riding The Political Waves In The Philippines

San Miguel (OTCPK:OTCPK:SMGBY) has moved to strengthen its ties with the Philippines Government. In a country where political connections can be crucial for all sorts of reasons, this should be seen as a bullish sign for the stock price.

On a purely business level, the company's recent results have been excellent. Its long-term development plans are promising on the back of sound finances.

The political influence may be very positive for San Miguel's activity in infrastructure development and in an ongoing telecoms case.

The Political Dimension

San Miguel's President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang has announced he is proceeding to purchase an influential Philippine newspaper, the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The sum is thought to be about 3.5 billion pesos (US$70 million). The paper has a circulation of 1.4 million and is controlled by two of Manila's patrician groups, the Prieto and Rufino families.

This "old money" from the capital Manila has not been very favorably disposed to the less genteel President Duterte. He hails from the southern island of Mindanao which is currently under martial law.

Duterte's style can be deduced by his comments about the "shameless...sons of whore journalists" of the paper. The families are also involved in a land dispute with the Government. This is wending its way slowly through the court system.

Human rights groups have been vocal about Duterte's apparent willingness to ride roughshod over the human rights safeguards enshrined in the Philippines constitution. There has been much publicity over his shoot-to-kill drug enforcement policies. These have led to over 10,000 informal executions.

By his purchase of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Ang is clearly signaling he can be trusted by Duterte to back his policies. Previously, he had even reportedly offered the President the gift of a private jet. In return, Duterte has referred to Ang as a "fast friend". The Philippine economy and its politics are very much controlled by old Manila based tycoons such as Lucio Tan, Henry Sy, Manuel Pangilinan, and the Cojuangco family.

Infrastructure Developments

The friendship with Duterte has a direct impact on San Miguel's moves in recent years into infrastructure development. It may not be coincidental that the move comes at the same time as San Miguel has re-proposed its ideas for a new airport to serve the capital Manila.

My recent article gave some details of these huge projects under way. They include three major expressways. They include the recent award of the MRT-7 metro rail transit system to a value of 79 billion pesos (US$1.58 billion). Ang is pictured below at this event, courtesy of ABS-CBN news:

Other projects being carried out include an airport on the tourist island of Boracay, and a road toll project with Government body PNOC (Philippine National Construction Corporation). That road project has a value of 554 billion pesos (US$11 billion).

As Government figures show, infrastructure development approvals are on this year. Many more projects are due to be bid over the next few years. Duterte has a target of 8 trillion Pesos (US$160 billion) to be spent on infrastructure development. Ang is no doubt confident that his recent moves will not harm San Miguel's prospects in these tenders. They are usually Government and private industry partnerships.

Political influence is obviously very important for infrastructure projects. It also comes into play in the telecoms sector. Last year, San Miguel sold its dormant telecoms assets to the two telecom players in the Philippines, Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI). This raked in 52.8 billion pesos (US$1.05 billion).

The sales have been challenged in the courts and by the regulators. Observers feel the telecoms situation in the Philippines is inefficient and should not be restricted to the current two players. The deal is still being challenged in court by the Philippines Competition Commission. The challenge is unlikely to be successful given the political clout of the players involved.

San Miguel the Company

San Miguel has become very well-diversified under Ramon Ang. It has a long-term growth strategy. Originally a drinks and food business, its main drivers over recent years have been infrastructure, power, and oil.

Its results for 2016 were excellent. The company made 52.2 billion pesos (US$1.04 billion) in net income, up 80% on 2015. It is targeting 60 billion pesos (US$1.2 billion) for 2017. All its divisions seem to be in good shape as my article detailed.

The company is borrowing a lot of money to fund its various expansion strategies. However, its recent bond offerings have all been healthily over-subscribed. There seems no danger to shareholders of stock dilution. The moderate dividend yield of 1.81% looks likely to be maintained or increased.

The latest area of activity being targeted by Ang is domestic electronics manufacturing. Other planned new projects include an oil refinery, an ocean-tide power plant, and an integrated steel complex.

In another new move, Ang has just announced a stake in the BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) distributorship in the country. This is currently held by a company called Asian Carmakers Corp., which will keep a 35% stake. Again, there is a political angle here. The company is owned by the Governor of Palawan province. BMW was the best-selling luxury car brand in 2016, but it is a small niche market as sales only totaled 1,016 autos.

It should be cautioned that not all Ang's initiatives have been successful. A foray into aviation a few years ago through the ownership of Philippine Airlines was not a success. The sale of the company's telecom assets only came about after an unsuccessful bid to link up with Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF) from Australia.

The company has also been expanding and investing overseas. Most recently, it announced it was buying Barossa Bottling Services Pty Ltd. in Australia. This follows on its purchase earlier this year of a New Zealand company, Endeavour Glass Packaging. Ang expects the turnover of its packaging business in Australia and New Zealand to reach A$300 million (US$237 million) this year.

The valuations for San Miguel are excellent in most regards. A comparison with the S&P Global BMI Industrials as tracked by Charles Schwab (subscription required) would show the following:

Price/Earnings 29.23 (S&P 23.93).

Price/Tangible Book 2.42 (S&P 2.66).

Price/Sales 0.34 (S&P 1.14).

Price/Cash Flow 4.02 (S&P 11.67).

Return on Equity 2.68% (S&P 10.61%).

The PE ratio is quite high due to technical factors. A better measure of the stock price at this point might be the very favorable Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow numbers.

The one-year share price chart below shows the stock has been good for investors since I have been recommending it:

The Economy

The Philippines economy is expected to grow by 6.7% this year. That would make it the best-performing economy in South-east Asia. The stock market is expected to continue to rise in tandem with the economy. It should be cautioned however that the Philippines Stock Exchange has quite a low turnover. It can thus be manipulated by some of the big players in the country. For instance, figures show daily turnover of only about US$316 million.

The Securities & Exchange Commission is in fact bringing in new rules on public listings. As from 2020, all listed stocks must have a minimum 20% public ownership requirement. The time line for this may get extended, but it will affect San Miguel. It has been calculated that if all firms comply with this, it would lead to about 130 billion pesos (US$2.6 billion) being raised on the market.

Positive factors for the country include a growing and youthful population, low levels of private debt, consistent GDP growth, and financial assets rising in value. Employment is up but so are the birth rates, and the currency is not strong. There is always a political risk in the country. The country risk is manageable for most investors. The Economist Intelligence Unit (subscription required) gives the following view:

Sovereign Risk BBB

Currency Risk BBB

Banking Risk BB

Conclusion

San Miguel is the largest company in the Philippines on the basis of sales it generates. It is on a sound financial footing. Its expansion into new areas has been going well. Its political strategy should help the company to continue its growth in profitability over the next few years. This gives the stock price further upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMGBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.