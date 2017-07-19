Progressive: June 2017 Update

In our opinion, the intrinsic value of the company amounts to $33 per share.

However, the company remains, in our view, overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 76% to $791.9 million, boosted by the excellent results of the first quarter and the ongoing underwriting performance improvement.

In July, the insurance company reported results for June which was better than last year, with a net income of $89.6 million or a 48% increase.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation on the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In July, the insurance company reported better results for June than expected. The net income amounted to $89.6 million or a 48% increase, driven by a 13% growth of the net earned premiums ($1,953.8 million in May) and the combined ratio which went down by 0.7 points to 95.3%.

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 76% to $791.9 million. The results were boosted by the commercial development (+13%) and the improvement of the combined ratio, mainly due to a strong first quarter and a continuous improvement of the profitability during the second quarter.

Unless the estimate beats and the resulting euphoria, the company remains, in our view overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages. The intrinsic value of the P&C insurer is, in our view, around $33 per share (vs. a market price of $45 per share).

A Less-than-expected growth in earned premiums but a significant improvement in the profitability

In June, the net earned premiums amounted to $1,971.2 million or a 13% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%, except for property business which grew only by 4%.

Source: June Report

Compared to May reported amount, the net earned premiums are stable

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 13% to $12,340 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal business (almost 86% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 14% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: June Report

However, the increase of the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. Hopefully, Progressive reported an improved combined ratio compared to last month and last year (as a reminder, the insurer reported respectively a combined ratio of 96.4% for May 2017 and 96% for June 2016).

Source: Internal

The improvement of the overall combined ratio in June was driven by the enhancement of the profitability for all the lines of business. The personal lines improved by 0.3 percentage point to 96.2%, the combined ratio of the commercial business went down by 5.9 percentage points to 88.5% and the profitability of the property business improved by 2.4 percentage points to 95.9%

Based on the previous report, we have estimated that the combined ratio reported for June would have amounted to 96.8%, the Q2 2017 combined ratio would have been 94.4%, and the YTD combined ratio would go down to 93.1%.

We were wrong.

Dang It!

We overestimated the net combined ratio and underestimated the earned premiums.

Source: Internal

Hence, the technical result we forecasted for June, and at the year-to-date view was lower than the one published by Progressive. At least, it is good news for the shareholders. Regarding the would-be July combined ratio, we expect the company to deliver a combined ratio of 94.3%. At the YTD level, the combined ratio would amount to 93%.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Let’s start with the mea culpa. As for the combined ratio, we overestimated both metrics: the earnings per share and the book per share. The earnings per share reported by Progressive for June are lower than forecasted.

Source: Internal

We have tried to refine our methodology to better predict the estimated combined ratio, the earned premiums and the other items impacting the results (e.g. tax rate, investment income, fees and others revenues).

Based on an estimated combined ratio of 94.3% and a net earned premiums amount of $2,168 million, we could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.16 for July 2017.

Source: Internal

The book value per share would mechanically increase to $15.64.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for July, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. We use two approaches:

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products for private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

With an intrinsic value of $33.39 per share, the stock may be overvalued by 26%. At this level of valuation, the market is considering that the insurance company could maintain its level of profitability (a net combined ratio between 92% and 95%) and growth (more than 10% per year). Unfortunately, we do not have the same feeling and consider that the share is currently overvalued.

Conclusion

July results should be slightly higher than those of June, driven by the growth in earned premiums and a positive trend regarding the underwriting performance. Even if Progressive succeeds to deliver a relatively strong performance in a challenging market (motor insurance segment is one of the most competitive mass insurance markets), the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value. As in June, we consider that the intrinsic value of the P&C insurer is around $33 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.