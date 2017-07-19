One Chart Shows Why Apple Will Not Be The Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time

Apple is compared to a well-known dividend growth stock with a higher yield but low growth; look at what can happen over 25 years.

I just finished reading Retirement Strategy: My Pick As The Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time by Regarded Solutions. The central idea is that Apple (AAPL) is the answer, because it has had a great dividend history thus far, the dividend growth rate is high, the payout ratio is low, the fundamentals are superb, the P/E ratio is low, gross margins are high, the balance sheet is excellent, and more.

For the record, I think AAPL is an excellent company. It's also a very good stock. But I do not think it's the next greatest dividend growth stock, and I'll show you why using just one chart.

Let's get some quick housekeeping out of the way. I have nothing against Regarded Solutions. This isn't personal. Furthermore, I am an Apple shareholder. I agree that AAPL is likely to be an excellent dividend growth stock. I just don't think it's going to be the next greatest dividend growth stock of all time, or even when we look 25 years into the future.

Right now, Apple yields about 1.7%, and the annual dividend growth rate is about 10% annually since 2014. That's excellent growth, and I think it's fair to say there is plenty of room to keep growing. However, to judge this properly, the issue with Apple is the starting yield.

Point blank, the data indicates the key problem is the low yield because even with steady and tremendous growth at the 10% level, Apple might very well be left in the dust by stocks that have higher yields. In fact, even with "pathetic" growth, higher yield dividend growth stocks can leave Apple far behind... forever.

Before I drop in the chart, here are a couple of caveats. First, for the sake of clarity and simplicity, let's assume taxes don't matter. Second, let's also assume that we're going to reinvest all of our dividends. Third, let's use 25 years as our time frame looking into the future. Fourth, we're only going to look at the dividends and not the total return. I know that last one is a bit limiting, but it's the only way to keep this in a reasonable sandbox. We can discuss these assumptions in the comments.

So, as my "competitor", I'm going to AT&T (T) for giggles. Right now, AT&T yields about 5.5%, and its five-year dividend growth rate is about 2%. Honestly, on this surface, this 5.5% yield + 2% growth rate looks a bit pathetic compared to Apple's 1.7% yield and 10% growth rate.

But, here's why Apple probably isn't going to be the Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time. It's that starting yield. Even with a rather lame 2% growth rate, AT&T is extremely impressive.

Take a look at the blue line. That's AT&T with the 5.5% current yield and 2% dividend growth rate. And, look at the orange line. That's Apple with the 1.7% yield and 10% growth rate. The truth? Assuming constant yields and growth: Over 25 years, Apple will generate less in dividend income than AT&T.

(Source: Miller/Howard Yield on Investment Calculator)

Every time I look at this, I am shocked by the power of that high-yield compounding, even with low growth. It boggles my mind that even with low dividend growth, AT&T could beat Apple in terms of dividend income.

As a reminder, we're ignoring taxes, and we're reinvesting all of our dividends in this example. That's important, and use this information with your own tax planning, long-term goals, allocations, and beyond.

Now look, I don't have a crystal ball. I don't know if AT&T will be the Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time. But I do know that a 5.5% yield that compounds at a paltry 2% year after year crushes Apple's 1.7% dividend even with 10% growth.

Therefore, while Apple is a wonderful company, from a dividend perspective, it's perhaps not as good as AT&T with a 5.5% yield and 2% growth.

Here's a bonus. How long will it take for Apple to generate more in dividends per year without reinvestment? In other words, how long before Apple's 10% dividend growth rate gives us more money in dividends per year than AT&T? Well, I won't wait to tell you: It'll take 17 years.

The deeper lessons here are that starting yield is critical to your success. Similarly, reinvestment of your dividends is extremely wise because you keep growing your dividend compounding machine with more and more shares. Although a 2% growth rate doesn't do much to help you beat inflation, it helps a little. The saving grace is that you can usually beat inflation with a high enough starting yield.

To wrap it all up, it's very tempting, if not downright sexy to talk about hot companies with a lot of cash and flashy products. It's also thrilling to talk about a 10% dividend growth rate. I mean, on the surface, it looks like 1.7% yield + 10% dividend growth rate (11.7% total) would easily beat out a 5.5% yield and a 2% dividend growth rate (7.5% total) in a short amount of time. Seems like it ought to happen in a few years, at most. Yet, the truth is that it doesn't happen, even after 25 years. Therefore, to bring it all full circle, I don't think Apple will be the Next Greatest Dividend Growth Stock Of All Time unless we start talking about total return and capital gains, or the collapse of some companies due to their debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.