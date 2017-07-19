ZEV Credits: They're Real And They're Spectacular!

In California and in nine other states which have adopted California's Zero-emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, the mandate's "ZEV credits" are among the most generous subsidies which Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) receives, yet the credits are rarely mentioned other than in passing remarks. Investors who might be aware that Tesla receives and can sell these credits, might not understand how lucrative the credits really are.

The California ZEV mandate was born out of an attempt to increase the adoption of low emission vehicles. The mandate requires large auto manufacturers producing internal combustion engines, gasoline or diesel, to earn a minimum number of ZEV credits each year by selling zero- or low-emission vehicles such as battery-electric vehicles. This minimum number is set per manufacturer based on the number of vehicles that manufacturer sells in California. Manufacturers not earning their annual minimum required ZEV credits must either purchase credits from other manufacturers who have an excess of credits or be fined $5,000 for each credit short. Manufacturers not complying will be banned from selling vehicles in the state.

The ZEV mandate itself is nothing new and has been around in multiple forms for the past twenty years. It's a creation of the California Air Resources Board and constantly changes as the Air Resources Board sticks band-aid after band-aid on the mandate. While the mandate is not as elegant as an economics 101 "pollution tax" on gasoline in aligning market forces with negative externalities such as pollution, the ZEV program may be more palatable to consumers than yet another tax on gasoline, even though consumers ultimately end up picking up the tab anyway. In the mandate's effort to spur production of low emission vehicles, the ZEV mandate has become even friendlier towards battery-electric vehicles over the last several years.

As shown on the California Air Resources Board website, a manufacturer of battery-electric vehicles can earn up to seven credits per vehicle sold and each credit can reduce a manufacturer's ZEV mandate liability by $5,000. One battery-electric vehicle sale can literally offset $35,000 worth of fines levied on any manufacturer which otherwise hasn't earned its required credits.

Manufacturers producing only battery-electric vehicles such as Tesla will always have excess ZEV credits to sell to other manufacturers and a ZEV credit's value is in its ability to offset a $5,000 fine. The Tesla Model S is a Type III vehicle, as defined by the California Air Resources Board, and is therefore eligible to earn four credits per vehicle which can theoretically boost Tesla's bottom line by up to $20,000 per vehicle sold. However, the actual market value is probably closer to around $3,500 per ZEV credit. In an article last year, Forbes said the credits were worth between $3,000 and $4,000 each. Even at $3,500 per credit, $14,000 for four credits earned per Tesla vehicle sold isn't too shabby.

Tesla's ZEV credit sales produce a revenue stream at no cost and which falls straight through to operating income. In the third quarter of 2016, Tesla raised eyebrows when it disclosed it had sold $139M worth of ZEV credits in the quarter, up from $39M a year earlier. These revenues turned what would have been a quarterly loss for Tesla, into a $22M gain.

The ZEV mandate not only provides an enormous boost to Tesla's margins but also creates a 'moat' around Tesla's claim to those credits simply through the mandate's unpredictable future. Potential competition which would need to rely on ZEV credits to profitably start manufacturing battery-electric vehicles would see the extremely steep demand curve for ZEV credits; if the number of credits available ever starts to outstrip the number of credits needed by manufacturers, the market value of ZEV credits will plummet. Additionally, potential competition has an almost complete lack of visibility as to what new changes will be thrown into the ever-changing ZEV mandate. These risks mean ZEV credits may provide little incentive for a new entrant so, as an incumbent, Tesla has some safety at least as long as ZEV credits continue to be valuable.

As you can imagine, it likely wasn't a coincidence that Tesla started selling the first Model 3's to its employees in California—Tesla undoubtedly sees the risk in the ZEV credit program going forward and will want to concentrate sales in California first. It may also be the case that Tesla will alter the order in which customers, who put down their deposits for Model 3's, will receive their vehicles. That way Tesla can continue to focus on selling in California and other ZEV mandate states. Going out of order in selling vehicles to customers who put down deposits would be another indication of how much risk Tesla sees in the future of the ZEV mandate.

The ZEV mandate isn't the only subsidy Tesla receives. In addition to the ZEV mandate, California kicks in an additional $2,500 for electric vehicle consumers as a state income tax credit. The income tax credit isn't a gift to the consumer—it's a device which pushes up the entire demand curve for electric vehicles to a price point $2,500 higher. A consumer is financially indifferent to paying $2,500 more for a car and then getting a $2,500 tax credit, the manufacturer simply sets the price of the vehicle higher based on the raised demand curve. With weak competition, the consumer's electric vehicle income tax credit may be almost entirely passed through to the manufacturer in the form of a higher vehicle price. As of late last year, an additional $2,000 income tax credit is given to consumers in California who fall below certain income thresholds, making the total California income tax credit as high as $4,500 per car for some consumers.

This boost in the electric vehicle demand curve also applies to the federal electric vehicle tax credit which is $7,500 for Tesla's vehicles. Like the California income tax credit, Tesla is the primary beneficiary of the federal income tax credit as that credit also sets the demand curve $7,500 higher than it would be without the credit.

The income tax credits and ZEV credits totaling as high as $25,000 per car is a big enough boost to put sales of Tesla's vehicles in 'ludicrous mode', at least relative to where those sales would be without any subsidies. While generous subsidies in California and elsewhere haven't made Tesla consistently profitable from sales of their Model S and Model X vehicles, the verdict isn't in yet on the recently launched Model 3. If the Model 3 can be made cheaply enough in high enough quantities, those substantial credit subsidies can go a very long way.

It's surprising that a manufacturer such as India's Tata Motors hasn't entered the California car market. In India, Tata currently sells a vehicle called the 'Nano', costing around $3,000 (2.29 lakh Indian rupees). Tata could throw a few lead-acid batteries in the back compartment of the Nano, weld a cordless drill to the drive train and duct tape an iPad to the dash board to have an electric vehicle contender. Tata could then collect $25,000 per car by effectively giving the cars away for free to California residents. While the above is (slight) hyperbole, the generous subsidies scream for cheap cars. Likewise, the cheaper Tesla can make their model 3, the better off they will be.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has downplayed the value of all credits at one time or another, such as saying that subsidies give Tesla a "relative disadvantage." That "relative disadvantage" may be true for the $7,500 federal income tax credit when the credit starts phasing out for Tesla's customers. When that happens, other manufacturers which may still have the credit in place will have a price advantage over Tesla until the credit expires for them. However, it would be hard to argue that ZEV credits and income tax credits haven't been enormously helpful for Tesla so far. In fact, by the time the $7,500 federal income tax credit phases out and expires for Tesla sometime after Tesla sells 200,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tesla will have indirectly received between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion in margin-fattening funds from that credit, which equates to between $9 and $15 per Tesla share.

There's little doubt that subsidies have given Tesla a boost. CEO Elon Musk wasn't wrong to take advantage of those subsidies. However, the subsidies also put a significant risk on Tesla going forward. If those substantial subsidies subside someday, please excuse the random alliteration, Tesla's hefty $54 billion market cap might subside along with them.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.