Microsoft Earnings: What I Expect To See

Microsoft (MSFT), an old-time nemesis of mine whose stock keeps climbing while defying rich valuations, will announce fiscal 4Q17 results after the closing bell on Thursday. In this article, I will discuss some of my expectations for the company's earnings release and what could drive the share price up on Friday.

Microsoft's earnings by the numbers

The Street estimates that revenues will come in at $24.3 billion. If top-line expectations are met, the YOY growth of 7.5% would be the highest since the quarter ended December 2014. In my view, this high bar can only be overcome if Microsoft continues to deliver strong results in key areas of the business, particularly in cloud platform and infrastructure, as well as cloud-based applications. EPS consensus of $0.71 is three cents higher than it was earlier in the current quarter and, if achieved, would represent a modest 3% YOY improvement.

See Microsoft's fiscal 4Q17 and fiscal full year outlook below.

Source: Microsoft's supplemental slides

A look at the key components

Azure, which I have previously estimated should account for nearly half of the company's total top-line growth despite currently representing only about 3%-4% of total company revenues, will be a crucial piece of the puzzle. The cloud platform has been growing at a near-triple digit pace in the past couple of quarters (see graph below), but I believe it could face competitive challenges worth keeping tabs on. I have been anticipating the slowdown in the growth of Azure for a while now as the platform becomes a more meaningful revenue generator and pricing pressure from giant Amazon (AMZN) is unlikely to subside. I believe Azure's YOY revenue growth above the 90% mark will likely suggest that the cloud platform and infrastructure business remains on track, and should bode well for the company's quarterly results and stock price momentum.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's reports

Productivity and processes is yet another part of the business that I believe needs to show strength in order for revenue expectations to be met. Microsoft's "365 suite" has been growing at a high double-digit pace, enabling the Dynamics and Office franchises to grow in the high single digit-to-low teen levels. My expectations for personal computing will remain subdued, particularly as market intelligence suggests that tablets continue to lose ground fast, while traditional PC shipments decreased once again in 2Q17 after seeing an encouraging but short-lived uptick in the first quarter of the year.

My prediction on Microsoft's results

As I may have already suggested above, I believe meeting or beating top-line growth expectations of 7.5% might prove to be quite a challenge this quarter. Microsoft, however, has managed to do so 11 times out of the past 12 quarters, so I would not dare bet against the Redmond-based company.

In terms of EPS and taking into account management's guidance, I believe Microsoft should have an easier time delivering 3% bottom-line growth. Excluding non-GAAP items associated with the LinkedIn acquisition, I believe gross margins could surpass 66%, and non-GAAP pre-tax income should exceed $7 billion. All put together, I estimate that non-GAAP EPS should come in at $0.73 (see below), beating consensus by two cents.

Source: DM Martins Research

On the stock

In regards to the stock, valuation has once again picked up as MSFT registered a 7% price increase so far this month. Forward P/E has climbed back up to 22.3x, five turns higher than Apple's (AAPL) and Oracle's (ORCL) multiples, after very briefly dipping into high-teen territory. On a P/B basis, MSFT continues to be one of the priciest stocks within the peer group, handily beating even Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL).

In hindsight, buying MSFT on the dip around the time I published my early-July article would have proven to be a well-timed move. At current valuation levels, I will remain on the sidelines and look for another window of opportunity to possibly rake in a few shares in the future.

