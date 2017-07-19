Gilead Sciences' Shares Just Answered The Question

Even modest sales growth from one of its drugs, and Vosevi in particular, could light a fire under the stock.

The necessary value needed for a rally has been in place for quite some time, but has been ignored as shares were in bearish mode.

Earlier this week, Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced the United States' Food and Drug Administration had approved Vosevi, for the treatment of hepatitis C. The treatment, which combines sofosbuvir, velpatasvir and voxilapreviri, was effective enough in the FDA's eyes.

As for the impact the approval may have on the value of GILD stock, it took Leerink analysts Geoffrey Porges and Bradley Canino less than a day to chime in with doubts. In short, Canino and Porges believe a similar Hep-C therapy from AbbVie (ABBV) is still going to be the more marketable of the two.

The Leerink analysts have a point, at least to the extent anyone can know how the pharmaceutical market will react.

The thing is, whether or not Vosevi is a smashing success is mostly irrelevant to investors who've been patiently holding onto their Gilead shares, or waiting for the right time to step in. The Vosevi news simply appears to be the long-awaited catalyst that could hurl GILD into an uptrend.

GILD Shares Seal the Deal

Almost a month ago I pointed out how GILD shares had broken out of a long-term downtrend, dropping a key hint of a breakout move.

At the time I also argued the overheated scope of that breakout rally was going to be tough to sustain, and as such at least a modest pullback was in the cards. As long as that pullback didn't shatter the then-fragile rebound effort though, Gilead merited a spot on your watchlist.

The rally effort was not shattered. Indeed, the modest pullback did materialize, and right on cue -- right when the key 20-day moving average line (BLUE) was encountered -- the bulls used it as a place to rekindle the rally. Today, GILD shares have pushed their way past the June high of $72.17. The move to new-high territory speaks volumes about how the market has warmed up to this once-despised name.

Source: Schwab StreetSmart Edge

To fully appreciate why this bullish thrust is such a big deal though, you have to go back to a weekly chart of GILD. It's in this timeframe we can see just how dramatic the change in direction has been. Not only is a (very) long-term resistance line now breached, Gilead Sciences shares are also now above the 200-day moving average line (green). Better still, the rally effort has gotten its second wind, so to speak, fighting its way back above the pivotal 200-day moving average line after sliding back under it a couple of weeks ago.

Source: Schwab StreetSmart Edge

The buyers aren't playing around here.

Looking Ahead for Gilead Sciences

Don't read the wrong message. While there's no meaningful fundamental change for Gilead on the radar, there didn't have to be. As Austrolib pointed out here and Out of Ignorance suggested here, the value is already in place... even with deteriorating revenue. This is a company that's got $14 billion in the bank, a respectable portfolio and a long-term track record of successful acquisitions.

CEO John Miilligan isn't unwilling to make an acquisition now. He just wants to make the right one, and focus on NASH and HIV in the meantime (where the company ceded some ground with its Hepatitis push).

No, the only thing that's changed for Gilead is the market's perception of it, as evidenced by the shape of the chart. Through May the stock was going lower just because it was going lower, and nobody was willing to catch that falling knife. The knife isn't falling anymore, and with some bullishness under its belt the media's rhetoric is starting to change.

Analysts should soon follow that lead, pointing out the trailing P/E of 7.6 is a deep value, even with shrinking revenue. Any actual revenue growth on the heels of Vosevi's launch or with its other projects could re-inflate the earnings multiple in a hurry. In fact, the rising chart says that's already happening.

I'm generally not a fan of the self-fulfilling prophecy premise, but in this case the risk appears to merit the potential reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.