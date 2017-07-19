Assa Abloy's (ASAZY) CEO Johan Molin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Assa Abloy AB ADR (OTCPK:ASAZY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Johan Molin – President, Chief Executive Officer and Head-Global Technologies

Carolina Happe – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mattias Olsson – Head-Investor Relations

Analysts

Peder Frolen – Handelsbanken

Guillermo Peigneux – UBS

Lars Brorson – Barclays

Andre Kukhnin – Credit Suisse

Andreas Willi – JPMorgan

Markus Almerud – Kepler Cheuvreux

James Moore – Redburn

Daniela Costa – Goldman Sachs

Peter Reilly – Jefferies

Johan Molin

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ASSA ABLOY and the Second Quarter Reporting. Yet another quarter with good results and good evolution for the group. We saw in the quarter organic growth in all division but APAC, good development and in many mature markets as well. And the China and Brazil and Middle East were negative in the quarter as such.

We saw also continued strong growth in digital door locks and electromechanical solutions, so pretty much the same trends as we have seen before. The only difference in this quarter was that we had an Easter effect of some 2 to 3 working days in a negative direction.

Turnover improved by 8% to SEK 19.4 billion by – on the back of 2% organic, 2% acquired and 4% currency effect. EBIT improved by 7% to SEK 3.1 billion, with also positive currency effect. And margin declined by 2/10 of a percent to 16.1%, down from 16.3% the same period last year. And Earnings per share improved 8% to SEK 1.96.

Looking out to the first half of the year, also good evolution, 11% improvement on turnover to SEK 37.5 billion, 4% organic, 3% acquired and 4% condition currency effect. EBIT improved by 11% to SEK 5.9 billion with the currency effect positive of SEK 230 million and the margin was flat, 15.7% same as 1 year back. And earnings per share improved by 12% to 3% to SEK 69.

So rather good evolution. Turning now into the Globe and see where we are growing and this is same trend as we’ve seen before. It’s the mature markets that are doing the best, which is contrary to what we’ve seen a few years back in time. We see Americas organically growing, which is the green there, 6%. EMEA is growing 4% and Pacific 5%.

So all mature markets are doing quite well. South America grew 2%, but then we should remember Brazil is a rather large entity in South America, which was minus 5%. So if you take that into consideration, we grew 5% organically in the other parts of South America, so it’s pretty much a good evolution even outside of Brazil in South America with a few exceptions.

Africa grew 2% and APAC minus 2% and here, in this number also, the Middle East is in that number. And outside of China, it’s the same situation. We are growing in pretty much every market outside of China with a few exceptions, so also there a good evolution. On the market side, a lot of exciting things are happening.

What is happening in the world around us is that people more and more, especially on the residential side, people who like to have home automation, that is something that’s been going on for a few years and we’re seeing good demand in that side. And we see now more and more of forwarding companies that wants to deliver home deliveries. So – and there is a very strong uptake on interest in mobile keys for that reason, both on the commercial side and on the residential side.

We see also the home delivery companies that their dream, and my dream as well, by the way, as a consumer, is that I can get my groceries delivered into my – not into my fridge but into my home. So when I come home everything is settled for you. And this is also the dream then on the home delivery companies that are really looking for how do I get through the front door of the home in a safe and secure way.

And here, I think, they have seen ASSA ABLOY as one of the partners that can really give them a good solution. As a personal thing, and I said it last time as well, I personally think in the next decade that we will see pretty much every electronic door opening in residential home, at least the front door, to go electronic. So for us, of course, for obvious reasons, a very interesting evolution.

On the innovation side, we have gone from 400 engineers now to more than 1,900 engineers hopefully we can cite 2,000 very soon. We are launching a lot of new products. You’ve seen that we have won in a number of shows, where there was no show this quarter. But nevertheless, we continue to launch new exciting products. One is the Aperio door handle, which means that you have then reader inbuilt into the door handle. It’s a miniaturizatoin, in a way, of the reader that normally is on the wall. Very economical on the power consumption and it hardly consumes any power, so it lasts for years.

So very interesting for office building, where you have some rooms you’d like to protect in a safe and secure way. And also in an office environment but also on the commercial side, we see more and more glass doors, so we are launching an innovative glass door solution range, which is in the U.S. in this case that is being, as we speak, being – or launched into the market. And also, with the strange cryptical name, OH1042S, we are launching a new industrial door, a very nice name, by the way.

And this industrial door has the feature that it moves 3x faster than a normal industrial door. So this – it’s is a hybrid door, it’s not a fast high- speed door, which we are world leaders in, it’s a fast industrial door. And this is, of course, very interesting for a customer who has a high-frequency door in an industry where he goes in and out. In this case, you see a transparent version of it, where you have an – whitehere we have a fire brigade, you can imagine how important this to have a fast-moving door and when you have a fire going on.

But in most cases, you save a lot of energy because you close and open in a very fast way and that means that you save a lot of energy by – through this door. So an exciting addition to our range. Turning now to sales. We can see here from 2012, the last 5 years, we can see that we have come from something like SEK 50 billion to SEK 75 billion, a little bit more than SEK 75 billion.

At least this quarter, we grew nominally 4%. But you can see the power of growing organically and acquired year-after-year, quarter-after-quarter and the black here is then the acquired and the blue is the organic growth. So a very nice evolution that continuously grow the company into hopefully an ever, ever growing size as such. A very powerful evolution for us. Then you can say this curve – sometimes I get comments this curve is not so fun.

It’s just the same EBIT margin all the time. But we should remember we’ve gone from some 400 engineers to 1,900 engineers during this period of time. We’ve grown from 10% to 23% emerging market growth. And we bought more than 100 – something like 170 companies during this period of time with a lot of dilution and still their model is the same. So underlying there is a lot of improvements taking place within the company.

And you can see, as we mentioned also in this quarter, we have absorbed a negative dilution from APAC, the problems we had in China, due to the – mainly due to the steel, by 0.2%, and still the margin is intact. So we have a very good leverage apart from then the APAC division.

On profitability then, there is more fun, because of course, then if you have the same strong growing turnover and you have margin that stays firm, profit has improved by some 69% in the same period, so a nice evolution in the last five years. And right now, the run rate is SEK 12.1 billion, up from SEK 11.3 billion, or 7% in the last four quarters.

So a good evolution. And one of the secrets is that we do constantly manufacture footprints. Our ambition is to do only assembly with exceptional steel doors, which you have to do on a local basis due to this expensive to transport. But we convert our factories to assembly units close to the customer so we can configurate what the demand is. And the factors that are in redundant, we close simply.

So we have closed 77 factories. And there are another 11 to go to go. 12,500 people have left as a consequence. And we have some 1,800 people still to leave in the next 24 months, even though most of them will leave closer to that.

And we have SEK 1.2 billion in the balance sheet to take care of that change that we are right now implementing. And this is, of course, one of the major secrets behind why we have leverage all the time. And Carolina will tell a little bit more about the savings in this quarter.

On the acquisition side, a lot of companies are for sale. However, there are some, I will call it, laggards coming into the market that are not all that interesting because people are looking for very high price for something that’s probably, in many cases, are not so fully under control or well-structured. So we are a little bit cautious. Still we have done more acquisitions than usual. And normally we do some 15 per year, we’re already at 12. And I think we will see more because our pipeline is still very full.

And we’ve added 2.2%, which is a little bit less than normal, but this is due to that the companies we bought are smaller in average. And this has to do with the pricing. The smaller companies are still reasonably priced. We did one acquisition in this quarter, which is Arjo in France, a very exciting one. It’s a technology company. We are – we have a good footprint in government solutions, passports, national IDs, driving licenses and the kind. This company has mainly it’s a software company.

You can see the turnover, SEK 550 million with only 100 employees. So this is primarily a software company that adds to our ability. We are mainly the machine maker. We make printers and other equipment. So this marriage is a very strong combination into this market. So we think we can do, I wouldn’t call it, miracles, but we can do very well with this addition to the group. And it’s also accretive to earnings per share from Day 1. So very exciting addition to the group.

Turning now to the divisions. EMEA, where we have the biggest piece of the Easter effect, grew 2% organically. Strong growth in the U.K. and the Eastern Europe. And Eastern Europe has started to grow again, where the most of you quote as when it was standstill and now we see Eastern Europe is picking up again, so a very positive evolution.

Goods growth and this is up opposite what we’ve seen in the past, Southern Europe is growing, Spain, Italy, which has been declining for many years and also Israel, you can perhaps call it Southern Europe, even though it’s not exactly in Europe. And then we see the usual ones where we have normally very good growth, Scandinavia, Finland, flat in this quarter. And this has, of course, to do with the Easter effect that is where we have the most vacation. And Germany is also part of that and France. So they all are in the same bracket, stable evolution around all five regions there.

What is growing in Europe, and it grew nicely also in this quarter, was the electromechanical. So the mechanical side of the business is declining, but it’s no decline in the quarter as such. So it’s really electromechanical conversion that takes place, which is, of course, for ASSA ABLOY, a very good change. And the margins are better in that field as well. And you can see from the leverage, EMEA is the area where we do the most restructuring, simply because you have such a lag in change and that means that you constantly do change in order to catch up in a way. So we have there very positive leverage of 0.6% and in this case, the margin improvement by 0.4% to 15.7%.

So EMEA is benefiting strongly then for the manufacturing footprint program. Here in this case, we have a little bit negative from the currency as such. Americas, little bit less growth than we are used to. Same reason as in EMEA, even though less strong. 3% growth in this quarter, strong growth in security doors, parameter solutions, high security, Mexican, Latin America and Canada was also in a good evolution, while we saw stable on the locking side. And you can say why is this and part of it is because we had very large orders from AT&T, I mentioned that before last year, that are not repeating.

I can say to my joy that we have signed a few interesting contracts for next year, beginning of next year, which I think will help our turnover there in those parts that will come into our numbers. Brazil continued negative in this quarter as well even though we seen now that is every second month is positive. So I think Brazil is coming to bottom, and most likely, it will start to grow, perhaps not in next quarter, but at least, we think it will grow in the next coming quarters.

The margin was super strong, it’s the strongest we have, 22.1%, 0.2% improvement. But we also here had a negative currency effect of minus 0.2%, so flat evolution on margin. On Asia Pacific, we had minus 6% in the quarter here. Of course, we have adjustments to be done. It is minus 4% in like-for-like because we have pre-invoicing in our comparative numbers.

We saw strong growth in Japan, South Asia. Good growth in South Korea and Pacific. And here, again, outside of China, every market is growing. And in China, we had negative evolution, about minus 7% in the quarter itself and 4% since the beginning of the year. No drama, and this is very related to the northern part of China, where we see some stocking of apartments of 7, 8 years. So we are not so surprised that they don’t continue to build even more apartments. So for a while, there is overstocking of that side. And unfortunate for us, we have a very large footprint in the north. So this is the same story as we have given in the past.

And we continue simply to adjust our organization. So we have 11% then reduction of our employees year-over-year. And that means that cost wise, we are rather well positioned. However, we have then the steel, where we have with the lack of volume that are not in all of China, but in some parts of China, the lack of volume, it makes it very difficult to raise price in the way we would like to compensate for the strong steel price increases. I should also add that digital door locks are becoming increasingly popular in China. We see a very good demand and development on that product range as well.

So the margin dropped from 14.1% to 11.2% in this quarter, and this is very much in line, as we said. We said we will lose 0.2% dilution from the problems we had in China. And right now, we are little bit higher. On the other side, we dropped in the second half of last year, so we will see a little bit less most likely in the next coming quarters.

On Global Tech, the organic growth was 3%. Here, we had nine last quarters so you see how it jumps a little bit. But this is also, as you know, a little bit of a project business. But also here, they are affected by less working days. We saw strong growth in access control, and here this is very important, the virtual keys are doing quite well. So this is not the first time we see strong growth in access control, very positive.

And you see strong growth also on the hospitality side, the same reason hotels are very increasingly interested in virtualization of keys of various kinds so that they can book customers straight into the rooms and they don't need to spend people in the reception when you arrive as well. So very positive. Evolution access Identification technology is also very well and unusually the project business normally we have dilution from that, but since we grew also in the topline there and hospitality, we didn't get much of dilution this time. We had 18.4% EBIT, 1/10 of a percent less than last year.

So we have nice leverage despite then that the growth was not that strong and also that we have added several hundred of engineers that we have to carry for the cost as well. So in my opinion, great evolution. And then we have acquisitions and currency weighing negative in this quarter.

On Entrance, from clarity – to clarity, strong growth in door components U.S. industrial and U.S. residential, so the U.S. side is growing more than the European side. Good growth in door automatics, high speed doors and gate automation, so that continues. And industrial doors was flat in the quarter as such.

Profit-wise, we had a good leverage, 0.5% improvement to 13.4% EBIT up from 13.2% one year back. And you can see here this is now 28% of our business, so the dilution we get from Entrance System is big. On the other side, it’s a very profitable business in relative terms for this industry. And so we are very pleased with what we do here. Acquisitions weighted -0.3% as well in the quarter, so therefore we did not get the full 0.5% improvement of the EBIT.

That concludes then my overview. I'd like now to hand over to Carolina to give us some financial highlights.

Carolina Happe

I certainly will. Thank you very much, Johan. Good morning, everybody. Starting with the financial highlights. First half of the year already gone. Starting then with the quarter. In the quarter, we had 2% organic growth, and we estimate that to be 2% on price and 0 on volume. And the result of that is, of course, because of the Easter effect, because of the two to three working days difference that we have. And it’s bigger in Europe, where we celebrate more Easter than the rest of the world. So if you look at the first half year, it will show that we have 4% organic growth in total for the half year where you have the effect sort of neutralized then.

Moving on to acquired growth. In the quarter, 2% acquired growth. For the first half, we are on 3%. And that is also what we have in the books for the full year. So we have 3% acquired growth for 2017 already bought and waiting to be processed into the numbers and 1% over for next year already as well.

Currency, still a strong effect in the quarter. Plus 4% on the topline still because we did sort of big change of the krona in June. So we got significantly stronger which basically means that in the third quarter, we will be flat on the topline from currency but then on the fourth quarter, we will see a reduction than the full year if the currency stayed the way they are with the 2% from currency.

So the topline improvement of 8% translated to an improvement of profit of 7% with good result there as well. The margin decreased from 16.3% to 16.1%. And within that, we have both the dilution from acquisitions and currency as well as the results from the APAC division. And I will show you a little bit more about that when I come to the bridge.

Moving on then to income before tax, so really adding the financial net that is slightly lower than last year with a lower debt. And therefore, the profit was then 8%. Added then a stable tax rate and a net income then of also 8% improvement. So good result in the second quarter, which brings the first half of the year to a full 12% improvement.

And last but not least, the operating cash flow, we have strong seasonality in the cash flow and the second quarter is still a low quarter. But the year-over-year comparison show that we have 2% improvement on the cash flow. And for the full half year also, a 13% improvement. So strong development also on cash for ASSA ABLOY in the first half.

From the highlights and let's dive into the P&L and the bridge. Starting here with the organic growth, so the 2% organic growth translated into a flat margin, and here it's really two different pieces. We saw a strong leverage from – especially from EMEA but also Entrance but also good leverage from Americas as well as Global Tech, while we had, as expected, the lower margin on Asia Pacific. So the other divisions were really up around 30 basis point improvement on the margin, which was then offset by the changes in the lower margin in APAC. And therefore, ending on the flat margin from organic growth.

Currency. Strong topline, almost the same all the way to the bottom line, but with a slight dilution from currency with the strengthening of the krona than in the end the quarter as we had 10 basis point dilution on the margin from currency.

And then acquisitions, the 2% acquisition, we had some acquisitions on the same level of margin. But it's usual they are coming a bit lower on margin and then being improved over time. And here we have the Entrance Systems and also the technology acquisitions in Global Tech diluting a bit. And the total for the group was then minus 10 basis points on the margin from acquisitions as expected. And with that we go from 16.3% to 16.1% margin in the quarter. We've talked a lot about raw materials and the effect that it has had on us for the last year. And I think this slide with the P&L component of sales shows that in a good way.

And if we start here then with the direct material, we can see that we continue to have strong headwind tail and that we have an increase of 50 basis points when it comes to direct material. And here again, it's a bit different in the different divisions depending on what we are selling and where. In APAC, it's really a combination of both the tough market conditions as well as the strong increase of the raw material, as Johan mentioned.

So here we have not managed to offset that fully, and it has an effect here. Americas also tough on the door side, on the steel doors especially. They have continued to increase prices but not fully offset it yet. Entrance Systems, significantly improving as well, so better and better there on the door side, EMEA really in a good shape here but also less doors and less raw materials. Global Tech, not really affected on the raw material side like that, not those kind of products there. So different in the different divisions, something that's been good in all the divisions, I would say, is the conversion cost.

That is really result of the restructuring that we do on the manufacturing footprint side as well as the other efficiency programs that we have. So we see a significant improvement that we have seen year-over-year on the conversion cost. So that improved for the first half year with a full 70 basis points. So in total, our gross margin improved with 20 basis points for the first half year. On the SG&A side, we continue to invest in the front end sales people as well as in more engineers. On the other hand, we try to become more and more efficient on the support side and move the resources more to the front end, and we continued to do so this year. So we are flat as a percentage of sales, but since we have grown administratively, we have invested a bit more here as well.

Cash, moving on to cash flow. I think, important with this picture. First of all, you do see the strong seasonality that we have with the different quarters. In the second quarter, it sort of goes from a low first to an okay on cash flow, but it's still a low quarter. And then main bulk of the cash comes in the second half of the year. What's important here is that we continue to see a really good trend between our profit and cash.

And as you can see on the two rolling lines, the profits over time as well as the cash flow is converting, which basically means that we move all the profit into cash, which we then spend on a lot of acquisitions and other things. Working capital here is important. We continue to see good development on the working capital. The DSO was down to 52 days compared to 56. And here I would say we have good control and development everywhere, still tough in China but improving. DPO, a couple of days lower than a year ago – sorry, higher but that's still okay. Inventory, I mentioned in the first quarter and also in the second quarter that inventory is a bit higher in days, it's 100 days compared to roughly 90 a year ago.

But here also because of the value of raw material that means that the volume hasn't increased much, it's really the value of the inventory that then has increased. But overall, a really good development on working capital as well and therefore good improvement on the cash flow. And with a good cash, you also see good results on the debt side. And this picture also shows that if we look from a seasonality point of view, the second quarter is our highest when it comes to debt due to low cash side as well as the dividend.

And then of course, it all depends on acquisitions. But as you can see here, we are on SEK 25 billion in debt, which is SEK 2 billion lower than a year ago. And therefore the financial net was also down a bit compared to a year ago. And therefore, also the gearing is now down to 54% and we continue to see a good level of net debt-to-EBITDA on 5.9. Finally then a slide with a really nice and stable trend, earnings per share. In the quarter, the earnings were up 8%, and the first half year, we're up on 12%. So we see a really nice development over the years but also in the first half of 2017.

And with that, I give back to you, Johan.

Johan Molin

Thank you, Carolina. So conclusions for the quarter is that we grew 8% with 4% real growth, excluding the currency then. We saw good growth in all division, except APAC. Our technology leadership continues to develop in a positive way. And we took an important step on the GovID side, where we tried to make acquisitions for quite a while and we found a very good company that will add a lot of value to the group in Arjo, so which I presented earlier today. EBIT improved by 7% and earnings per share by 8% so altogether, a very pleasing quarter.

With those words, I open up then for Q&A and Mattias Olsson, I think, you will help us raise the right questions, all right?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mattias Olsson

I hope so. Thank you, Johan. Thank you, Carolina. I will facilitate the Q&A session today. I'm the Head of the Investor Relations at ASSA ABLOY. As usual, I will ask you to ask only one question per person to allow as many people as possible to post questions. And also, as usual, I will start by asking a question each to Johan and Carolina. I will start with Johan. So Johan, organic growth year-to-date has been 4%. So how has Q3 started for you?

Johan Molin

It has started – early days, we are not so far into the months as we report early but the forecast says same trend as we have seen from the beginning of the year, so it's 4%.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Johan. And now it's Carolina. I was – you to comment on the manufacturing footprint program and you comment on savings. So can you quantify the savings? And then what also to expect for the second half of the year?

Carolina Happe

Yes. We saw good development of the footprint programs. We’re sort of getting skills on doing them now. We had SEK 90 million of savings in the quarter on the MFP. And the expectation for this year, full year, is SEK 300 million in savings. And for 2018, it’s SEK 250 million in savings. And then in 2019, it will be around SEK 100 million, SEK 150 million in savings. So a really good development on that manufacturing footprint programs.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. That was quick. Thank you. I think we’ll start by taking question here in the audience in Stockholm please.

Peder Frolen

Yes, thank you. Peder Frolen, Handelsbanken. Just to follow-up on the sort of additional savings, could you just quantify that also? But to my question then Mattias, on acquisitions, I hear, Johan, prices are higher, you work with more quantity. But I’m very curious to hear what the long-term thinking here, because either you’re sort of waiting to price to come down? Or you basically have to adapt to higher price level? Or more research to do smaller and more acquisitions? So please help us to understand what you expect here in a slightly longer-term horizon. Personally, I think that prices on these assets will still be high in the future. So help us to understand what to expect? Thank you.

Johan Molin

Well, I am trying to convey that we don’t see stress because we are below the sort of business 75%. And we value money more than we value that we grew just by buying companies. What I said also is that many of the companies we have seen are latecomers for sale and also the ones that were less or least organized and so to some extent. And therefore, we have chosen not to step in. I think there is a limit how many companies you can consolidate at the same time. And then if you get companies in less – well organized, then I think you take two big risks, so therefore we have chosen not to do a few acquisitions.

But in a way, I don’t think we shy away if it’s the right asset. It is more that we have not seen the right assets right now, but we have seen many assets for sale and we have acquired many assets as well. It’s just that they happen to have smaller turnover in this case. But we are very interested to continue to pursue our strategy to grow in emerging markets that’s – even though we have put a moratorium on Asia simply because – or at least China simply because China is not in a shape to do this. I mean, in a shrinking market you should be careful.

We are very interested in Tech, and there we have done many in the recent years and we continue to do – hopefully we will continue to do those and that you know how high price tax are on those. It’s very difficult sometimes to make good money out of those. And we have bolt-on, it’s very interesting as well. So it’s not so that we have changed anything in our strategy, it’s just simply so that it happens to be a little bit less right now in value. But there are many targets out there and there are many areas we can grow into. And if you’re just thinking about Entrance Systems, we are about SEK 20 billion and we can grow it to SEK 30 billion easily. So there are many targets out there.

Peder Frolen

As curious, I mean, interest rates are changing, return requirements, stuff like that. How is it working? I mean, the responsible manager comes to [indiscernible] I want to acquire this now it’s too bad return. Do we get to the argument, I mean, how will you explain to investors that there is a likelihood of a 5% of inorganic growth in the long-term?

Johan Molin

Well, most acquisitions are not so the way you think you sort of approach someone and then you acquire them rather quickly. Most processes are long-term things, where you start to take contacts. It can be over five years. In Brazil, it took us 10 years. We talked to all these companies, all of a sudden everybody what was said we jumped in. We bought 5 in 1 go. So it’s not so that you rule the counterparty. And then very hard also on the pricing side because most the companies, especially the emerging markets, they think they were 26 multiples.

And I think you would not be a shareholder in this company if I would say yes, let’s go for it. So sometimes you have to patience for five years or something and then the right moment is there and then you move. And so you’re the preferred buyer but you’re not the preferred buyer, you’ve to show money on the table, but you need to sort of take it easy. But we have our eyes out. There’s a huge pipeline of companies possible to acquire, but we sort of take them one by one [indiscernible] I call it ourselves as sort of grinding machine. We grind the market gradually and we consolidate where we are, and we add a little bit broader coverage as we go. And therefore, I think there is still a lot of ammunition out there to continue to add to 5%. It’s just that we have not bought this SEK 1.5 billion type of companies in the last few years. But there are some companies of that size out there.

Peder Frolen

Thank you so much.

Mattias Olsson

Thank you, Peder. I think you actually snuck in a question in the beginning as well on savings, other savings. Carolina, maybe you want to comment on that?

Carolina Happe

The other savings, we don’t have sort of a plan for, but we are happy we’ll also get every quarter from the divisions. And in the quarter, we saw good savings of SEK 70 million from that.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Thank you, Carolina. I think before we kick off the telephone conference, I will ask the operator to repeat the rules on how to ask a question.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session on the audio lines. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question, it comes from Guillermo Peigneux of UBS. Your line is now open.

Guillermo Peigneux

Hi, good morning. It’s Guillermo Peigneux from UBS. I wanted to get some granularity on China. Quite strange to see the momentum turn again for the second time, and I was wondering, whether you could specify whether it’s just a second kind of the sentiment? Or is more related to your particular exposure to certain markets that is just happening as we speak? Also, maybe if you can elaborate on market shares? And whether it was a steel doors or locks, what actually got weaker? Thank you.

Johan Molin

[Indiscernible] the shrinkage that we have in this quarter is mainly related to the northern part, even though we are not growing much in other parts either on the door side. And especially in this case, it’s fire doors. We have orders but we had a number of customers delaying in deliveries of those.

So it’s not so that we are standing without anything to do, but customers don’t want to have it. And so we read that as the market has weakened somewhat, is it going to remain like that for the rest of the year? We don’t know. But on the locking side, on the digital door locks, the locks as a whole are growing. And this is very much on the back of the digital door locks that more and more Chinese appreciate and put on the front door. Still not connected to the net, but very usable nevertheless to let people in through your front door. And that trend, I think, will persist. We see some 20%, 25% penetration right now on new construction. I think it will continue to grow higher.

So it looks pretty good from that point of view. And the margins on those kind of lockings are quite good. China is making some money, but it’s only a few percent EBIT that we have. But we have 11.2% as a whole for APAC. So I’m not unhappy with the situation considering that it is difficult in China.

Guillermo Peigneux

Thank you. And are you thinking about further restructuring in China? Your structure is now leaning up to actually cope with the weather?

Johan Molin

We have gone from some 17,000 people in China or even 18,000 people. We are down now to 11,000 – not in China, in APAC. We’re down now to 11,000. So we are restructuring on a continuous basis. We even started two years before because perhaps you remember, but I said that I think the margin will shrink by 40%, it’s down now 25%.

So – and I think it will continue to shrink most likely. And the reason for this because China in my opinion is overspending in residential construction. And this cannot persist in the sense that you can’t sold a construct houses in eternity, you need to maintain what you have rather and you come in to more modus operandi. We see also very strong growth in the segment of recurring revenue, meaning then distribution, locks sold to retailers for replacement locks. That’s also a very good demand situation.

So China is not the uniform market where everything goes down, it’s just that new construction is weak. And this is where everybody start with. Now we’re moving over more and more into distribution, but it will take a number of years before we see stability there or that part starts to overshadow the decline that you see on new construction.

Guillermo Peigneux

Thank you so much. Then regarding the FX impact, Carolina, can you help us understand a little bit the 3Q, 4Q trends on topline, whereas on EBIT, we were basically standing at current rates?

Carolina Happe

Yes. Because of the increase of the Swedish krona in June, and consider that for the third quarter, we will probably be flat on the topline. And for the fourth quarter, we will go down up to 4%. So the full year will then be 2% on the topline. And we believe that for the full year, the FX should be roughly flat on margin as well.

Guillermo Peigneux

Thank you so much. I’ve get back in line. Thank you.

Johan Molin

Go to the next one.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question comes from Lars Brorson of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Lars Brorson

Hi, good morning, Johan. I’ll stick to one question as Mattias had said. I had a number though but I’ll go back in the queue. You say it’s a good quarter, I don’t accept that. It’s a mixed quarter at best and clearly very disappointing in China. And quite frankly, I wish your communication would reflect more of that reality. If I just ask specifically on the volume trend in July, as you pointed out, and into the second half, and ask you to give us some commentary on that. I think you mentioned 4% organic growth so far in Q3. If that 2 price, 2 volumes, it looks like you are stable or if anything, going backwards, if volumes were up some 3% in Q2 on a working day adjusted basis.

Can I specifically ask to Europe, because actually it did look like to me, on a working day adjusted basis, volumes in Europe went up from about 1% or so in Q1 to about 3%? That looks like a decent sequential improvement on an underlying basis in Europe, particularly if you’re telling me that non-Europe, i.e., Middle East and Africa declined in the quarter. So if you could give me some sense for what you’re seeing in volumes – in volume terms in Europe? And also I’d be quite keen to understand what you’re seeing in Americas?

Johan Molin

Well, I think, generally mature markets like the Pacific, like Americas, like Europe are pretty good. So – but we – I’m a little bit cautious when it comes to Europe. We’ve been growing in the Scandinavian markets or Nordic markets for quite a number of years at a high pace. How low – how much high can it go? It’s a little bit like a China case. So we’ve grown – construction has grown for many years at a very high pace and we have benefited from that. Will that trend persist? Or are we coming to closing the sort of ceiling in that part? I don’t know. There are so many parameters that you really can’t rule over.

So therefore, I’m cautious. I see what I see. We don’t work with orders on hand except for on the doors when it comes to new construction projects. And therefore, it’s very difficult. You can have three weeks of fantastic demand situation. And the fourth week there is nothing. And it’s very, very hard to predict. Personally, I feel positive. And if I look to the Americas, where we do the RFQs request for quotations, specifications, they’re growing at a double-digit pace. But that is about 30% – a little bit more than or close to 40% of our business there. So is that enough then to say that the whole market is exploding or what is happening?

We seem very healthy demand on quotes and activity in the marketplace in the U.S. Will that then manifest itself for the fourth year of strong growth? Or will it be more that we sort of grow a few percent on top of what we had grown before? I can’t give you that answer. I wish I could.

Lars Brorson

But do you accept my math that basically you’re going backwards in volume terms in Europe, if my math is correct?

Johan Molin

I – in this quarter, yes. I mean, this quarter, it’s – there is no volume. There is price…

Lars Brorson

So as you exited Q2.

Johan Molin

Q2 is 2% price and zero volume. And then – and as I said in my presentation, the mechanical lockings are negative and the electronics is growing and it continues to grow on the digital door locks. And access control is growing at a good pace, so strong pace even.

Lars Brorson

Just a quick follow-up to Carolina. Do you see a positive net pricing in Q3 in Americas specifically?

Carolina Happe

Well, it’s early to say, but we know that the prices have been increasing and we’ll continue to see the effect of that. So yes, we continue to see price increases in Americas. So exactly how much it will offset on, that’s too early to say.

Johan Molin

The expectations in Americas themselves is that we will have cover the gap on price in Q3, Q4 on the second half of the year but – and we have – we are taking prices up for the probably fourth time now in the next coming months. Thanks.

Mattias Olsson

James [ph], take the next question from telephone conference, please.

Operator

Thank you very much. The next question comes from Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes. Good morning, thanks for taking my question. I have to ask on China. Can we just look into second half and take the run rate of H1, which you said minus 4%, that became minus 7% in Q2? And as we look at second half with that sequential deteriorations during this year, but against what should be an easier comp in the second half of this year, given that you started declining in the second half of 2015 and then that rate of decline was maintained through 2016. What should we be thinking of for the second half evolution for China?

Johan Molin

I’ve said at the beginning of this year, when we had last presentation, that I think this year will end negative in China, and I have not changed my opinion on that. But you are right. There is – at least on paper, there are easier comps, but you should remember also the market is shrinking, so easy comp might not be easier in reality. So – and also there, and I think we have to wait till second half the year is over before we really can give you an answer on this question.

China is difficult and it’s not only ASSA ABLOY, every company has a difficult situation. So we manage our business by making sure that we have an efficient organization adjusted for the situation that is present in the Chinese market. I’m not the least worried, China is fantastic. Our market share is very small. And so there is a lot of growth opportunity, but we are living in a market that is shrinking.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes. I think it’s a sequential deterioration in Q2 versus Q1 that’s most concerning. I think, everyone is kind of okay just carrying on it at a certain pace. But can I just double check on your mix of your Chinese business at the moment in terms of North versus rest of China and doors versus lock?

Johan Molin

Well, we still have the dominating part, so I say this is the worst for new construction. So – and that’s an exposure we can’t do much about. And then the locks are growing. And the most of all, they were flattish last year. So locks are doing rather well, and that is because we are – both digital door locks are selling more, and we see also that the retail business is increasing, meaning that people do replacement of their locks more and more, which is something we have expected all the time. When we went in here, the market was only in new construction, so there was only at the doors in principal that you can do. We’re also growing more and more on the locks for one other reason, we sell more and more to our own door companies that install the doors complete with locks. So that is also a possibility as you see.

Andre Kukhnin

So 70 doors 30 locks?

Johan Molin

Yes. So the door is already set with all included. In the past, there was only the door went in one channel and the lock went in another channel. Now more and more we see that those two are come together. I think it’s partly because we do it. And then we sort of changed the market in a way that we provide a complete solution rather than only one lock or one door.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. And sorry to keep asking, but the north percentage of China sales, if you could have that?

Johan Molin

If you go there traveling, you will be sad to see how many – it is an empty – and there are too many houses built and constructed. And I don’t think the population – I’m not so familiar with all the details of China. But as far as I know, the big conglomeration like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and a few other places, they are growing at a good pace and they continue to grow in a good pace and we are growing in those areas.

Unfortunately, from historical reasons, it is – and Pan Pan was a company which is our residential company, most of its premises or activities are up in the north. So therefore, we are sort of living with a market that we see. And doors you can’t sort of ship across China then they will come as scrap when they arrive to the customer site. You can’t move them over very long distances and it costs a lot of money. So you are sort of relying on your infrastructure. And even though we’ve opened those factories in the south, it takes time to grow those.

Andre Kukhnin

So you’re still over half North China in terms of your sales mix in China still…

Johan Molin

Yes, we are over a percentage in the north, yes. And that value is added also in part for locks because they grow also with the doors.

Andre Kukhnin

Yes. Thank you.

Johan Molin

Still the locks are growing.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Thank you, Andre. I think we try to limit it to one question because we still have a lot of people in the line. Next question please.

Operator

The next question comes from Andreas Willi of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Andreas Willi

Yes, good morning. Thanks for the time. I would like to ask a question about the management changes you had announced yesterday, departure of one who is going to domestic. And today Magnus is leaving. Maybe you could talk a bit about these changes and what your plans are – for the replacement internal versus external? And maybe also a bit more background on the departure of Magnus? Thank you.

Johan Molin

Well, Magnus has been our Head of APAC for the last four years. And he did not get his family with him that was the intention. The family moved out and left him, not him, he’s still married and everything, so there’s not to that. But it has have been a hardship for him, so he came and asked them to be relieved from his duty there and then go back to Europe, which I think is perfectly understandable after four years. So unfortunately, then we had to supply and support that. So that is what we do, he’s repatriating back to Europe. Will he stay in the group or not? We don’t know. But it looks as if he’s – yes, we will see. It might be that he’s for somewhere else. But he will come back to Europe, at least.

On Juan Vargues, I am rather – in fact, I’m very happy and very unhappy because Juan has done a fantastic job in Entrance Systems. On the other side, he is becoming a CEO of Swedish-listed company Dometic. So I think he gets sort of his dream to be a Johan Molin hopefully and going forward. And that I am supporting full. So those of you that think he has done a good job and can do his good job in the future, you know what to buy him. But Juan, I’m very happy for him. He has grown tremendously during these years, and I think he will do a great job – whole of a company that we grow with people.

Well, the replacement is for natural reasons. We are – the process is running, so it's too early to give any further comments, but we will have replacement people there. Some of them hopefully will be internal. It might be that we also have external, and we will be looking in both directions. But the preference is to have an internal person who understands our strategy.

Andreas Willi

Thank you very much.

Johan Molin

Okay. The next question, please.

Operator

It comes from Markus Almerud of Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open.

Markus Almerud

Hi, Markus from Kepler Cheuvreux. Can I continue on the management changes in Entrance in particular, sir? Entrance is quite a big contributor to the growth to the M&A growth and we've seen 5% growth from M&A in Entrance. Now that you have the changes, what are the timings of Juan leaving? And will – I assume that this pace will change now? Or how does it happen organizationally? Is it mostly Juan who has been involved in these M&As? Or will the pace stop basically until we get a new replacement? So if you can talk a little bit about that.

Johan Molin

We see no reason to stop acquisitions in Entrance Systems as it is now. Juan is there another six months. I think we will have a strong replacement of Juan. And at least that has been my role to make sure that he is not alone. And we have – as you know, we are a decentralized company, we run every business as a business. Juan has been instrumental in managing this, but there are good strong people underneath of him. So I'm not that worried and the strategy is very clear. So will it be a stop on the acquisitions? I doubt it. I think we will continue to have it in the way we have. The local people find targets and we work from a local base and add them into our body mass.

Markus Almerud

Okay. Thank you very much.

Johan Molin

Okay. The next question, please.

Operator

The next question comes from James Moore of Redburn. Your line is now open.

James Moore

Yes. Hi, everyone. Can I return to China, please? Can I ask how the China steel door revenue is trading, specifically excluding locks developed quarter-on-quarter second versus first organically? And do you still see the APAC margin decline for the full year 2018 limited to 200 bps decline or less, which basically means a better development year-on-year in the second half? Or is that now more at risk?

Johan Molin

Well, we said that we will have – I'll start by the margin. We said we will have a dilution by 0.2%. We knew and I think I even mentioned that the first half will be stronger, and it is around 0.3% and it will be less in the second half. We say that we would probably have a margin level of something around 10%, 10.5% something. And that is also what it looks like. So sometimes you're just surprised how accurate it can be. Hopefully, I am that also in the second half of the year. It's really difficult to really know exactly.

I'm not worried about really the situation, but margin goes down for two reasons. One is the volume is down, but that is not perhaps the main reason, because that we compensate by cost savings. But it's the steel, and I mean the market is empty, so people are biting, meaning that they don't want to use price as the parameter to get volume. And that is very hard. And that is what we are fighting, and therefore, we can't get the price up and there – but we foresee that, that is why we thought the margin will drop. It's not dropping because we are losing margin due to inefficiency as such. It's more due to that we don't get compensation for the steel price increases that have taken place.

James Moore

That's clear. Can I get back to the China steel door revenue and how it's developing sequentially, whether it's just a year-on-year lapping effect?

Johan Molin

I’m sure it’s meaningless in our business, it’s very seasonal, so if you compare with the first quarter is growing tremendously, but the first quarter is snow season. And it grows the mostly in the fourth quarter. But if I look to – relative to last year, which I think is a relative and an interesting part, it's only now in the same quarter we saw also the season picking, it's not so that – I don't think same thing is going to shrink a lot this year, it has shrunk already the market there. We are sort of relying on the market. But for what it looks, it's is a reasonable good demand, we have a lot of quotes out, but there's a lot of hesitancy among the customers ready to take decisions.

So – and I can't do much about it. And even the decisions we have, we have all the good orders on fire doors for commercial usage, but we can't ship them, no customer wants them. So we'll be sitting with those doors even sometimes in cases they are built and the customer refuses to take them because he has even paid for some of them. Amazing in China, I'm not saying some of them are even paid. Customer says I can't take them because I don't want them. So it's a difficult situation. But that is the case every time you have a market shrinking. So we have to manage it. And as Carolina said, we are very cautious about receivables as well, which is, of course, not helping the volume evolution as such. And there we have some good evolution at least then.

James, go to the next question then.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniela Costa of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Daniela Costa

Thank you, good morning. Just one question actually sort of and I'm touching upon cash conversion in Asia, where you just mentioned you were very strict on receivables, but the cash conversion seems to continue to be very weaken even though that has sort of slowed slightly down, I guess, in Asia in Q2. I understand the market is depressed, and that’s sort of going to impact you for a while, but in terms of cash conversion, when do you expect sort of a full normalization to happen in Asia? I guess it’s due to China.

Carolina Happe

Yes. It is definitely due to China. First of all, we have to look, what we are sort of comparing with because last year we still had an adjusted numbers. But if we look in this quarter, it’s important to sort of relate the efficiency of the capital to the sales and not only in absolute terms. And when we talk about the receivables, for example, I mean a year ago, we were on 127 days in China, we are now down to 93 days on collection. So it’s a huge change there. It’s still not where we want to be, but it’s big, big improvement there.

Then we do have, as Johan commented also, on the inventory side, we do have a lot of inventory that isn’t then moving also because the customers are not picking it up yet. So I would say the important thing is to work with the processes and have resources and we do and we see improvement then. So we believe it will continue to improve over the year, but it will be related in absolute terms on how the market overall does, of course.

Johan Molin

Yes. There’s one more item as well. We spent RMB100 million on a building that we decided to acquire. A building where we think we will produce for many years forward, so we decided to go for that building. We are trying to get rid of all our joint venture partners. And we had the sort of partner and we decided to go ourselves.

Daniela Costa

Okay, thank you. Just one follow-up on the commentary on the inventory – on the inventory that is not moving. How long do you wait until deciding whether you have to impair this or not?

Carolina Happe

Well, it depends on if there are orders for it and its sort have been signed for, then it’s a bit longer. But of course, you have something that has been there for longer time. Everything more than a year has to be taken provisions for. But then you have to make estimates for many of the other customers during the year as well. And in some cases, we still make provisions much earlier than that.

Daniela Costa

Thank you.

Mattias Olsson

Okay, Daniela. I think mind to look time, I think we have time for one more question from the telephone conference please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from [indiscernible] your line is now open. You can ask your question now.

Mattias Olsson

Okay. Go to the next question then please operator.

Operator

Okay. The next question comes from Peter Reilly of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Peter Reilly

Good morning. I wanted to ask you about the digital door locks in the U.S. You talked a lot on this call and the previous calls about the strong growth in digital door locks but your entrance to a very much a commercial market is very low residential exposure. Is it a market you are planning on acquiring in obstacles that stop you being much bigger in that market? And I guess this is one of the biggest opportunities globally. So maybe you can talk about what you’re trying to do to expand your presence in digital in North America?

Johan Molin

Well, we are – I’m not sure about the exact number but we have several – more than 1,000 outlets now in the residential sector, where we have our locks exposed. So we are coming into that sector, so we are interested to expand. We are, for obvious reasons, looking then is there anything that could sort of accelerate the presence of our locks into that segment. I have no news today about that but that, for obvious reason, there is a market that’s going to explode in a way, and we think therefore you need to be in many outlets and we are looking for that.

Several of the outlets of the U.S. have also come to us and we are having a collaboration with Google that starts from beginning of next year and that will also pull us into a number of the large chains in the U.S. There are numerous activities taking place in the U.S. side. We also have a strong collaboration with the biggest home multinational company that also starts beginning of next year, which will then expose us to the home automation sector.

So I’m rather optimistic, I owe you an answer when it comes to that we will also have the acquisitions as one element to increase the speed or building our presence. On the commercial side, we have launched -- on multi-housing side we have launched Accentra, which is a system for all electronics in a residential multifamily housing environment, and that’s the large segment that we have not addressed in the past. And there, our new solutions have got a lot of interest from the market, even though it’s early days.

Peter Reilly

Thank you.

Mattias Olsson

Okay, thank you. I think that concludes the Q&A session. And before I let Johan make his final remarks. I would like to remind everyone about the upcoming Capital Markets Day on November 15. So please make a mark in your calendar for that. I mean, invitations to register will be sent out after the summer, but it will be an exciting event, so I don’t want you guys to miss that. So please, Johan give final remarks.

Johan Molin

Yes. We continue to grow and 8% in the quarter, even though 4% was currency, but organically, 2%, a little bit, in fact, what we said three months ago that we would. We also saw a good evolution on profitability and cash flow, as Carolina showed, so I feel pretty good today about evolution. And we are growing in every area, except three markets, that’s Brazil and that’s China and that is Middle East, which are markets that I think we all know are in difficult situation but all together, a very pleasing quarter, where I feel very good and also good first half. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.