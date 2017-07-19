The 'Everything Bubble' Is Funded By Emerging Market Currency Declines

The emerging market currency crashes since the 1980s, and more declines since 2008, tell the story of this global flow of money out of EMs and into the United States.

These global buyers know that all U.S. assets -- dollars, bonds, stocks, real estate -- are safer and more stable than cash in their own local emerging market currencies.

Fed and central bank money printing and bond buying is part of it, but very willing global buyers are another big source of demand propping up U.S. bonds and stocks.

Since 2009, and in fact since 1982, U.S. stock and bond prices have soared enormously higher together, against the traditional theory that when one goes up the other goes down.

For years now in the bull market after the 2008 financial crisis, financial market observers and analysts have commented with amazement on the apparent so-called "Everything Bubble": The prices of a wide variety of assets, mainly stocks [(SPY), (QQQ)] and bonds [(IEF), (TLT)], all just keep going up and up and up, higher and higher and higher.

It doesn't seem to make sense. Our parents' or grandparents' generation learned that when stocks go up, bonds tend to go down, and when stocks go down, bonds tend to go up. That's the basis for the traditional "60-40" portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. The bonds are supposed to protect you by rising in value when stocks fall in value.

This is more or less how things worked on Wall Street in the 1950s and 1960s, and even to a lesser extent in the 1970s -- at least the bonds going down part! But since 1982, everything has worked differently. And since 2009, the trends that started in 1982 have only gotten more and more intense.

Since 1982, and again since 2009, U.S. stock prices and U.S. Treasury bond prices both go up in value at the same time. Everyone is waiting for this trend to end. "Bond bears" expect the end of the 35-year bond bull market every year. Many bears expect a stock market crash every year. With a handful of famous but temporary exceptions that we all know about, the stock and bond markets have defied the bears for 35 years and counting.

How can this be possible?

Since 2008, most people will point to the Fed, and to central banks around the world, as the cause of the "Everything Bubble". Simply put, they printed a bunch of money to bail the global financial system out of the crisis, and all of that money has flowed into stocks and bonds since then.

There is some truth to this. But many people are surprised that all that money printing has not sunk the U.S. dollar (UUP), and Treasury bonds along with it, into a massive hyperinflationary decline in value.

In reality, it is a simple issue of supply and demand. Yes, the Fed's money printing massively increased the supply of U.S. dollars and Treasury bonds. But all that supply has been met with an increase in demand that is also massive. Yes, of course, a lot of the "demand" comes from the central banks themselves, buying their own governments' bonds. But that is not the only source of the demand. The U.S. has found no shortage of willing buyers around the world, who are very happy to buy all the U.S. dollars printed and Treasury bonds issued. These buyers know that the value of the U.S. dollar and Treasury bonds is still much safer, more stable, and more reliable than the currencies in most of their own countries.

If you want to find the ultimate source of the "Everything Bubble", since 2009 and also all the way back since 1982, just look at the charts of the exchange rates of the vast majority of the world's currencies vs. the U.S. dollar over those time periods. Yes, the U.S. dollar since the 1970s has weakened compared to gold [(GLD), (PHYS)], the Swiss franc (FXF), and the Japanese yen (FXY). But since the 1980s, just about all the rest of the world's currencies have weakened even more compared to the U.S. dollar. This trend has intensified again since 2008, and in some cases since 2011, in particular, when the "commodity super-cycle" rolled over and ended.

These massive declines in emerging market (EEM) currency exchange rates vs. the U.S. dollar represent money flowing out of other countries and into the United States, in the form of U.S. dollars and U.S. Treasury bonds and to a certain extent the U.S. stock market as well. The money has also flowed into U.S. real estate [(VNQ), (IYR)] too of course.

To put it simply, people around the world who have wealth and who are smart, know that it makes no sense to store their wealth in cash in their own countries' currencies. They have experienced first-hand what has happened to the value of those currencies for 35 or 45 years or more: all of the value has been virtually destroyed. So when they have money or make money in their own countries, whether it be personal income or business revenues or anything else, they take the cash in their local currency and they buy U.S. dollars or U.S. Treasury bonds or U.S. stocks or U.S. real estate with it. It is the only sensible thing for them to do.

And every time they do this, the exchange drives the emerging market currency value down even more, and drives the value of all of the U.S. assets up even more.

So long as people outside of the U.S., Japan, and Western Europe still have money and make money, this trend can continue.

These buyers don't care so much about the overvaluation of U.S. stocks and bonds and real estate, or Price to Sales ratios over 2, or other such things. Those things are no big deal at all, compared to what they know is going to happen to the value of their money if they keep it in cash in their local currency. Even the dot-com crash of 2000, the housing market crash of 2007, and the stock market crash of 2008-2009 pale in comparison to the emerging market currency crashes of the 1980s and ever since.

The following charts will give you an idea of what has happened to the values of emerging market currencies over the past four decades:

You want to know where the money came from to fuel the simultaneous 35-year U.S. stock and bond bull markets? A good amount of it came out of the value of the currencies you see crashing in the above charts.

And the thing about these currencies is, they are not cyclical. They don't eventually bounce back after a crash, like an undervalued bargain stock at the bottom of a bear market. But they also usually don't disappear completely, like the stock of a company that goes bankrupt. Instead, they just keep going down and down and down in value, decade after decade.

So even when you zero in only on the years after the biggest crashes you see in the above charts, you still find these currencies going through more and more rounds of steep declines. Here are a variety of examples from more recent years and decades:

Every country and every currency is a little bit different, but the overall trend is very similar around the world: Many emerging market currencies lost 80%-90% or more of their value from the 1980s to 2008, and then they have turned around and lost another 40%-50% or more of their value since 2008.

That's one big source of the money that is fueling the "Everything Bubble": money that is flowing out of these emerging market and other currencies, and into U.S. assets of all kinds.

Smart people with money know all of this history, especially the history of the currencies of their own countries and regions of the world. They are not just charts for these people, they are real and sometimes painful memories of family wealth gained and lost. They are not going to sit around and wait for it to happen again -- they are going to put their money into safer assets in safer places. U.S. dollars and U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. stocks and U.S. real estate will serve that purpose just fine, no matter how overvalued they may appear and no matter what the risk of loss in a crash may be. It can't be any worse than what happened to their local cash for the past 40 years.

All of this is not to say that this trend will prop up U.S. stock and bond prices forever. Sooner or later, so much of the world's wealth will flow out of emerging market currencies and into U.S. assets, that there will not be enough of the former to keep propping up the value of the latter.

But nobody can be sure when such a tipping point may or may not be reached. If you had asked people in early 2009 what would happen to global financial asset prices for the next 8 years, very few people would have believed today's stock and bond prices would be possible. But here we are. So, can anybody really be sure if U.S. stock and bond prices in 2018 or 2021 or 2025 will be very much higher or very much lower than today?

Perhaps there is still enough monetary "fuel" in the world for the trends of 1982-2008, which intensified and continued against all apparent odds as the trends of 2009-2017, to march on and again become the trends of 2017-2018 or -2021 or -2025.

Perhaps money flows out of emerging market currencies and into U.S. assets will continue to fuel all of these multi-decade financial trends.

It won't last forever. But if it can last for 35 years, who knows if it can last for 36 years or 39 years or 45 years? Nobody knows for sure. In the meantime, the prudent thing to do is to continue to invest in the assets that have gained value for the past 35 years, while keeping a decent U.S. dollar cash cushion, a certain amount of gold for insurance against the financial crisis, and perhaps a tiny slice of Bitcoin and Ethereum just in case.

