Upcoming Soliris Catalyst Offers Hope For Battered Alexion Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is a biopharmaceutical company with the high performing Soliris product in its portfolio. The company is all set to receive the European Commission’s decision for expanding the drug label in Europe. However, the news has been eclipsed by the company being under investigation by US regulators. The company stock seems a good value proposition at current market price after being battered by continuous regulatory issues. With an upcoming catalyst and the recent announcement of better than expected quarterly results, the company is in a position to provide good returns to its investors.

Alexion is currently engulfed with rumors of being investigated by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. According to Bloomberg, the HHS is reportedly conducting an “open and ongoing investigation”. The report further stated that the probe is related to Alexion’s support to various charities which provide aid to Medicare patients. The investigation is pertinent as Alexion has earlier been accused of indulging in unfair sales practices. The severity of the allegations led to the departure of its then CEO David Hallal and CFO Vikas Sinha. The company also delayed filing its third quarter 10-Q report, although it also added that it did not require the financial statements to be reinstated. Overall, the whole scandal took toll on the company’s stock performance, as it concluded the year with 35 percent loss in its value.

The stock has shown breakeven performance in the market so far this year. The company has been embroiled in a number of legal controversies both in and outside of the US and the current year is no exception. Alexion is also being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice. The company’s offices in Brazil were raided by the police in May and Alexion had said that it was cooperating with the authorities. The company has responded to the Bloomberg report and stated that the new investigation was a part of the ongoing Department of Justice probe.

While the impact of these legal fiascos on the stock market performance is evident, their effect on financial statements is unclear. The company did not reinstate its financial statements for the third quarter, it did acknowledge that “inappropriate business conduct” had impact on the calculation of its pull-in sales for 2015. At the current stage, the effect of such malpractices on its financial statements is still unclear. With the latest report, it is time to see whether Alexion presents any viable investment opportunity. Despite the company’s legal troubles, Alexion boasts of a strong portfolio and drug pipeline. Its star product Soliris is among the most expensive drugs in the world and it costs $500,000 to $700,000 a year.

The company also recently announced receiving a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTCQB:CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency for Soliris. The committee gave a positive opinion for including the treatment of refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive to the indications for Soliris. The European Commission is set to provide its final decision in the third quarter, which may act as a robust catalyst for the stock.

Alexion may seem like a company riddled with risk. However, the current issues have been going on for quite some time now and thus the risks associated with ongoing probes have already been factored in the stock price as it is now trading almost 40 percent lower than the highs it had marked in 2015. The current market price is also 15 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $145.41, thus providing a good opportunity to create a position in the stock. The latest debacle cost the company stock a couple percentage, however, it has now shrugged the effect off. Thus, investors may now value the company on account of its potential and upcoming catalysts, instead on the basis of its legal troubles.

Apart from strong product fundamentals, the company has strong financial position as well. For its first quarter, the company reported its adjusted income at $1.38 per share, handily beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 per share in income. It also surpassed analysts’ estimates for its revenue with $870 million figure. The consensus estimate for the quarter revenue was at $826.63 million. Alexion also showed improvement on Year over Year basis, as the company had posted 99 cents and $701.04 million in EPS and revenue respectively for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Soliris also posted 17.7 percent YoY growth to reach $783 million revenue mark. With the upcoming EC decision for Soliris, it is time to look past the legal malady of Alexion as the company stock is expected to provide solid return to its investors.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.