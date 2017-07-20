Enbridge Inc.: A Golden Dividend Growth Opportunity Is Never Offered Twice

In the following piece we take a deeper dive into the company’s prospects and come to a conclusion for potential and current investors.

What’s more, the company recently announced its plans to grow the dividend at a 10-12% CAGR through 2024. We are contemplating starting a position as the stock.

Enbridge Inc. has one of the strongest portfolios of in-service and future growth pipeline projects today.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is the currently the largest energy infrastructure company in North America.

After Enbridge’s recent acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE: SEP), Enbridge is now the largest North American energy infrastructure company with a combined enterprise value of approximately $124 billion. Enbridge has said it has no plans for consolidation at its three MLP businesses, which include Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE: EEP), Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE: MEP) and Spectra Energy Partners.

Enbridge operates 17,150 miles of pipelines in North America. The vast majority move oil from the oil sands producers in Western Canada to the U.S. Enbridge, transports nearly 70% of U.S. bound Canadian oil exports. The company offers a unique value proposition.

The highly diversified business model and take or pay contracts provide low risk highly predictable cash flows. What’s more, the company has a tremendous backlog of $31 billion in secured growth projects in execution which will keep cash flows growing for years to come.

Furthermore, Enbridge expects $800 million in cost savings by 2019 due to the synergistic nature of the Spectra Energy acquisition.

Enbridge’s strong organic growth prospects, low risk business model, and growing predictable cash flows should underpin the energy infrastructure giant’s plan to grow the dividend at a 10-12% CAGR until 2024.

Enbridge currently pays a dividend of $2.25 per share on an annualized basis with a current yield of 5.5%. With an investment grade rating and a 50-60% ACFFO dividend payout ratio, the dividend is one the most predictable and safest around today we surmise.

On top of all this, Enbridge has nearly reached the hallowed dividend aristocrat status. Enbridge has now raised its annual dividend payment for 22 consecutive years as of 2017. Furthermore, the stock appears undervalued with shares trading at $41.63 and DCF per unit standing at $4.15 in 2017.

This equates to a P/DCF ratio of approximately 10, which is substantially below the industry average. Furthermore, the stock looks poised to break out of its long-term downtrend.

The stock has been on a nice run as of late. It has broken through substantial resistance at the 50-day sma. Furthermore, the stock is on the cusp of breaking out above the 200 day sma also. This would be significant and portends a potential trend reversal from down to up which would be highly bullish. The stars appear to be aligning for the company at present. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis.

Downside risks

No investment ever comes without risks. The following are the current downside risks listed by the company:

Regulatory risks related to Products Pipeline FERC/CPUC cases, Natural Gas FERC rate cases and potential legislative and regulatory changes.

Upstream operator crude oil production volume uncertainty

Commodity price uncertainty

An economic downturn

Rising interest rates

The market and uncertainty are at all-time highs

The Bottom Line

No investment comes without its share of risk. Nevertheless, we believe the risk/reward equation is positive. Enbridge has vast and diversified collection of cash flow producing assets currently in place. The company has $31 billion in growth prospects secured to spur organic income and cash flow growth. With the ACFFO dividend payout ratio at 50-60%, the dividend seems quite safe this juncture as well. The icing on the cake so to speak is the company’s outstanding dividend growth record of 22 consecutive years. With the company projecting 10-12% dividend growth until 2024, Enbridge appears to be a golden dividend growth opportunity at present. Those are our thoughts on the matter. We look forward to reading yours! Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

