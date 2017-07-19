Johnson & Johnson's Weakness Worries Me

Image credit

When I previewed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) earnings last week, I had a list of things I’d be looking for. They included some revenue growth and margin expansion, but I also mentioned that the chart looked like it was set up for a favorable move for the bulls. JNJ reported Q2 earnings yesterday, and indeed, the stock has moved up nicely and looks to be moving higher again this morning. On the surface, all looks well, including a guidance boost for the rest of the year, but digging deeper, I’m not quite as sure.

The technicals did indeed behave very favorably for the bulls coming off of the report, and as I said, as I write this, the stock is up almost a percent on top of the gains we saw yesterday. It certainly appears to me that a run at $137 – the prior high set last month – is in the cards, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens then. The technical picture certainly looks very strong here as the momentum indicators are just coming off of low levels and aren’t anywhere close to being overbought. The selloff from $137 to $130 did a bunch of good for the stock and we’re seeing the fruits of that now. With the momentum indicators pointing to a further rally, I’d be shocked if we don’t get a run at $137.

That being said, was the quarter really that good? It looked okay to me but probably not something that is worthy of a new all-time high. We may very well get that anyway, but from a fundamental basis, I’m not so sure.

Total sales were up 1.9% during the quarter as operational revenue gained 2.9%, but 1% was lost to currency fluctuation. The international business performed admirably but lost roughly half of its revenue gain to forex translation, cutting down JNJ’s total revenue gain. In addition, if you exclude acquisitions and divestitures, total sales were up just 50bps as the domestic business was -1% and international was +2%.

The consumer business was up 1.7% on strong OTC product sales as well as the Neutrogena brand but was offset somewhat by the baby care segment. The pharma business was roughly flat but the Medical Devices segment saw a very strong 4.9% sales increase. The Abbott Medical Optics business was fully integrated for the quarter, leading to most of the segment gain, as organic sales were up just over 1 percent. In other words, revenue was a little lighter than I had hoped as acquisitions drove some top-line increases, but organic results were a little underwhelming. Market participants, however, seem totally fine with the results, potentially buying JNJ some time to work Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) into the mix and see the benefits of that acquisition as well.

So, revenue was a bit disappointing, but what about margins? Unfortunately, the picture isn’t much rosier there as JNJ saw input costs rise by 2% in terms of revenue, crimping margins in the process. SG&A, R&D, and other line items were roughly flat, but the increase in input costs means that EBT margin fell from 26.5% to 25.2%. That’s hardly a disaster, and margins remain very high, but given the relatively weak revenue performance, lower margins aren’t exactly what JNJ needed, and it drove actual dollar earnings down better than 4%. EPS damage was half that at -2.1% because of the buyback, but the point remains that with revenue and margin weakness, Q2 really didn’t look that good to me.

Management said sales would pick up in the second half and that, ostensibly, should lead to some recovery in margins as well. We’ll have to wait and see, but investors at this point have looked past the weak Q2 and moved on to what management says will be a brighter tomorrow.

JNJ is still going for about 19 times this year’s earnings, so again, the valuation isn’t exactly egregious. However, growth has been tough to come by, and in Q2, that was certainly the case yet again. The good news is that the AMO and Actelion acquisitions should power sales higher by roughly 5% this year and next year, so perhaps that is the shot in the arm JNJ needs to grow. How those two businesses impact margins after they are fully integrated will be interesting, and right now, JNJ’s margin profile has some room for improvement given the weakness we’ve seen so far this year.

I don’t want to sound overly bearish because I’m not; I’m raising points I think are relevant given that JNJ is pushing for another all-time high. This business doesn’t look like one that is ready to make another all-time high but it seems optimism surrounding the additions of AMO and Actelion is taking over. Perhaps they will pull JNJ out of the growth funk it finds itself in but even so, I’m still concerned about margins. If margins have topped out, earnings growth is going to be very difficult to come by, even with higher revenue. If, however, margins can expand again with higher revenue, JNJ will eventually have proven cheap at $135. The market has clearly bet on the second option, and while I don’t doubt JNJ has the potential, actual results have been underwhelming this year. I still think a run at $137 is coming and then we’ll wait and see, but on a fundamental basis, I’m cautious given what I see as relatively weak results.

