Aimmune Banks On Food Allergies, Study Expected To Show Positive Results

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) develops treatments for food allergies using its Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT) system. The system focuses on desensitizing patients by using biologic products and treatment protocols. With its lead product candidate AR101, it is primarily targeting the peanut allergy market. The study is now in Phase III. The company also plans to expand its portfolio by developing treatments for other allergies as well. Aimmune offers a strong medium term investment opportunity as it gears to announce PALISADE results by the end of the year.

The company is currently engaged in developing treatment for peanut allergy as it reported an update from the European Phase 3 PALISADE screening for the condition. The trial is related to its lead drug candidate AR101 and the company reported compliant up-dosing for more than 97 percent of the patients under trial. The company CEO Stephen Dilly said that the blended rate of discontinuations to date of the proportion of AR101-treated patients successfully completing up-dosing in PALISADE appears to be similar to what was observed in Phase 2. However, he also noted that as the study is still blinded, this observation is merely an estimate. PALISADE study is a relatively bigger trial than the company’s Phase 2 study as it involves 554 patients, in comparison to only 55 patients in Phase 2. This phase also includes 74 centers whereas Phase 2 dealt with only 8 centers.

The company had reported successful up-dosing of 80 percent of its patients in the Phase 2 studies. Out of these, 98 percent and 80 percent tolerated 300 mg and 600 mg of peanut protein, respectively, at the six-month, double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge. Following this performance in the Phase 2 study, Aimmune is expected to do well in PALISADE study as well. The primary efficacy endpoint in PALISADE study is the proportion of patients tolerating at least 600 mg of peanut protein in the double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge after up-dosing and six months of maintenance therapy. Aimmune expects PALISADE study to be completed by the year end while the top line data is expected to be received in the first quarter of 2018.

Peanut allergy is one of the most prevalent food allergies in the US and the severity of the situation requires all packaged food to display the word ‘Peanut’ prominently on the label, if peanut is one of the ingredients. So far, the most promising way to protect the allergy sufferers is to refrain them from eating peanuts. Therefore, any peanut allergy vaccine is likely to have robust market potential. Food allergies market was estimated to be worth over $21 billion in 2013, with peanut allergies accounting for a substantial portion.

While Aimmune has strong potential ahead, it is also important to look at the impending competition. The company is expected to face strong challenge from DBV Technologies (DBVT), which also has its lead drug candidate in a Phase III study. However, there is difference between the approaches taken by the two companies. Aimmune is developing an oral immunotherapy treatment while DBV Technologies is developing a skin patch. While there is some overlap in the markets targeted by these two companies, DBV Technologies is more likely to target the paediatric patient market. Aimmune, on the other hand, is more geared towards the adolescent and adult market.

Another cause of concern is the company’s continuing loss making spree. For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported its net loss at $25.9 million, steeply higher than the net loss of $15.5 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its cash pile also decreased from $282.5 million at December 31, 2016 to $259.3 million at March 31, 2017. However, with its net cash burn rate close to $20 million a quarter, the company still has a solid runway ahead. Also, the increase in net loss is mainly due to higher R&D expenses, which are typical of fast growing pharma companies.

So far, Aimmune’s treatment has shown better results than DBV Technologies’ Viaskin Peanut patch as under ARC002 study of AR101, 51 percent of the patients showed tolerance to up to 2,043mg of peanut protein, while Phase 2b study of Viaskin had a lot more relaxed criterion as any patient showing tolerance to more than 10 times of peanut protein than in the beginning was considered a responder. Aimmune also plans to test AR101 on patients between the age of 1 to 3, as this age group has been found to provide strong response to oral immunotherapy. Successful outcome from this trial will also enable Aimmune to offer more stringent competition to DBV Technologies. The PALISADE trial is targeting patients between the age of 4 and 17 years of age.

Aimmune stock has shown strong growth as it gained over 87 percent in the past 12 months. However, it is currently trading nearly 23 percent lower than its 52 weeks high of $27.31, offering a good opportunity to open a position. The company plans to announce results of its PALISADE study by the end of this year, and the stock is expected to retain its momentum. The study results are expected to be positive, which may provide another boost to the stock, offering good returns to short and medium term investors. However, PALISADE is not the only upcoming catalyst for the company. Aimmune also intends to file an Investigational New Drug application for its egg allergy program by the end of this year, which shows that the company is positioned to diversify its portfolio to other food allergies as well. While there is the inherent risk of negative outcome from PALISADE, the chances of such an outcome are very slim.

