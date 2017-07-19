Frontier Communications Is Uninvestable

Who doesn't love a great telecom on sale? When I saw Frontier’s (FTR) 30% yield earlier this year, it got me researching. Longs kept pointing at price to revenues and depressed valuations. I don't think it'll matter much if it can't service its debt, and that's shaping up to be a continuing concern. Frontier is weak operationally, fiscally, and as an investment. Management has not crafted a coherent plan to exit without significant debt restructuring. Source: Tampa Bay Herald



Broken business + too much debt = serious issues

It’s common knowledge that Frontier bought a lot of assets and taken on a lot of debt.

FTR Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The company fundamentally changed its investment thesis while doing it. With the added debt, the company has a lot less room for missed execution, and it has been missing a lot lately.

The silver lining in its recent quarterly report came from things that had nothing to do with Frontier operationally. The company slashed its absurdly unsustainable quarterly dividend from $.15 to $.04 ($2.25 and $.60 post-split), saving around $2 billion. Additionally, Frontier secured a $1.5 billion loan that should buy itself some time on bond repayments that come will need their principal repaid 2021. What this means is that Frontier has under four years to begin righting the ship... let's talk about that!

Operations are not improving

Let’s look at churn, a fancy term telcos use to speak to how many customers joined or left in the quarter. Frontier had 4,736, 000 customer at the end of their most recent quarter, down from 4, 891, 000 during the prior quarter. This is of utmost concern to any investor in Frontier. Along with this, EBITDA and revenues continue to slide. Keep in mind, even though management says it is righting the ship, it lost over four times as many customers in 2017 than 2016.

Frontier's debt acts as a noose around its neck as it attempts to restructure the business. Frontier has some hefty coupons on its debt. Its 2025 (senior unsecured) has an 11% coupon, and its 2022 has a 10.5% (senior unsecured). Frontier should cancel its dividend and call these unsecured bonds that trade significantly below issue.

Frontier's EBTIDA is ticking down rapidly, and its debt is trending up. 2017 will likely give us about $3.5 billion in EBITDA, with $18 billion in debt. That doesn't sound completely terrible at around 5x Debt/EBITDA. The problem is that debt continues to ramp up as EBTIDA comes down. When the big debt repayments commence in 2021, Frontier will not be able to issue new debt with the same sort of terms it currently has. It's hard to see how it will be able to service this debt, which is why I am baffled why Frontier keeps paying a dividend.

FTR data by YCharts

A local Tampa Bay (an area Frontier recently began servicing, and brought serious issues with it) newspaper summarized customer complaints with Frontier's service:

• Frontier "introduced" itself early in 2016 to Tampa Bay customers who had previously been served by Verizon. Frontier's arrival was marred by bad service, poor communications, bungled installations and - worst - promises on a large scale made to customers that simply were not kept. • Frontier appeared overwhelmed, whether it was or not, while senior executives tried to ignore the initial problems with "all is well" statements that fell flat.

Value trap

First, let's start with the definition of a value trap:

A value trap is a stock that appears to be cheap because the stock has been trading at low multiples of earnings, cash flow or book value for an extended time period. Stock traps attract investors who are looking for a bargain because these stocks are inexpensive. The trap springs when investors buy into the company at low prices and the stock never improves. Trading that occurs at low multiples of earnings, cash flow or book value for long periods of time might indicate that the company or the entire sector is in trouble and that stock prices may not move higher.

Now, let’s look at how Frontier longs discuss the company's investment thesis. In particular, this is an SA author’s idea of the month on Cheddar TV. While I'm not here to attack that author, I think it's important to point out that I don't believe the bull thesis is well thought out. Here is a summary of the points made

The stock trades at a much lower market value/revenue relative to Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T)

The company is hated by the market

Management knows what the issues are with the company

If anyone is interested in a company trading at absurdly low multiples, drowning in debt, I may have to consider starting BankOnTel, 15x debt/EBITDA, no way to service my debt, but it'll trade at under 1x revenues! I'll be IPOing this gem in the coming weeks so stay tuned. Anyone interested in buying my unsecured bonds, be sure to PM me. *sarcasm, just making sure we know I'm not serious*

The problem with the bull case is fairly simple to figure out. One cannot simply look at the revenues and market value to derive if a company is a good value. Frontier carries such an immense amount of debt there are serious questions as to whether it can service it. They've been forced to slash the dividend and issue more debt, it may still not be enough.

The main issue has been increasing subscriber and revenue losses. That's been known for a long time. Unfortunately, as of yet, Frontier hasn't been able to counter this. If these continue, it is game-over for the company and its common shares.

The thing I hate most about value traps is seeing lay retail investors getting caught up in the names. Frontier is a classic example of this. Long before I was an author on Seeking Alpha, I was in comment sections advising Frontier longs to run for the hills. I always saw one of two responses, either “go short it then” or “I'm already in too deep". While this is not at all exclusive to Frontier, investors need to forget what they bought a stock for, it is irrelevant (whether it is up or down). What they need to look at is "does the investment thesis remain intact?"

If you do still believe...

Now is not a good time to buy the stock, even for Frontier bulls. With very seldom an exception, stocks continue to be hammered post reverse split environments. The exceptions usually occur when in tandem with the reverse split, the company shakes up the board and lays out a new vision for the company. Frontier is doing neither. It is merely doing this to meet Nasdaq listing requirements and attract institutional investors. If we factor out the reverse split, the stock now trades under $1, close to an all-time low.

FTR data by YCharts

Unless investors are masochists, it makes sense to wait until Frontier is able to find a bottom before putting money into the name (if you really feel inclined to invest in it at all).

Conclusion

Frontier's common stock is essentially a roulette wheel. The company has not laid out a vision to stem subscriber losses, and they are occurring at a faster rate than in 2016. Frontier needs to act boldly. They should suspend the dividend, fix their customer experience, and brace for difficult debt repayments. Until the company begins to execute and prove it has a plan that will ensure survival, I would avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.