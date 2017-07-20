Chevron: The Crude Reality

In the following piece we review the current state of affairs and divulge why Chevron’s stock currently offers investors an excellent total return opportunity.

Nevertheless, oil’s price has risen steadily over the past few weeks and now stands at a 6 week high. We believe a reversal of fortune may be in the cards.

The primary culprit is the ongoing oil glut. Many believe oil prices will stay “lower for longer” due to OPEC and U.S. shale producers increasing output.

Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) stock has been in a well-defined downtrend since the start of the year falling 11% year-to-date.

Nevertheless, the stock has shown the first signs of life recently and looks poised to pop. We believe a reversal of fortune is in the cards. The primary reason for the recent selloff has been the bleak outlook for oil.

Nevertheless, oil prices rose 5% last week on signs of strengthening demand according to a recent report by CNBC. Oil prices hit a 6 week high of $47.12 on Wednesday. With oil’s price standing at $47, investors are debating whether oil will hit $50 or $45 next. We are in the $50 camp. What’s more, based on the 11% selloff in the stock, a substantial buying opportunity has been created for potential dividend growth and income investors. Let me explain.

PEG ratio near 1

The PEG ratio is a broadly used indicator of a stock's prospective worth. It is preferred by numerous analysts over the price/earnings ratio because it also accounts for growth. Similar to the P/E ratio, a lower PEG means that the stock may be significantly undervalued. Many financiers use 1 as the cut-off point for PEG ratios. A PEG of 1 or less is believed to be favorable.

Chevron’s PEG ratio of 1.3 one of the lowest in the industry only surpassed by Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) at 0.88. This is a bullish indicator regarding a stock's capital appreciation potential. My 12-month price target on the stock is $120. With the stock trading at $104 presently, that represents a 16% capital appreciation opportunity. Couple this with the current yield of 4.14%, and you have a 20% total return opportunity over the next 12 months on your hands. You have to buy low to sell high. As a contrarian investor, I am always looking to buy blue chip companies with solid growth prospects trading at a discount. Many do not realize Chevron is one of the best positioned oil companies today.

Hitting shale's sweet spot

Dwindling oil reserves have become a major concern over the years for the oil majors. This is telling of the fact it is becoming increasingly hard to discover new productive fields to replenish depleting reserves. Nonetheless, Chevron appears to be in good shape regarding reserve replacement. It has five major long-term projects in backlog it expects to have online by 2020. The company reiterated it has substantial visibility regarding future production.

Furthermore, the company is well positioned for the second coming of the shale boom. Chevron has approximately 2 million net acres of resources in the Permian basin.

Many consider the Permian to be the best basin in the world. The Permian Basin's geology contains multiple stacked plays. This means one well can produce oil and natural gas from several layers of rock in different geological zones.

This vastly increases the basin's oil and natural gas resource potential as new technologies are developed. Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil market research at IHS Markit, stated:

"The Permian has been around for a long, long time. It never left the stage, but its career has been relaunched. They understand the geology better and there's a lot more oil to unlock there. It's the repercussion of the great revolution and the drilling that took place and everything that's been learned over the last decade. This is part of the reaction that we're seeing in the global oil market."

The importance of Chevron's investment in shale is related to the short cycle time. Shale drilling is a short cycle operation. This allows Chevron to react to changing oil prices much quicker. When it becomes profitable to produce oil at a certain price level, Chevron will be able to increase shale oil production in short order and take advantage of oil's increasing price. This flexibility will lead to increased cash flows and profits. Furthermore, the company's strong balance offers dividend growth and income investors a healthy margin of safety.

Fortress balance sheet

Chevron's strong balance sheet coupled with the oil giant's oath regarding the return of capital to shareholders makes it one of the best buying opportunities in the oil patch today. The company is well-positioned to increase the dividend and buyback shares based on present circumstances.

Chevron's dividend aristocrat status

Chevron's prior investments in large long-cycle oil and gas projects coupled with the oil giant's short cycle U.S. shale assets leads me to believe the company will confirm expectations for positive year-over-year production growth when earnings are announced on July 28th before the market opens. Production growth means cash flow growth. Moreover, cash flow growth equates to increased dividend growth and/or share buybacks. Increasing the dividend has always been a top priority for Chevron.

Chevron is a bonafide dividend aristocrat which has grown the dividend for the past 31 years consecutively.

The compound annual growth rate is nearly 10% for the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is Chevron has the financial wherewithal to ensure the dividend will remain intact and most likely be increased year-over-year to maintain the company’s dividend aristocrat status. Increasing the dividend is the most important goal for Chevron. There is nothing new to this fact. Come hell or high water, Chevron will come through with the dividend.

If you are a dividend growth investor looking to start a position in the stock, I believe you will do fine starting a position in Chevron at the current price. Anytime the yield is in the 4% range you should have a sufficient margin of safety. The yield breaking above the 4% mark essentially acts as a put against the stock.

My 12 month price target for Chevron’s stock is $120. Blue skies lie ahead for Chevron as we expect oil’s price to continue rising as the supply/demand equation come into balance. Nevertheless, always layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are our thoughts on the subject. We look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

