ConocoPhillips Is A Solid Buy

By Eric Mason

As oil begins to bottom out, it can be advantageous for investors to examine how petroleum firms will react. Modeling shows ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has potential to carry gains from the oil sector.

Using a pairs trading modeling with Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), autoregressive modeling, and a comparison with the index for the production of automotive gasoline, a strong econometric case for going long in ConocoPhillips can be presented.

The first model is a pairs trading model based off of about seven and a half years of data, encompassing 3,782 data points generating 1,891 observations. Pairs trading is a useful analytical tool for trading and structuring portfolios. It is an econometric approach to calculate the value of a stock based on another stock with in the same industry, by regressing the two.

By generating a pairs trading model, an investor can gain considerable insight into the mechanisms and behavior of a stock. It should be used in the short term to take advantage of a stock, or in combination with a series of models, like what is being done here, to examine valuation. This framing, using an independent competitor as its base, allows investors to examine valuation as a function of how the company, in this case ConocoPhillips, is faring relative to others in the industry.

The above graph shows the result of the pairs trading analysis, where the stock price of Exxon Mobil was regressed against ConocoPhillips to form a linear equation that was then used to compute the modeled data series in this graph. The model presents ConocoPhillips as undervalued. The result show the mean undervaluation of 21.5%, which is beyond the margin of error. Through this examination, an investor can see the prolonged undervaluation that ConocoPhillips, which is a strong case for going long in COP. This model is important because it gives investors a different perspective into the heavily analyzed oil sector, by using direct competitors as the measuring stick.

On a technical note the model carries a Significance F value of 0, which indicates a likelihood of this modeling just being chance is 0%, meaning these are not just random data points that just happen to line up with the value of ConocoPhillips. Additionally, the result of this regression suggests that autocorrelation is not at play here, which is evident in the lack of a lag series, a data series that just shadows a stock.

The next model is an autoregressive series. Autoregressive modeling allows inquiry into how a stock is changing relative to itself overtime. This approach is highly regarded for its "long memory," as it mathematically expresses even minute changes within its end product.

This model is created by comparing the previous day's adjusted close price with the current day's closing share value, and this comparison is done through a linear regression. This allows an investor to estimate tomorrow's price at closing using the closing price today. When the projected share value begins to fall below the actual share value, this tells an investor that the stock is overvalued.

While autoregressive modeling is a weak analytical method for determining the valuation of a stock, it is a great tool for detecting whether a stock is experiencing a bubble. ConocoPhillips shows no signs of bubbling from this approach, and similar to the previous model, this model carries a Significance F value of 0. These are real variables at play here.

This approach also signals to investors that ConocoPhillips holds little downside risk, even if they reject the interpretation of the pairs trading model, or the validity in general. This added layer of assurance further pushes the assumption that ConocoPhillips is primed for a long positioning. Whenever a stock's data series and autoregressive outlay are married in such a way as is seen in this display, it is a good sign ConocoPhillips has a strong upside.

The final approach ties a macroeconomic indicator in to the valuation of ConocoPhillips. By looking at how ConocoPhillips and gasoline production relate, investors gain another tool in examining the share value. The Federal Reserve Economic Database (FRED) data series titled "Industrial Production: Nondurable Goods: Automotive gasoline" is being used to benchmark gasoline production. FRED describes the series as "The industrial production (IP) index measures the real output of all relevant establishments [gasoline producers] located in the United States, regardless of their ownership, but not those located in U.S. territories." By regressing this data series against ConocoPhillips' share value, a unique perspective on how the change in domestic gasoline production affects their share value.

This model works by looking at the relationship between the production of automotive gasoline in United States and ConocoPhillips share price. Since ConocoPhillips is one of the largest sellers of gasoline in the United States, this analysis helps an investors understand how the price of ConocoPhillips can be expressed through the production of gasoline across the entire U.S. economy. Based on the P-values of the model, this model is statistically significant and not the product of chance. This model uses monthly data, because the FRED series only recorders at that frequency and begins in January of 1982 and ends in the second quarter of 2017.

Knowing this, it is possible to gain a lot of good information from this graph. ConocoPhillips is clearly undervalued in the model. This model is a strong model at telling an investor if the stock is over or under valued and how it will fare as gasoline production changes. As the graph clearly shows, the stock price is undervalued. In general, ConocoPhillips sees a share value increase of about $1.70 for each index point increase that is seen in the FRED series. COP has not realized those gains in the last few months, but usually realizes the gains at a quarter lag; meaning that there is an uptick looming.

By looking across the three different approaches, there are two main themes that are seen. The first is that ConocoPhillips is not from a bubble; the second point shows that their share value is underpriced, making it a good option for going long in. Overall, ConocoPhillips is showing it is a stock to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party.