Here's Why Transocean Agreed To This Bad Contract

The contract looks very strange given its duration, the stacked status of the rig, and the distance that the rig will need to travel to the job.

A day ago, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading reported a new contract for Transocean's (RIG) GSF Development Driller I. According to the news, the rig was hired to drill the Phoenix South-3 well offshore Western Australia. The well's start window is between Feb. 1, 2018, and April 1, 2018. Neither the dayrate nor the exact duration of the job are currently known.

This is puzzling news because it involves a stacked rig that will have to be reactivated to drill just one well. According to marinetraffic.com, GSF Development Driller I is currently stacked at Las Palmas (part of the Canary Islands) together with other Transocean rigs like Sedco Express, Sedco Energy, and Cajun Express. This makes the news even more strange given the fact that GSF Development Driller I will have to be towed to Australia, a long and rather expensive trip.

Source: Google Maps

There is no scarcity of rigs in the market now. In my view, it is highly unlikely that the client wanted an exact rig and was ready to pay for its mobilization. In all likelihood, the job award process was highly competitive and Transocean was able to win on price. This means that the contract is grossly cash flow negative for the company.

A logical question arises: Why did Transocean agree to such a contract? The typical answer -- the driller wanted to keep the rig in the active fleet -- does not work here as the rig was already stacked. Another possible explanation is that Transocean wanted to enter a new market -- the company had no rigs working in Australia before. After all, "enter new markets" was stated as one of the reasons for the merger between Ensco (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics (ATW). However, is Australia that lucrative to justify reactivation of a stacked semi together with its mobilization from another part of the world? I don't think so.

Source: infield.com

Australia is currently a very small market with rigs from Atwood, Ensco, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), and Stena Drilling. At this point, entering this market the way Transocean chose to do it seems too costly.

In my view, the real reason for this contract was not to enter the Australian market, although the company's executives might mention this rationale in the upcoming earnings call. As has been previously discussed many times in articles on Transocean, the company is trying to extend its credit facility this year. As a detailed in my recent article titled "Transocean Is Much Smaller Than You Think," the effective size of the company's fleet is much smaller than the pro-forma number of rigs that you can see in the fleet status report, as many rigs won't see any work again and will have to be scrapped in the future. It looks as if Transocean's creditors are also worried about this. With the new contract, the company is trying to show that stacked rigs are still part of the "true fleet" and that they can get contracts and produce cash flow in the future.

The contact itself leaves little room for interpretation. While the dayrate won't be reported in line with the industry's "new normal," the contract is definitely cash flow negative for the company. It is not an upside contributor for the shares of the company. I continue to expect news on the credit facility during the second-quarter earnings call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.