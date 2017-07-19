Tesla Ownership: T. Rowe Price Sells, What's Next?

There have been claims in articles and comments here that T. Rowe Price, a long-time investor in Tesla (TSLA), is bailing on the company. Since some retail investors, who may not have the time or the access to proprietary data to research a company's ownership, rely on what they read, I would like to clarify what is going on in layman's terms.

Why is ownership information important?

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the Securities Exchange Commission. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Such news can be important, because after a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick." An example of this is after Carl Icahn realized out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL).

Some investors matter more than others

Depending on who's lately been on a hot streak, the list of names retail investors follow change fairly frequently. Everyone and their mother heard, for example, when Carl Icahn bought a sizable steak in Apple after his 10-bagger in Netflix, but how many do you think know about his latest investments after his massive losses on a Hertz Double Down? Not me.

So nowadays T. Rowe Price is on the list of names to follow after some of its portfolio managers' early investments in Tesla as well as other growth companies. More specifically, Joshua Spencer of T. Rowe Price has come into the spotlight as he led his T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund to become an outperformer in recent years with big bets on Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla. Back in 4Q16, Spencer knew investors overreacted to the SolarCity acquisition and bought Tesla shares at then low prices. Following more than 100% return in just six months, Spencer has sold the position, which has led to a misunderstanding that T. Rowe Price has bailed on Tesla (as if Joshua Spencer is the only portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price) and that other major institutional investors may follow in Spencer's footsteps.

Facts say otherwise

As of March 31, the latest date as of which we can see Tesla's top shareholders, various T. Rowe Price mutual funds and institutional separate accounts still owned 10.8 million shares, or ~$3 billion, of Tesla.

In fact, as the following table from Nasdaq illustrates, the top 10 institutional investors in Tesla have actually added a net 3.0 million shares in 1Q17, even after accounting for T. Rowe's sale of 1.1 million shares.

Furthermore, the table above also shows that Tesla's top shareholder and another long-time investor, Fidelity, bought more than twice as many shares as T. Rowe Price sold in 1Q17.

Most importantly, however, the table above does not even include the very large purchase of 8.2 million shares by the Chinese internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which may play an important role as Tesla grows its sales, and potentially builds a Gigafactory, in China.

Bottom Line

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full picture rather than be blindsided by one data point. The key investor takeaways in this article are:

Tesla's top 10 institutional investors have, by and large, poured in billions of dollars more into the company as recently as 1Q17, and For every seller, there is a buyer.

